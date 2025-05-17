Alan Shearer Exclusive: Man Utd are in a mess before all or nothing final

St James' Park would be great destination for Real Madrid star

Forest owner was wrong to storm on to pitch at full-time

Reality bites for Amorim before Europa League final

Reality has set in for Ruben Amorim at Man United

I said earlier in the season that I wondered if Ruben Amorim knew quite how bad it was inside Old Trafford. Now, reality is coming through.

Their season is now in the Europa League final. If they win that, I know their league season has been dreadful and embarrassing, but a win in the Europa gets them into the Champions League and that changes everything.

It changes the mood and how they can attract players to join the club this summer. I know they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but the way they're looking now, before the cup final.

It's not the Man United it was 20 years ago, where any player in the world would have wanted to go to Old Trafford. That's not the case now, but it may change if they were to get into the Champions League - that's why their season depends on that final.

It's all or nothing for Amorim in Europa League final

They have to win the Europa League and I know that Rubem Amorim will have one or two contacts for the transfer market this summer. He coached Viktor Gyokeres, who will be chased in the summer by several clubs. It would be a brave move for him, or any other player, to go to Old Trafford if they're not in the Champions League.

They're a million miles off challenging for the Premier League, so that isn't going to happen next season. That's why it's so important - they're a very different proposition if they do get into the Champions League, because that will be able to attract players.

As a fan, you would worry about next season if they're not in the Champions League.

It's just been a mess from top to bottom for United this season. This cup competition has turned into something huge for them, because they have to win it, as do Spurs.

One of the two teams will be incredibly embarrassed by their season and God knows what will happen to the team that doesn't win. You can imagine the criticism that's going to come their way.

It's a really tough job and everything has been a mess at United. The communication, sackings of managers beforehand and ticket prices as well. Results in the Premier League have also been embarrassing.

You can't say enough about the importance of this final for both Tottenham Hotspur and Man United.

Owners can't storm onto the pitch at full-time

It's not a good look at all for the owner of a football club to storm onto the pitch at the end of a game. I get that the Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was feeling frustrated, and I understand his passion, but the pitch after the game is not for an owner. The pitch is for the coaches, managers and players.

If he wants to go down to the dressing room or in the tunnel, then fine. But you don't go onto a pitch to let everyone know your feelings. It's not a good look and it's not right.

I understand owners have passion, I had some very involved owners during my career, particularly at Blackburn and Newcastle.

At Blackburn we had Jack Walker, he was in the dressing room both before and after games, which was totally fine. He never interfered in terms of tactics or sharing with us his feelings - he just came down to say either 'good luck' or 'well done'.

Sometimes that happened at Newcastle - Sir John Hall was as passionate as anyone. He wanted Newcastle to do extremely well.

But what I can't remember is either of them coming onto the pitch to let their feelings be known to a coach, referee or anything like that.

I understand any feelings of disappointment at Nottingham Forest, but we need to look at the bigger picture

It has gone a bit flat for Forest. They have qualified for Europe under Nuno Espirito Santo but now it's a case of which competition. If you had said that at the beginning of the season, that would have been looked upon as a great success - in the big picture it still will be.

But, because they spent so long in the top five, then it will feel like a big disappointment if they don't qualify for the Champions League. I get and understand that, because they have had a great season.

Some of the players that they've got, how they've improved and what Nuno has got out of the players has been remarkable. They've got to somehow try to compose themselves, get two wins and see where that takes them.

I guess it's a bit of confidence that has caused them to dip in form recently. It's been a long and hard season. Other teams have stepped up - for example, Newcastle. Man City have also been a lot better, albeit with a terrible result at the weekend against Southampton.

Their form has just dipped at the wrong time. It was always going to be difficult for them, but it's not over yet. They've still got loads to play for in two very important games.

Rodrygo would enjoy life at Newcastle

I think that Rodrygo would do very well in the Premier League - he's an excellent player. I heard one or two things that maybe last year one or two English clubs were chasing him.

If that is the case, that he's not happy at Real Madrid, then there won't be a shortage of offers for him to come and play in the Premier League. I think that there would be two or three clubs who would try and get him.

I would possibly say Newcastle could be one of those clubs, but that all depends on whether or not he could do it in the Premier League. Could he do it for Newcastle? Yeah, absolutely.

That all depends on the finances and the deal that's there. I wouldn't put it past them to have a look and whether that would work or not. I don't know his personal situation, but I'm pretty sure that there would be two or three clubs chasing him.

Bruno Guimaraes would know him very well and if it were to be the case, I'm sure that he would speak to him.