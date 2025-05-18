West Ham v Nottingham Forest: Back Bowen to make his mark at 7/5
Nottingham Forest look to keep their top-five Premier League hopes alive when they travel to West Ham on Sunday but Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing a home favourite to play a starring role at the London Stadium.
West Ham chasing rare consecutive victories
Forest flailing in top-five battle
Bowen value in Score or Assist market
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Sunday May 18, 14:15
Live on Sky Sports
Hammers impress at Old Trafford
West Ham arrested an eight-game winless run, scoring either side of halftime through Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen to condemn Manchester United to a deserved 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford last weekend. Setting up to frustrate their hosts, the Hammers defended effectively and were equally efficient in possession to seal a morale-boosting success.
Graham Potter was understandably enthused by his side's efforts, saying: "Sometimes we talk about performances a lot as coaches, but results are nice. We've been in the middle of a really tough run. Today was great in that regard. The players executed things really well. Good intelligence. They showed all the things they needed to win a football match."
Edson Alvarez returned to the squad at Man Utd, whilst Lucas Paqueta dropped to the bench with Potter suggesting the Brazilian is going through a "tough" time lately. Alvarez, Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler and Emerson Palmieri are all hoping to be involved from the off but Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio remain long-term absentees.
Match Preview
West Ham
- L
- W
- L
- W
- D
- L
Nottm Forest
- W
- L
- W
- D
- D
- L
Forest frustrated by East Midlands rivals
Nottingham Forest missed the opportunity to move into the Champions League positions as they conceded a late equaliser in a frustrating 2-2 draw against Leicester last weekend. The already-relegated visitors equalised with eight minutes left on the clock at the City Ground after goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White had put the Reds in front.
Victory would have enabled Forest to capitalise on Chelsea's defeat earlier in the day, but a draw leaves the Tricky Trees one point off fifth going into the penultimate round. Speaking post-match, Nuno Espirito Santo admitted, "The goal was avoidable, we should have done much better. That's the frustration. I think we should have won this game. It's a bad day."
Injuries have hampered the Reds lately with centre-back Murillo missing the Leicester match, though the Brazilian could return for Sunday's capital showdown. Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is rated doubtful but forward Taiwo Awoniyi is definitely absent after undergoing surgery on an abdominal injury sustained in the Foxes clash weekend.
Market makes Reds favourites
Nottingham Forest have won the last two Premier League meetings with West Ham and are looking to complete their first league double over the Hammers since 1983-84. However, the Tricky Trees have been turned over in five of their past six trips to West Ham, with the exception being a 1-0 success secured way back in January 1997.
West Ham 2.8415/8 won 2-0 at Man Utd last time out but have only once managed to win back-to-back Premier League contests this term. The Irons have played out three successive draws at the London Stadium and have tabled only three triumphs in 16 outings under Graham Potter's watch - the hosts are W2-D5-L12 when facing top-half opposition.
Nottingham Forest 2.747/4 have posted W1-D2-L3 across their past six league dates, a run of results that's seen the Reds drop from third to seventh in the EPL standings. However, the Tricky Trees have impressed against the lesser lights this term, returning W12-D2-L1 when facing sides in 13th and below, including a flawless W7-D0-L0 record on the road.
Bowen to make key contribution
Despite their eye-catching record going to bottom-half dwellers in Premier League fixtures, Nottingham Forest make little appeal as away-day favourites. The Reds' recent form, coupled with injuries, fatigue and the pressure of the top-five battle contributing to a lack of faith in the visitors at the available lines and prices. The Tricky Trees have also been making defensive errors more regularly.
The once rock-solid rearguard has managed a solitary shutout in eight top-flight tussles, conceding 1.66 Expected Goals (xG) per-game. With Forest recording just one shutout on their travels since January, West Ham's in-form forward Jarrod Bowen stands-out in the Score or Assist market with 7/52.40 available on the England international.
Bowen has now had six goal involvements in his last six Premier League encounters, scoring in each of his last three London Stadium outings. The Irons ace is avergaing an impressive 0.46 xG + xA average per-90 across the campaign, boasting 0.58 goal contributions per-90 with our proposed play paying-out in an impressive 15 (47%) of his 32 EPL starts.
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor's Build Ups Tips:
Player to score more goals
Chris Wood has undoubtedly enjoyed a remarkable campaign, becoming only the second Nottingham Forest player to strike 20 Premier League goals. Deriving from just 63 shots, it’s a 32% goal conversion rate that makes Haaland (20%) and Salah (23%) look positively wasteful.
Yet also beyond dispute is that the New Zealander is finding the final third of 2024/25 hard-going, scoring just twice in his last nine outings. From August to mid-Feb he bagged 18 in 25.
Jarrod Bowen, by stark comparison, is on a roll, firing four in his last six for the Hammers and reveling in an enforced positional switch that now sees him do his endless foraging primarily as a number nine.
Three of his last four have come at the London Stadium.
With West Ham having home advantage here, and considering too Forest’s recent slump in form, it makes sense to go with Danny Dyer’s future son-in-law.
Player to have more shots
Mohammed Kudus has been on a shot-rout of late, taking on 12 attempts on goal in his last five appearances. Prior to that though there were a handful of outings where the Ghanaian failed to register a single effort while there is another detail to consider. Counter-intuitively, the winger tends to reserve his shot-hauls for away games, taking on just three in his last two at the London Stadium.
When Forest’s defensive parsimony is also factored in – the Tricky Trees facing 12 or fewer shots in half of their last 12 fixtures – it’s logical to turn our attentions to the opposing side.
Step forward Morgan Gibbs-White, the England star racking up five attempts v Leicester last week, and 2.25 per 90 in his last 12 games.
