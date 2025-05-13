Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back Bowen goals and two surprise shooters

Bowen the tops for goal involvements

Villa's Kamara the king for fouls

Paqueta backed to continue incredible fouls drawn form

Which players are having a storming end to the season? Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.

Back Bowen to help bag a goal again

Jarrod Bowen is the man in form for goals and goal involvements in the Premier League right now, after scoring against Manchester United to make it a goal or assist in his last four games.

He's got a goal involvement in six of his last eight games, with four of those being goals and two games with assists, so it's enough of a spread to back him for a goal or assist coming up.

West Ham are at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday - a Forest side without a win in four games, during which they've conceded seven goals.

Premier League goal involvements: Players to Watch

Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo are regulars here and continue to be prolific threats in front of goal, but it's team-mate Kevin Schade who is currently on the hottest streak with a goal in three straight games.

Back Schade to continue his fine run with a goal as Brentford host Fulham on Sunday.

English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers

Player Team Goals Scored Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 Alexander Isak Newcastle 23 Erling Haaland Man City 22 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 20 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 20 Yoane Wissa Brentford 19 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 16 Cole Palmer Chelsea 15 Matheus Cunha Wolves 15 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 14 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 14 Luis Díaz Liverpool 13 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 13 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 12 Liam Delap Ipswich 12 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 12 Kevin Schade Brentford 11 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 11 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 11 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 10 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 10 Evanilson Bournemouth 10 Danny Welbeck Brighton 10 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 10 João Pedro Brighton 10 Alex Iwobi Fulham 9 Tomás Soucek West Ham 9 Jamie Vardy Leicester 9 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 9 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 9 James Maddison Tottenham 9 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 9 Kai Havertz Arsenal 9 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 8 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 8 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 8 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 8 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 8 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 8 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 8 Beto Everton 8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 7 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 7 Noni Madueke Chelsea 7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 7 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 7 Phil Foden Man City 7 Mikel Merino Arsenal 7 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 7 Omar Marmoush Man City 7 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 6 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 6 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 6 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 6 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 6 Mateo Kovacic Man City 6 Diogo Jota Liverpool 6 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 6 Harry Wilson Fulham 6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 6 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 5 Josko Gvardiol Man City 5 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 5 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 5 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 5 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 5 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 5 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 5 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 5 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 5 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 5 Georginio Rutter Brighton 5 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 5 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 4 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 4 Declan Rice Arsenal 4 Thomas Partey Arsenal 4 Pedro Neto Chelsea 4 Fabian Schär Newcastle 4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 4 Bernardo Silva Man City 4 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 4 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 4 Joelinton Newcastle 4 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 4 Paul Onuachu Southampton 4 Dwight McNeil Everton 4 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 4 Richarlison Tottenham 4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 3 João Gomes Wolves 3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 3 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 3 Carlos Baleba Brighton 3 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 3 Curtis Jones Liverpool 3 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 3 Joe Aribo Southampton 3 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 3 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 3 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 3 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 3 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 3 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 3 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 3 Jérémy Doku Man City 3 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 3 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 3 George Hirst Ipswich 3 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 3 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 3 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 3 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 3 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 3 James McAtee Man City 3 Michael Keane Everton 3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 3 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 3 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 2 Nathan Collins Brentford 2 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 