Football Bet of the Day: Boredom in Belarus

The Belarusian flag
We've made ourselves at home in Belarus
After picking up a [2.2] winner yesterday, Kev hopes for another Belarusian bonus this afternoon.

"Isloch have started the season with four straight clean sheets, and their last eight home games in the league have featured fewer than three goals."

Back Under 2.5 Goals at [1.67]

Defences to dominate

Isloch v Slutsk
Sunday 05 April, 16:00

Everything comes to those who wait, and our odds-against winner arrived last night, as Slavia Mozyr's 2-1 win at champions Dinamo Brest ensured that our BTTS bet was successful.

We stay in Belarus, because Isloch are up against Slutsk, and there's every reason to think we'll be bored out of our minds.

Isloch drew 0-0 twice with champions Dinamo Brest in the cup at the start of the season, before they lost the tie on penalties. Both of their Premier League matches have ended in 1-0 wins, with maximum points claimed against both Neman Grodno and Smolevichy. Slutsk lost 1-0 at home to the champions Dinamo, but beat Slavia Mozyr 3-1.

Isloch's recent games suggest there won't be many goals here. They haven't conceded a single goal in four competitive matches this term, and if you stretch back into last season, their last five league games featured fewer than three goals. At home, Isloch's last eight top-flight matches have seen an Under 2.5 Goals bet land.

Slutsk have failed to score in 11 of their last 19 away games, but they did win 1-0 at Isloch back in late June.

Normally I wouldn't recommend a price as skinny at [1.67], but given Isloch's defensive record, and how few of their games feature three goals or more, backing Under 2.5 Goals seems like a sensible play.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 53
Points Returned: 48.12
P/L: -4.88 points

Recommended bets

Back Under 2.5 Goals at [1.67]

Belarussian Premier League: Isloch v Slutsk (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Sunday 5 April, 4.00pm

Kevin Hatchard,

