Crystal Palace v Arsenal Friday Night Lights - Crystal Palace v Arsenal will be the fifth time in top-flight history the season has kicked off on a Friday night, with the home side winning on each of the previous four occasions - Arsenal 4-3 Leicester in 2017-18, Man Utd 2-1 Leicester in 2018-19, Liverpool 4-1 Norwich in 2019-20 and Brentford 2-0 Arsenal last season.

Fulham v Liverpool The Egyptian King - Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League game in each of his five seasons with the club, with the Egyptian the only player in the competition's history to score on MD1 five years in a row. Indeed, he has seven such goals in total, with only three players netting more (Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney, 8 each).

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Samba On South Coast - Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho has been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League appearances against Bournemouth (2 goals, 1 assist), scoring and assisting in his only previous visit to the Vitality Stadium in a 4-0 win for Liverpool in December 2017.

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 'Keepers Nightmare - Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League home games, while the Whites have won just one of their last nine at Elland Road (D2 L6). Indeed, Wolves are without a win in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), while they've not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine.

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest Magpies Soar - Newcastle have faced Nottingham Forest more often without losing than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (8 - W5 D3), whilst Forest have lost each of their last six away league games against Newcastle, conceding at least twice in each defeat (17 in total), while netting just three goals in reply.

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton Kane is Un-Son hero - Only Alan Shearer (14) and Andrew Cole (11) have scored more or as many Premier League goals against Southampton than Tottenham pair Harry Kane (11) and Son Heung-min (10).

Everton v Chelsea The Lampard Derby - Everton have won each of their last four Premier League home games against Chelsea, kept a clean sheet in five of their last nine (W4 D3 L2), and are unbeaten in their opening Premier League match in the last 10 seasons (W4 D6), the longest ongoing run in the top-flight.

Leicester City v Brentford Buzzing Bees - After keeping a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League away games, Brentford have conceded in each of their last 16 on the road. However, the Bees did win four of their last six away league games last term (L2), double the amount they had in their first 13 (W2 D4 L7).

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion Standing Ovation on ten Hag Bow - Erik ten Hag will be the eighth manager (including caretakers) to take charge of Manchester United in the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Indeed, six of the previous seven in that time have won their first ever match in charge of the Red Devils, whilst Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their last eight visits to Old Trafford.