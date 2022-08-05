</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Bundesliga Tips: Dortmund dazzler to kick us off
Kevin Hatchard
05 August 2022
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/borussia-dortmund-v-bayer-leverkusen-tips---dortmund-dazzler-to-kick-us-off-050822-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/borussia-dortmund-v-bayer-leverkusen-tips---dortmund-dazzler-to-kick-us-off-050822-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-05T10:19:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-05T10:34:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/terzic 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After making a double-digit points profit last season, Kevin Hatchard is back to take us through the first weekend of the Bundesliga, and he has picks from Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart v RB Leipzig. Elite clash to deliver again Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen Saturday 06 August, 17:30 Live on Sky Sports As another Bundesliga season grinds into action, we once again wonder if anyone can knock Bayern Munich off their perch. The champions are in fine shape after an impressive summer transfer spree, and they are chasing an 11th straight meisterschale. Borussia Dortmund have also been active in the market, and have made a significant change in the coaching department, but it remains to be seen if that'll be enough. Boyhood BVB fan Edin Terzic led his beloved club to DFB Pokal glory two seasons ago as a caretaker coach, having stepped up to replace Lucien Favre. Despite that cup success and a Champions League qualification that had seemed unlikely at one stage, Terzic wasn't kept on in the head coach's role, as Dortmund had already committed to bringing in Marco Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Terzic moved to a technical director's role, but just his very presence in the organisation subliminally and unwittingly undermined the new man, and Rose lasted just a season before Terzic's restoration. Terzic has a fine squad to work with. Defensive behemoth Niklas Süle has been recruited from Bayern, while Freiburg's excellent centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has the chance to show why he should be starting for Germany at the World Cup. Germany forward Karim Adeyemi looks sharp after coming in from Salzburg, and Salih Ozcan should be an intelligent pick-up in central midfield. There are already elite players in the squad - Gregor Kobel is an excellent keeper, Jude Bellingham (who is now third-choice captain) is one of the best young midfielders in the game and Marco Reus has experience and quality. Bayer Leverkusen have managed to retain their star players so far, with Patrik Schick signing a new deal and Florian Wirtz's serious knee injury putting off potential suitors. Wing wizard Moussa Diaby is still at the BayArena, although I expect money-laden Premier League clubs to keep pushing for the French international's signature. A disastrous DFB Pokal exit at lower-league Elversberg made for a dreadful start to the campaign, and that kind of slip-up has become an unfortunate habit for Die Werkself. However, Bayer do still have plenty of firepower, and I expect another goalfest between these two. Last season, Dortmund won 4-3 in Leverkusen, while Bayer trounced BVB 5-2. Indeed, nine of the last 11 meetings between these two in the Bundesliga have featured at least four goals, so at evens, that's an outcome I'm happy to predict. Nkunku to shine again Stuttgart v RB Leipzig Sunday 07 August, 14:30 Live on Sky Sports If Domenico Tedesco had started last season as RB Leipzig coach, we might have had a much closer title race. Instead, the former Schalke boss had to play catch-up, as he sifted through the wreckage of Jesse Marsch's abortive spell in charge. Leipzig ended up reaching the Europa League semi-finals, qualifying for the Champions League and winning the DFB Pokal. It is the latter success that is the most important. Die Roten Bullen had never previously won a major trophy, and that victory will have boosted the group's confidence significantly. Leipzig have added Germany left-back David Raum to a strong squad, and there is talk of bringing Timo Werner back to the club from Chelsea. Leipzig have raised significant funds through sales of players they didn't want or need, they have persuaded star player Christopher Nkunku to sign a new deal, and excellent defender Josko Gvardiol is being kept out of the clutches of Chelsea and Manchester City (at time of writing - football moves quickly). The retention of Nkunku was the most important development. The French international scored 35 goals in all competitions last term, and was voted as the Bundesliga's Player of the Season, ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. I can't believe Nkunku is priced at [2.8] on the Sportsbook to find the net in the season opener at Stuttgart, and I'm happy to take advantage. Stuttgart barely avoided the relegation playoff last season, as a last-gasp goal on the final matchday saw them finish above Hertha Berlin, but it appears few lessons have been learned. The club commendably operates a policy of youth development, but if important players like Borna Sosa and Sasa Kalajdzic leave before the transfer window shuts, I think coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will need to work his magic again. Stuttgart lost home and away against RB Leipzig last term, and I think they'll be on the receiving end of another defeat against Tedesco's side. first weekend of the Bundesliga, and he has picks from Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart v RB Leipzig.