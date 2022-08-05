</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">EFL League Two Tips: Brady's bunch to win again</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ian-lamont/">Ian Lamont</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-08-05">05 August 2022</time></li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-bradys-bunch-to-win-again-040822-268.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-bradys-bunch-to-win-again-040822-268.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-05T09:42:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-05T09:41:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mark Hughes arms open - 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Northampton can take another victory despite lacking strength in depth up front temporarily, says Ian Lamont, who tips Bradford for a first win... Cobblers can push through the injuries Grimsby [3.4] v Northampton [2.5]; the draw [3.4] Jon Brady might have bemoaned the fact he had no strikers on the bench against Colchester (effectively nobody spare) but Northampton still won. A slight worry is they let a lead slip twice and a few injuries in attack. But positives include winning goalscorer Ryan Haynes, on his debut, playing slightly out of position on the left wing. He made a big deal of the fact he is usually a wing back, so this was new territory. The only difference, surely, is that he wasn't expected to defend as much. Sam Hoskins has hit the ground running this season, scoring twice. Danny Hylton gained huge praise for the pass for the first. He'll be super keen to join the scoring act. Grimsby forward Jon McAtee, 23, is eager to leaves the Mariners "on a high" at the end of the season, having just signed for Luton and been immediately loaned back. Scorer in the non-league playoff final last season, he and his colleagues will do well to score against one of last season's tightest defences. Yes, the Cobblers need to tighten up at the back after last Saturday, but the away win looks value. Manager Paul Hurst says an opening day defeat to Leyton Orient was not a reality check. He knows what is required. He knows times will be tough - and they have injuries - while the Mariners settle back into League Two. Looking past a game against one of the title favourites to the bigger picture has to be the sensible approach. Bantams can set the tone Barrow [3.6] v Bradford [2.44]; the draw [3.3] A red card on your debut is never ideal. After your debut has finished seems even worse. Adding insult to injury, Bradford might not be able to find video for an appeal against Kian Harratt's dismissal for apparently raising his hands in a melee. There was beef in the game against Doncaster. Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a broken leg, but the tackler received just a yellow card. Most fans want to just forget the opening game. Rom Crichlow says the team will use it as motivation to ensure that when Osadebe returns they are in a position to push for promotion. First step for Mark Hughes' men is to score this season, then win. Vadaine Oliver. Lee Angol. Andy Cook. The manager won't care who. Barrow had a fine start with a 3-2 win at Stockport last Saturday, going 3-0 up with Ben Whitfield and much travelled Billy Waters scoring on their debuts. The latter will be desperate to hold down a starting place in the Football League. Nearly two fifths of the 27-year-old's career appearances have been off the bench. I feel the visitors, who made 14 summer signings, will want to display their credentials and go out all guns blazing. For Bradford, keeping a third successive clean sheet for the first time since January 2021 (as Opta prompt) would be scant consolation for another draw. They should win. Exiles to keep Walsall grounded Newport [2.3] v Walsall [3.9]; the draw [3.3] Manager Michael Flynn says he needed to "shift the mentality" of his Walsall players so they didn't dwell on the past. Fifteen summer signings should certainly focus the minds of any players remaining from last season. While vastly experienced centre-back Peter Clarke would never let his standards drop even in his 41st year, Danny Johnson, on loan from Mansfield, has set the mood with a debut hat-trick. That just leaves Flynn to be the nervous one as he returns to south Wales, where he enjoyed plenty of cup successes, but not the promotion desired by the Exiles. Owen Evans wouldn't mind another clean sheet. The skipper Donervon Daniels in front of him will want the same. Those remaining at Newport after Flynn left have nothing to prove to him. Manager James Rowberry has his own legacy to build. New faces now desire to make a mark in front of home supporters. Omar Bogle already has a goal to his name, while former Bola Town winger Will Evans is enjoying the step up. Offrande Zanzala has a point to prove at 25, looking to settle at one club. Aaron Wildig has experience from Morecambe in League One and Two to offer. Walsall could be a surprise package this season. But the match after a big win is often the toughest. Newport went behind at Sutton, but recovered. The result could be a draw. Opta say Walsall are looking to win their opening two games for the first