Saturday Sports Multiple: Back the draw in Vitebsk in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Vitebsk to draw with Gorodeya at 2/1

For years pro football punters have been advising us to specialise on obscure leagues, and now's our chance! Sadly, the Russian Premier League has shut down, while the Turkish Super Lig appears to be in doubt, but there are still football bets to be had out there.

The Belarussian Premier League may not have the biggest profile, but it kicks off this week with a full round of fixtures, including this encounter between last year's seventh-placed side Gorodeva, who've been handed the challenge of travelling to the far north east of the country to take on Vitebsk, who finished thirteenth.

Last season, only Torpedo Minsk scored fewer goals than Vitebsk, who drew a third of their home games, while Gorodeva averaged just 0.89 goals per game on the road.

Neither side were involved in the last eight of the Belarussian Cup last week, so both are entitled to be a little rusty, and a draw looks a good bet here.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Roosters to beat Manly Sea Eagles at 8/15

Manly played with plenty of courage against the Melbourne Storm in their NRL opener last week, but they eventually succumbed and their schedule doesn't get any easier with this Round 2 fixture against the reigning champions.

The Roosters suffered a surprise defeat to Penrith in their first game of the new season, but we can expect a strong reaction this weekend. They will also be boosted by the return of Angus Crichton, and there is good news concerning Matt Ikuvalu, who has recovered from the concussion he sustained against the Panthers.

The unusual atmosphere at what will be an empty Leichhardt Oval could make this a slightly surreal affair, but the Roosters should be able to bag their first win.

Bet 3: Back GWS to beat Geelong at 8/15

The new AFL season kicks off this week and the pick of Saturday's fixtures is undoubtedly this heavyweight clash between the Giants and the Geelong Cats.

GWS reached their first ever Grand Final last year, though they finished the regular season 12 points behind table toppers Geelong, and made little impact on the big stage, losing out to Richmond in a one-sided game.

But it was still a memorable campaign for this up and coming team, and they will be hoping to go one better this time round. All four of last season's encounters between these sides were close affairs, but the Giants will be hungry to build on their 2019 campaign and I think they'll have the edge against a Cats side full of veterans that might need a week or two to hit their stride.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