2 Adama Traoré Fulham 2 Murillo Nottm Forest 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 2 James Justin Leicester 2 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 2 William Saliba Arsenal 2 Cameron Archer Southampton 2 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 2 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 2 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 2 Levi Colwill Chelsea 2 Yasin Ayari Brighton 2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 2 Andreas Pereira Fulham 2 Tyler Dibling Southampton 2 Pedro Porro Tottenham 2 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 2 Emerson West Ham 2 Jan Bednarek Southampton 2 Matt Doherty Wolves 2 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 2 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 2 Simon Adingra Brighton 2 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 2 David Brooks Bournemouth 2 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 2 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 2 Tom Cairney Fulham 2 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 2 Julio Enciso Brighton 2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 2 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 2 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 2 Matt O'Riley Brighton 2 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 2 Jake O'Brien Everton 2 Adam Armstrong Southampton 2 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 2 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 2 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 2 Charly Alcaraz Southampton 2 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 2 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 2 John Stones Man City 2 Nico O'Reilly Man City 2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 Dan Burn Newcastle 1 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 1 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 1 Jack Harrison Everton 1 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 Wout Faes Leicester 1 Leif Davis Ipswich 1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 1 James Tarkowski Everton 1 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 1 Ashley Young Everton 1 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 Carlos Soler West Ham 1 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 1 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 1 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 1 Savinho Man City 1 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 Rico Lewis Man City 1 Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 Flynn Downes Southampton 1 Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 1 Matheus Nunes Man City 1 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 1 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 1 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 Djed Spence Tottenham 1 Casemiro Man Utd 1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 1 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 1 Ben Johnson Ipswich 1 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 1 Patson Daka Leicester 1 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 1 Conor Coady Leicester 1 Evan Ferguson Brighton 1 Brajan Gruda Brighton 1 Jack Grealish Man City 1 Jack Stephens Southampton 1 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 1 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 1 Orel Mangala Everton 1 Reece James Chelsea 1 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 1 Will Smallbone Southampton 1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 Kasey McAteer Leicester 1 Mason Mount Man Utd 1 Mario Lemina Wolves 1 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 1 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 Diego Gómez Brighton 1 Danny Ings West Ham 1 William Osula Newcastle 1 Michail Antonio West Ham 1 Lewis Miley Newcastle 1 Axel Disasi Chelsea 1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 1 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 1 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 1 João Félix Chelsea 1 Ross Stewart Southampton 1 Nico González Man City 1 Tyrique George Chelsea 1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 1 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 1 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 0 David Raya Arsenal 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 0 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 0 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 0 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 0 Idrissa Gueye Everton 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 0 Antonee Robinson Fulham 0 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 0 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 0 André Onana Man Utd 0 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 0 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 0 Nélson Semedo Wolves 0 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 0 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 0 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 0 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 0 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 0 André Wolves 0 Joe Willock Newcastle 0 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 0 Malo Gusto Chelsea 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 0 Jack Clarke Ipswich 0 Toti Gomes Wolves 0 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 0 Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 0 Sander Berge Fulham 0 Sasa Lukic Fulham 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 0 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 0 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 0 Santiago Bueno Wolves 0 José Sá Wolves 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 0 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 0 Edson Álvarez West Ham 0 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 0 Lewis Hall Newcastle 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 0 Rúben Dias Man City 0 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 0 Ederson Man City 0 Manuel Akanji Man City 0 Morato Nottm Forest 0 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 0 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 0 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 0 Lewis Dunk Brighton 0 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 0 Timothy Castagne Fulham 0 Tommy Doyle Wolves 0 Pau Torres Aston Villa 0 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 0 Oliver Skipp Leicester 0 Ryan Manning Southampton 0 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 0 Kenny Tete Fulham 0 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 