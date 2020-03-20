To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem in Minsk

We're staying in Belarus for another bet
We're staying in Belarus, and Kev thinks he's found a potentially lively encounter in the capital.

"Dinamo regularly leak goals, while Rukh Brest's pre-season suggests they'll be an entertaining watch in this campaign."

Back Both Teams To Score at [2.56]

Both teams can strike a blow

Dinamo Minsk v Rukh Brest
Friday 20 March, 17:00

While it was lovely to see live football in Belarus, the result wasn't kind to us yesterday, as Shakhtyor Soligorsk suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Torpedo BelAZ. We'll stay in the country, and head to the capital Minsk, because Dinamo are facing newly-promoted Rukh Brest.

Dinamo were winners of the old Soviet Top League back in 1982, and since independence they have won seven Belarusian championships. However, because of BATE Borisov's dominance of the league of late, Dinamo haven't been crowned as champions since 2004. Last season they finished fourth in the top flight.

Rukh Brest saw their city rivals Dinamo win the title last season, breaking BATE's stranglehold, and they themselves had success as they won promotion. The club was only founded in 2016, and last term's third-place finish was enough to clinch a place at the top table.

Dinamo conceded a lot of goals towards the end of last season (16 in their final seven league matches), and that has continued into this campaign. They didn't keep a clean sheet in any of their final five friendlies, and they lost 5-3 on aggregate to BATE in the cup.

Rukh Brest had some very lively friendlies (they scored 17 goals and conceded 17 in ten games) and they smacked in 65 goals in 28 league matches last term.

I think both teams are capable of scoring here, so I'll go for Both Teams To Score at [2.56].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 44
Points Returned: 43.84
P/L: -0.16 points

Recommended bets

Kevin Hatchard,