</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Nine of the last 11 meetings between Dortmund and Leverkusen have featured at least four goals, and clashes between the Bundesliga's top four tend to be full of goals."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-leverkusen/31536216">Back Over 3.5 Goals in Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Elite clash to deliver again</h2></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/dortmund-v-leverkusen/31536216">Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen</a></strong><br> <strong>Saturday 06 August, 17:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p>As another Bundesliga season grinds into action, we once again wonder if anyone can knock Bayern Munich off their perch. The champions are in fine shape after an impressive summer transfer spree, and they are chasing an 11th straight meisterschale. Borussia Dortmund have also been active in the market, and have made a significant change in the coaching department, but it remains to be seen if that'll be enough.</p><p>Boyhood BVB fan <strong>Edin Terzic</strong> led his beloved club to DFB Pokal glory two seasons ago as a caretaker coach, having stepped up to replace Lucien Favre. Despite that cup success and a Champions League qualification that had seemed unlikely at one stage, Terzic wasn't kept on in the head coach's role, as Dortmund had already committed to bringing in Marco Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Terzic moved to a technical director's role, but just his very presence in the organisation subliminally and unwittingly undermined the new man, and Rose lasted just a season before Terzic's restoration.</p><p>Terzic has a fine squad to work with. Defensive behemoth Niklas Süle has been recruited from Bayern, while Freiburg's excellent centre-back <strong>Nico Schlotterbeck</strong> has the chance to show why he should be starting for Germany at the World Cup. Germany forward Karim Adeyemi looks sharp after coming in from Salzburg, and Salih Ozcan should be an intelligent pick-up in central midfield. There are already elite players in the squad - Gregor Kobel is an excellent keeper, <strong>Jude Bellingham</strong> (who is now third-choice captain) is one of the best young midfielders in the game and Marco Reus has experience and quality. </p><p>Bayer Leverkusen have managed to retain their star players so far, with <strong>Patrik Schick</strong> signing a new deal and Florian Wirtz's serious knee injury putting off potential suitors. Wing wizard Moussa Diaby is still at the BayArena, although I expect money-laden Premier League clubs to keep pushing for the French international's signature. A <strong>disastrous DFB Pokal exit</strong> at lower-league Elversberg made for a dreadful start to the campaign, and that kind of slip-up has become an unfortunate habit for Die Werkself.</p><p>However, Bayer do still have plenty of firepower, and I expect another goalfest between these two. Last season, Dortmund won 4-3 in Leverkusen, while Bayer trounced BVB 5-2. Indeed, nine of the last 11 meetings between these two in the Bundesliga have <strong>featured at least four goals,</strong> so at evens, that's an outcome I'm happy to predict.</p><p><strong><h2>Nkunku to shine again</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200277299">Stuttgart v RB Leipzig</a></strong><br> <strong>Sunday 07 August, 14:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p>If <strong>Domenico Tedesco</strong> had started last season as RB Leipzig coach, we might have had a much closer title race. Instead, the former Schalke boss had to play catch-up, as he sifted through the wreckage of Jesse Marsch's abortive spell in charge. Leipzig ended up reaching the Europa League semi-finals, qualifying for the Champions League and winning the DFB Pokal. It is the latter success that is the most important. Die Roten Bullen had never previously won a major trophy, and that victory will have boosted the group's confidence significantly. </p><p>Leipzig have added Germany left-back David Raum to a strong squad, and there is talk of bringing Timo Werner back to the club from Chelsea. Leipzig have raised significant funds through sales of players they didn't want or need, they have persuaded star player Christopher Nkunku to sign a new deal, and excellent defender Josko Gvardiol is being kept out of the clutches of Chelsea and Manchester City (at time of writing - football moves quickly).</p><blockquote>The retention of Nkunku was the most important development. The French international scored 35 goals in all competitions last term, and was voted as the Bundesliga's Player of the Season, ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. I can't believe Nkunku is priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> on the Sportsbook to find the net in the season opener at Stuttgart, and I'm happy to take advantage.</blockquote><p>Stuttgart barely avoided the relegation playoff last season, as a last-gasp goal on the final matchday saw them finish above Hertha Berlin, but it appears few lessons have been learned. The club commendably operates a policy of youth development, but if important players like Borna Sosa and <strong>Sasa Kalajdzic</strong> leave before the transfer window shuts, I think coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will need to work his magic again.</p><p>Stuttgart <strong>lost home and away</strong> against RB Leipzig last term, and I think they'll be on the receiving end of another defeat against Tedesco's side. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen at 2.0
Back RB Leipzig to win v Stuttgart at 1.82
Back Christopher Nkunku to score at 2.8 inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/stuttgart-v-rb-leipzig/31534938">Back Christopher Nkunku to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" 