time since 2013-14, while Newport have lost five in a row at home. They won't want to equal the six in a row from 1988. A draw could ensue. Steve's psychology at play already Stevenage [3.0] v Stockport [2.6]; the draw [3.5] Steve Evans the reverse psychologist is back in League Two with a bang. After an opening day win at Tranmere, he was straight in with a compliment to Stevenage's next opponents, Stockport. The promoted Hatters, he professed, suffered the biggest shock of the opening day when losing 3-2 at home to Barrow. Stockport lost on the opening day for the fourth year running. They were 3-0 down before two experienced players, Antoni Sarcevic and skipper Paddy Madden, struck back. They visit Broadhall Way a little on the back foot. Boro took that first win through goals by Jake Reeves, one of seven retained players, and winger Jordan Roberts, recruited from Hearts. Several of about a dozen recruits have previously played for Evans. It takes a certain mindset to follow Evans and keep signing for him, but many players do. Roberts is one. Defender Carl Piergianni is teaming up with the former Crawley and Mansfield manager for a third time. These players know if they perform the rewards will come in high league placings. Stockport won't want to take long about finding their first point, but could just be disappointed. They have not won their first away game in a decade, point out Opta. Stevenage proved under the last manager they were capable of winning four in a row (March 2021) say Opta. Jordan Roberts is one. Defender Carl Piergianni is teaming up with him for a third time."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/stevenage-v-stockport/31627149">Stevenage to win, over 2.5 goals and BTTS pays @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> on Sportsbook</a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2>Cobblers can push through the injuries</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566877">Grimsby <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> v Northampton <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>Jon Brady</strong> might have bemoaned the fact he had no strikers on the bench against Colchester (effectively nobody spare) but Northampton still won.</p><p>A slight worry is they let a lead slip twice and a few injuries in attack. But positives include winning goalscorer <strong>Ryan Haynes</strong>, on his debut, playing slightly out of position on the left wing. He made a big deal of the fact he is usually a wing back, so this was new territory. The only difference, surely, is that he wasn't expected to defend as much.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Sam Hoskins</strong> has hit the ground running this season, scoring twice. <strong>Danny Hylton </strong>gained huge praise for the pass for the first. He'll be super keen to join the scoring act.</p> </blockquote><p>Grimsby forward <strong>Jon McAtee</strong>, 23, is eager to leaves the Mariners "on a high" at the end of the season, having just signed for Luton and been immediately loaned back.</p><p>Scorer in the non-league<strong> playoff final</strong> last season, he and his colleagues will do well to score against one of last season's tightest defences. Yes, the Cobblers need to tighten up at the back after last Saturday, but the away win <strong>looks value.</strong></p><p>Manager <strong>Paul Hurst</strong> says an opening day defeat to Leyton Orient was not a reality check. He knows what is required. He knows times will be tough - and they have injuries - while the Mariners settle back into League Two.</p><p>Looking past a game against one of the title favourites to the bigger picture has to be the sensible approach.</p><h2>Bantams can set the tone</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566010">Barrow <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> v Bradford <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>A red card on your debut is never ideal. After your debut has finished seems even worse. Adding insult to injury, Bradford might not be able to find video for an appeal against <strong>Kian Harratt's</strong> dismissal for apparently raising his hands in a melee.</p><p>There was beef in the game against Doncaster. <strong>Emmanuel Osadebe</strong> suffered a broken leg, but the tackler received just a yellow card. Most fans want to just forget the opening game.</p><p><strong>Rom Crichlow</strong> says the team will use it as motivation to ensure that when Osadebe returns they are in a position to push for promotion. First step for <strong>Mark Hughes'</strong> men is to score this season, then win.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Vadaine Oliver. Lee Angol. Andy Cook.</strong> The manager won't care who.</p> </blockquote><p>Barrow had a fine start with a 3-2 win at Stockport last Saturday, going 3-0 up with <strong>Ben Whitfield</strong> and much travelled <strong>Billy Waters</strong> scoring on their debuts. The latter will be desperate to hold down a starting place in the Football League. Nearly two fifths of the 27-year-old's career appearances have been off the bench.</p><p>I feel the visitors, who made <strong>14 summer signings</strong>, will want to display their credentials and go out all guns blazing.