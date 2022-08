Fulham v Liverpool: Reds to roll over new boys



Andy Schooler says: "I'd expect Liverpool to win this by at least a couple of goals, although even giving up a one-goal start they are odds-on. To find a way to side with them, I'm therefore going to make use of the Bet Builder option, adding in a Mo Salah goal to the away win.

"The man who shared last season's Golden Boot scored three times in pre-season, is on penalties and has a remarkable record on the opening day. He's found the net in all five games he's played on matchday one for Liverpool and it could well be a tough afternoon for Fulham left-back Robinson.

"I'll also add in a goal to be scored in each half to take the price to 11/8. In those 11 away wins against the 'also-rans' last season, a goal was scored in each half in eight of them. As I've already suggested, Fulham will likely struggle to keep Liverpool out, although they can at least take hope from the fact that several sides did get in front against them last season with Jurgen Klopp's side actually winning more points from losing positions (20) than another other."

Norwich v Wigan: Goal-shy game forecast for Norfolk

Mark O'Haire says: "Norwich have won 29 (63%) of 46 home fixtures across their last two title-winning Championship campaigns and the Canaries have returned W18-D4-L2 against bottom-half opposition in that same sequence. However, I've no desire to back Dean Smith's side at the current odds whilst the pre-season favourites adjust to life back in the second-tier.

"Wigan boasted the best road record in League One in 2021/22 (W14-D6-L3), although the Latics failed to succeed in all four trips to fellow top-five teams. In fact, Athletic only registered a solitary victory against elite third-tier opposition (W1-D2-L5), yet their opening day performance against Preston suggests the visitors won't be easy meat this time around."

QPR v Middlesbrough: Teessiders to leave Loftus Road with all three points

Jack Critchley says: "Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was relatively satisfied with his side's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom last weekend. Boro played some scintillating stuff in the first half, however, they lacked a clinical edge at times. Summer signing Marcus Forss came off the bench and the Finn may be fit enough to start this game, alongside the returning Paddy McNair.

"The addition of Ryan Giles gives them a far greater threat from wide areas with last week's goalscorer Isaiah Jones also providing some much-needed energy on the flanks. Although they still lack a talismanic and prolific striker, the Teessiders look far more balanced this season and are slowly beginning to resemble an archetypal Chris Wilder outfit.

"QPR are a work in progress and new boss Michael Beale still has plenty of issues to address. They failed to muster on target against Blackburn last weekend with many fans complaining about their side's lack of creativity in the final third."

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: The Opta Number Crunch

Alexander Boyes says: "Newcastle have faced Nottingham Forest more often without losing than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (8 - W5 D3), whilst Forest have lost each of their last six away league games against Newcastle, conceding at least twice in each defeat (17 in total), while netting just three goals in reply."

Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Reality check for Cherries

Stephen Tudor says: "Last season Villa's form trailed off like a man losing all confidence in a misremembered anecdote but a positive transfer window and a generally encouraging pre-season means they should be backed to start 2022/23 on a brighter note. In Coutinho, Watkins and a fit-again Leon Bailey they absolutely have the tools to make that happen.

"It is an early charge that could be founded on a comprehensive win on the south-coast even if the Cherries greatly impressed last term, losing only 17% of their league games and conceding the fewest number of goals in the Championship.

"Of the last 12 promoted sides, only two have won their opening day fixture, with seven beaten by a two-goal margin or more. Sometimes there is a quick wake-up call and class tells from the off. That may be the case here."

Charlton v Derby: Hosts are poor value

Alan Dudman says: "Charlton look a little too short here at 2.829/5, and the market on Thursday could barely split them, with the draw priced at 3.211/5, and as the Rams were slight outsiders, we can play them win, or just use the Draw No Bet with the away side.

"According to Opta Stats, Derby have only failed to score in one of their last 12 league meetings with Charlton, doing so in a 3-0 defeat in their last visit to the Valley in October 2019, but it bodes well that they dominated possession (nearly 60%) against a ball retaining side such as Oxford. A clean sheet led by Curtis Davies (pictured below) was another plus."

Grimsby v Northampton: Cobblers can push through the injuries

Ian Lamont says: "Jon Brady might have bemoaned the fact he had no strikers on the bench against Colchester (effectively nobody spare) but Northampton still won. A slight worry is they let a lead slip twice and a few injuries in attack. But positives include winning goalscorer Ryan Haynes, on his debut, playing slightly out of position on the left wing. He made a big deal of the fact he is usually a wing back, so this was new territory. The only difference, surely, is that he wasn't expected to defend as much.

"Sam Hoskins has hit the ground running this season, scoring twice. Danny Hylton gained huge praise for the pass for the first. He'll be super keen to join the scoring act."

Everton v Chelsea: Defensive caution to frustrate Tuchel

Alex Keble says: "Neither Everton nor Chelsea have had a good summer. Frank Lampard has lost Richarlison and signed very few first-team players, while Chelsea haven't replaced Romelu Lukaku and have been repeatedly bested by Barcelona in the transfer market. Consequently, with Thomas Tuchel frustrated and the atmosphere negative, we may see a repeat of Everton's 1-0 win in May last season.

"Lampard wants to play expressive attacking football, but without the coaching talent to enact it he is only finding success at Everton when forced onto the back foot; when sitting in a deep and secure defensive formation, defending against the onslaught of a superior team. That is what happened in their last meeting with Chelsea, in which a lack of guile from Tuchel's side meant more frustration.

"A reliance on Kai Havertz as the centre forward makes a repeat possible, although optimists would point out that Ben Chilwell's return from injury restores some balance on the wings - potentially forcing the Everton shell to become stretched, creating space in the penalty area. Add to that the probing and direct energy of Raheem Sterling on the left and maybe Chelsea can do better this time. Either way, there won't be many goals in a cagey and stodgy match at Goodison Park."

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen: Elite clash to deliver again

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bayer Leverkusen have managed to retain their star players so far, with Patrik Schick signing a new deal and Florian Wirtz's serious knee injury putting off potential suitors. Wing wizard Moussa Diaby is still at the BayArena, although I expect money-laden Premier League clubs to keep pushing for the French international's signature. A disastrous DFB Pokal exit at lower-league Elversberg made for a dreadful start to the campaign, and that kind of slip-up has become an unfortunate habit for Die Werkself.

"However, Bayer do still have plenty of firepower, and I expect another goalfest between these two. Last season, Dortmund won 4-3 in Leverkusen, while Bayer trounced BVB 5-2. Indeed, nine of the last 11 meetings between these two in the Bundesliga have featured at least four goals, so at evens, that's an outcome I'm happy to predict."

Clermont v PSG: Champs can cover handicap

James Eastham says: "PSG have already claimed one piece of silverware this season and look set to make a storming start to the new Ligue 1 campaign when they face Clermont on Saturday night.

"Christophe Galtier's side ran out 4-0 winners over French Cup holders Nantes in the Champions Trophy last weekend. They played with a focus and energy that suggests another big win is on the cards this weekend.

"New Paris manager Galtier has introduced 3-4-2-1 tactics that should result in more of PSG's players being on the pitch in positions that suit them: Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are ideally equipped to play as wing-backs, while Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe look set to be close to one another in the final third.