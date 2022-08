Silva's attacking style to be dismantled

Fulham v Liverpool

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Fulham manager Marco Silva has a reputation for failing at this level, and although he is undoubtedly a decent coach the Premier League just doesn't seem like the best fit for him. The main problem at Hull City, Watford, and Everton was overcommitting to attacking football, playing with a too-high line and in a very expansive shape, with bodies pouring forward at every opportunity. It led chaotic and mistake-laden defending.

Judging by Fulham's 2021/22 campaign it will be the same story again. They won the Championship by outplaying their rivals, scoring 106 goals in the process, but as we have seen with Norwich City over the years this is usually an indicator that things will go badly in the top flight. What's needed is grit and flexibility; the ability to play possession football but also to be bullish and direct, hence why it is the playoff winners who tend to do well in the Premier League.

On Saturday, Liverpool should tear Fulham apart, breaking quickly in transitional moments to get behind Fulham's high line and expose their naivety. The pace in Jurgen Klopp's front line, and their willingness to let a game descend into a wide-open and end-to-end contest, points to a thrashing for the hosts, just as Norwich City endured on the opening day in 2019 and 2021.

Defensive caution to frustrate Tuchel

Everton v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Neither Everton nor Chelsea have had a good summer. Frank Lampard has lost Richarlison and signed very few first-team players, while Chelsea haven't replaced Romelu Lukaku and have been repeatedly bested by Barcelona in the transfer market. Consequently, with Thomas Tuchel frustrated and the atmosphere negative, we may see a repeat of Everton's 1-0 win in May last season.

Lampard wants to play expressive attacking football, but without the coaching talent to enact it he is only finding success at Everton when forced onto the back foot; when sitting in a deep and secure defensive formation, defending against the onslaught of a superior team. That is what happened in their last meeting with Chelsea, in which a lack of guile from Tuchel's side meant more frustration.

A reliance on Kai Havertz as the centre forward makes a repeat possible, although optimists would point out that Ben Chilwell's return from injury restores some balance on the wings - potentially forcing the Everton shell to become stretched, creating space in the penalty area. Add to that the probing and direct energy of Raheem Sterling on the left and maybe Chelsea can do better this time. Either way, there won't be many goals in a cagey and stodgy match at Goodison Park.

Ten Hag's quick transitions will work

Man Utd v Brighton

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Brighton at home is one of the best fixtures Erik ten Hag could have hoped for. His tactical philosophy at Ajax was built on classic Dutch possession and positional rotation with a twist of Germanic vertical energy in the final third, and judging by Manchester United's pre-season performances this will continue at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford are combining cleverly as a front three, bursting forward on the counter-attack to build a fluent forward line that should trouble a team as open as Brighton. Graham Potter's side like to keep the ball and will confront United high up, providing a large amount of space for the hosts' front three to get in behind.

What's more, the loss of Yves Bissouma from the Brighton midfield means they won't be as press-resistant, especially if want-away Marc Cucurella is left out. Consequently United's new high pressing, again looking good in pre-season, should be successful; snatching the ball in midfield to release that front three in the transition.

Haaland adaptation period to help hosts

West Ham v Man City

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Erling Haaland is not a natural fit at Manchester City, as was evidenced by his disappointing performance in the Community Shield, in which he touched the ball just 16 times and completed seven passes. On numerous occasions he made runs in behind when his team-mates were looking for a short pass, leading to the attack breaking down.

This is hardly a surprise. Haaland is the complete opposite of a normal Pep Guardiola forward, and while in time he will surely adapt successfully it probably means a slow start. What's more, he rarely presses, and without Sterling Manchester City are left with a defensively-poor front three of Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez. This hands West Ham United a big chance.

Without a strong counter-press against them, West Ham will have time to pick their long forward passes into the wings for Michail Antonio, suggesting the hosts can counter-attack even more successfully than in their 2-2 draw last season. If Man City's attacking rhythm is disrupted, too, then West Ham's stubborn defensive block can lead to an opening day defeat for Guardiola for the second year in a row.