</p><p>For Bradford, keeping a third successive clean sheet for the first time since January 2021 <strong>(as Opta prompt)</strong> would be scant consolation for another draw. They should win.</p><h2>Exiles to keep Walsall grounded</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566786">Newport <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Walsall 3.9; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></strong></p><p>Manager <strong>Michael Flynn</strong> says he needed to "shift the mentality" of his Walsall players so they didn't dwell on the past. <strong>Fifteen summer signings</strong> should certainly focus the minds of any players remaining from last season.</p><p>While vastly experienced centre-back <strong>Peter Clarke</strong> would never let his standards drop even in his 41st year, <strong>Danny Johnson</strong>, on loan from Mansfield, has set the mood with a debut hat-trick.</p><p>That just leaves Flynn to be the nervous one as he returns to south Wales, where he enjoyed plenty of cup successes, but not the promotion desired by the Exiles.</p><p><strong>Owen Evans</strong> wouldn't mind another clean sheet. The skipper <strong>Donervon Daniels</strong> in front of him will want the same.</p><p>Those remaining at Newport after Flynn left have nothing to prove to him. Manager <strong>James Rowberry</strong> has his own legacy to build. New faces now desire to make a mark in front of home supporters.</p><p><strong>Omar Bogle</strong> already has a goal to his name, while former Bola Town winger Will Evans is enjoying the step up. <strong>Offrande Zanzala</strong> has a point to prove at 25, looking to settle at one club. <strong>Aaron Wildig </strong>has experience from Morecambe in League One and Two to offer.</p><p>Walsall could be a surprise package this season. But the match after a big win is often the toughest. Newport went behind at Sutton, but recovered. The <strong>result could be a draw.</strong></p><p><strong>Opta</strong> say Walsall are looking to win their opening two games for the first time since 2013-14, while Newport have lost five in a row at home. They won't want to equal the six in a row from 1988. A draw could ensue.</p><h2>Steve's psychology at play already</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566192">Stevenage <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Stockport <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>Steve Evans </strong>the reverse psychologist is back in League Two with a bang. After an opening day win at Tranmere, he was straight in with a compliment to Stevenage's next opponents, Stockport.</p><blockquote> <p>The promoted Hatters, he professed, suffered the biggest shock of the opening day when losing 3-2 at home to Barrow.</p> </blockquote><p>Stockport lost on the opening day for the fourth year running. They were 3-0 down before two experienced players, <strong>Antoni Sarcevic</strong> and skipper <strong>Paddy Madden</strong>, struck back.</p><p>They visit Broadhall Way a little on the back foot. Boro took that first win through goals by <strong>Jake Reeves</strong>, one of seven retained players, and winger <strong>Jordan Roberts</strong>, recruited from Hearts. Several of about a dozen recruits have previously played for Evans.</p><p>It takes a certain mindset to follow Evans and keep signing for him, but many players do. Roberts is one. Defender <strong>Carl Piergianni</strong> is teaming up with the former Crawley and Mansfield manager for a third time. These players know if they perform the rewards will come in high league placings.</p><p>Stockport won't want to take long about finding their first point, but could just be disappointed. They have not won their<strong> first away game in a decade</strong>, point out Opta. Stevenage proved under the last manager they were capable of winning four in a row (March 2021) say Opta.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Bet Builder - Stevenage to win, BTTS& Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/stevenage-v-stockport/31627149?_gl=1*15c8vyu*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1OTY4NjUwNC45NS4xLjE2NTk2ODg1MzYuNjA." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.3</a></div></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>P/L 2022-23</h2> <p>-4pt 2021-22 League Two +32.18pt FA Cup +18.8pt</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. <section class="betting_copy">
<div class="editor">
<h2>P/L 2022-23</h2>
<p>-4pt 2021-22 League Two +32.18pt FA Cup +18.8pt</p>
</div>
</section>

<h3>Recommended bets</h3>
<div class="editor editor--reversed">
<p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566877">Back Northampton to win at Grimsby @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566010">Back Bradford to win at Barrow @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566786">Back Newport and Walsall to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566192">Back Stevenage to beat Stockport @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a></p></p>
</div> href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566786">Back Newport and Walsall to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201566192">Back Stevenage to beat Stockport @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" 