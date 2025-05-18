Weekend Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets, previews and more for FA Cup Final and Premier League

FA Cup final tips for Crystal Palace v Man City on Saturday

Dave Tindall: "With goals expected, the scorer markets look an obvious place to focus on. It's pretty clear that Palace don't have a problem scoring against City - the Eagles have netted twice in each of the last four meetings - and their players are simply better value than City's when comparing prices to goal output.

"It'll come as no surprise that the Palace pair I like are Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr.

"Eze netted a fantastic opener in the FA Cup semi-final win over Villa and the England attacker is in quite brilliant form right now. A brace in the 2-0 win over Tottenham last weekend made it eight goals in 11 games and that includes the opener against City in April. For some contrast, that's one more than Haaland has managed in the last 11.

"The contrast in price is massive: Haaland is evens to score anytime while Eze is 3/14.00. That's quite the difference and and let's note that the Norwegian has fired blanks in all five of his Wembley outings with City."

Recommended Bet Back Eberechi Eze To Score SBK 3/1

Opta: "From a Crystal Palace perspective, there is one man to look towards when it comes to goal contributions. The majority of Palace's attacks go through Eberechi Eze and the England international has played a part in 148 shot-ending open-play sequences for the club so far in the Premier League this season - 22 more than any other Palace player.

"Eze ranks 23rd in the Premier League for open-play involvements in shot-ending sequences despite Palace currently sitting in the bottom half. Removing all current top-half players, only Alex Iwobi and Matheus Cunha are above Eze in that statistical category.

"Even more impressively, of players to have played over 1,000 minutes so far in the Premier League, only Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes rank above Eze for combined shots and chances created per 90 minutes (5.6).

"He also averages 3.6 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season - the sixth-most - and ranks third for shots attempted outside of the penalty area (57). He is 5/61.84 to have three or more shots here.

"Eze scored the only two goals of the game in Crystal Palace's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, marking the first time in his career he has scored in three straight league matches.

"Including his goal against Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final, Eze has now scored in four straight games and he has netted seven of his 12 goals this season in his last nine appearances. He is 3/14.00 to score on Saturday, while a goal or assist is priced at 9/52.80."

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace Double Chance, BTTS, Eze to Score, De Bruyne to Assist SBK 31/1

Alan Shearer: "I'm expecting a lot of goals, because of the way both teams play. It wouldn't surprise me if it wasn't too dissimilar to the league fixture between them at the Etihad.

"There's no doubt that Palace pose a huge threat going forwards and they will take great confidence knowing that first-half against City, they can cause them problems.

"What they can't afford to do is give away too many chances like they did in the second-half, invite Man City to come and attack their back five, and peg them back. That's going to be a key thing that happens in the game.

"It wouldn't surprise me if the game went to extra-time. My only thought is, because of the experience Man City have in situations like this, they should win.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Palace won, but one thing I do expect is a load of goals from both teams.

"I will go for the Man City win."

Sunday - Premier League tips and predictions

Alan Shearer (on Man City v Bournemouth): "This could be a huge, huge, huge game for Man City. Depending how the weekend goes, you can imagine if they win the FA Cup, they may still get in the top five. If they don't, it could damage their confidence.

"Bournemouth are a dangerous team and have been the best team that have come to St James' Park. I'll go for a draw."

Alan's prediction: Draw

Mark Stinchcombe: "After 133 years, Everton will finally say goodbye to Goodison Park on Sunday lunchtime. This will be their 2,789th and final game at Goodison Park in all competitions and their current record stands at W1537 D660 L591. It's likely everyone connected with the club wants to go out with a bang but with emotions likely high and a lunchtime kick-off, it might actually play out more like a testimonial.

"Everton are actually on a seven match winless home run (D5 L2) and the last time they had a longer run was way back in 2009 between October and December (eight). It's not as bad as it sounds when you consider they've played all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Bournemouth in that period plus a positive spin would be only two defeats in seven against some high calibre sides. Infact looking at the bigger picture, since David Moyes returned to the club in January, Everton have only lost four of his 17 games.

"As a result of the occasion and the different ways the game could go, I've a few bets I want to punt. First up is to back Over 2.5 goals at 1.875/6. Goals tend to increase towards the end of the season in dead rubber matches and if there is a party atmosphere, this Southampton defence is surely the perfect guest. The current second worst ever Premier League side have conceded a huge 82 goals in their 36 games at an average of 2.28 per-game. As a result, this has helped contribute to 14 of their last 18 games seeing Over 2.5 goals (78%).

"They've kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 games and conceded two or more in 14 of those last 18. Things haven't been smooth for the Toffees at the back either, with themselves having kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 league games so even Saints could get on the scoresheet."

Recommended Bet Back 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Everton v Southampton EXC 1.87

Mark O'Haire: "Despite their eye-catching record going to bottom-half dwellers in Premier League fixtures, Nottingham Forest make little appeal as away-day favourites. The Reds' recent form, coupled with injuries, fatigue and the pressure of the top-five battle contributing to a lack of faith in the visitors at the available lines and prices. The Tricky Trees have also been making defensive errors more regularly.

"The once rock-solid rearguard has managed a solitary shutout in eight top-flight tussles, conceding 1.66 Expected Goals (xG) per-game. With Forest recording just one shutout on their travels since January, West Ham's in-form forward Jarrod Bowen stands-out in the Score or Assist market with 7/52.40 available on the England international.

"Bowen has now had six goal involvements in his last six Premier League encounters, scoring in each of his last three London Stadium outings. The Irons ace is avergaing an impressive 0.46 xG + xA average per-90 across the campaign, boasting 0.58 goal contributions per-90 with our proposed play paying-out in an impressive 15 (47%) of his 32 EPL starts."

Recommended Bet Back Jarrod Bowen to score or assist SBK 7/5

Opta Analyst: "Jacob Murphy has been one of the main protagonists of Newcastle's impressive form since December and currently ranks second in the Premier League behind only Mohamed Salah for assists with 12.

"Murphy ticked over to 12 assists after setting up Sandro Tonali's second-minute opener in Newcastle's 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend. He is now only three assists behind Nolberto Solano's Premier League assist record for the club from the 1999-00 campaign. He is 5/16.00 to get another one here.

"Murphy also ranks third among the Newcastle squad for goals scored, having netted eight times in the Premier League this season. He is 4/15.00 to get his ninth league goal, while the score or assist hedge is 12/53.40.

"It's also hard to ignore 23-goal Isak when he is as long as 17/102.70. But the real value elsewhere is with Harvey Barnes, who is Newcastle's second-highest scorer on nine for the season, at 7/24.50. He has had at least three shots on six of his last nine Premier League appearances, including 11 across his three most recent matches. He is 7/52.40 to take three or more shots at the Emirates Stadium, having registered four at home to Chelsea last weekend."