0 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 0 Harry Winks Leicester 0 Issa Diop Fulham 0 Joël Veltman Brighton 0 James Garner Everton 0 Leny Yoro Man Utd 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 0 Alex Scott Bournemouth 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 0 Conor Bradley Liverpool 0 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 0 Mads Roerslev Brentford 0 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 0 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 0 Wes Burns Ipswich 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 0 Timo Werner Tottenham 0 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 0 James Bree Southampton 0 Ben White Arsenal 0 Ben Davies Tottenham 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 0 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 0 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 0 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 0 Craig Dawson Wolves 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 0 Jorginho Arsenal 0 Kyle Walker Man City 0 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 0 Ollie Scarles West Ham 0 Adam Webster Brighton 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 0 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 0 Luke Thomas Leicester 0 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 0 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 0 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 0 Igor Julio Brighton 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 0 Harrison Reed Fulham 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 0 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 0 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 0 Ali Al Hamadi Ipswich 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 0 Nathan Wood Southampton 0 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 0 Philip Billing Bournemouth 0 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 0 James Hill Bournemouth 0 Ben Brereton Southampton 0 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 0 Andy Irving West Ham 0 Nathan Aké Man City 0 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 0 Carlos Forbs Wolves 0 Mikey Moore Tottenham 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 0 Armando Broja Everton 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 0 Welington Southampton 0 Willian Fulham 0 Kevin Danso Tottenham 0 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 0 Josh King Fulham 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 0 Antony Man Utd 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 0 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 0 Ryan Fraser Southampton 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 0 Solly March Brighton 0 Sven Botman Newcastle 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 0 Ben Mee Brentford 0 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 0 Renato Veiga Chelsea 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 0 Harry Clarke Ipswich 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 0 Conor Townsend Ipswich 0 Willy Boly Nottm Forest 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 0 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 0 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 0 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 0 Rico Henry Brentford 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 0 James Milner Brighton 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 0 Jakub Moder Brighton 0 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 0 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 0 Youssef Chermiti Everton 0 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 0 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 0 Jake Evans Leicester 0 Jay Robinson Southampton 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 0 Harrison Armstrong Everton 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 0 Rodri Man City 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 0 Will Lankshear Tottenham 0 Pedro Lima Wolves 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 0 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 0 Julio Soler Bournemouth 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 0 Neto Bournemouth 0 Jason Steele Brighton 0 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 0 Danny Ward Leicester 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 0 Asher Agbinone Crystal Palace 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 0 Martial Godo Fulham 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 0 Jay Stansfield Fulham 0 Chiquinho Wolves 0 Mason Holgate Everton 0 Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 0 Ryan Trevitt Brentford 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 0 Roman Dixon Everton 0 George Edmundson Ipswich 0 Boubacar Traoré Wolves 0 Kaelan Casey West Ham 0 Jayden Meghoma Brentford 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 0 Alfie Pond Wolves 0 Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal 0 Nathan Butler-Oyedeji Arsenal 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 0 Divin Mubama Man City 0 Will Alves Leicester 0 Remy Rees-Dottin Bournemouth 0 Jayden Danns Liverpool 0 Zain Silcott-Duberry Bournemouth 0 Vitor Reis Man City 0 Mathis Amougou Chelsea 0 Shumaira Mheuka Chelsea 0 Mateus Mané Wolves 0 Harry Howell Brighton 0 Olabade Aluko Leicester 0 Tom King Wolves 0 Michael Golding Leicester 0 Claudio Echeverri Man City 0 Steven Benda Fulham 0 Cieran Slicker Ipswich 0 Valentín Barco Brighton 0 Andrew Omobamidele Nottm Forest 0 João Virgínia Everton 0 Jaidon Anthony Bournemouth 0 Carlos Miguel Nottm Forest 0 Carl Rushworth Brighton 0 Jenson Metcalfe Everton 0 Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 0 Mark O’Mahony Brighton 0 Neal Maupay Everton 0 Joe Gauci Aston Villa 0 Myles Peart-Harris Brentford 0 Ben Nelson Leicester 0 Thomas Cannon Leicester 0 Issa Kaboré Man City 0 Rob Holding Crystal Palace 0 Naouirou Ahamada Crystal Palace 0 John Ruddy Newcastle 0 Alex Murphy Newcastle 0 Tommy Setford Arsenal 0 Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand Arsenal 0 Sil Swinkels Aston Villa 0 Oliwier Zych Aston Villa 0 Daniel Iversen Leicester 0 Remi Matthews Crystal Palace 0 Cesare Casadei Chelsea 0 Franco Umeh-Chibueze Crystal Palace 0 Alfie Devine Tottenham 0 Kaden Rodney Crystal Palace 0 Ethan Wheatley Man Utd 0 Tom Heaton Man Utd 0 Matt Turner Crystal Palace 0 Kadan Young Aston Villa 0 Will Dennis Bournemouth 0 Ismeal Kabia Arsenal 0 Maldini Kacurri Arsenal 0 Asmir Begovic Everton 0 Tony Yogane Brentford 0 Scott Carson Man City 0 Imari Samuels Brighton 0 Josh Nichols Arsenal 0 Odysseas Vlachodimos Newcastle 0 Jack Fletcher Man Utd 0 Marcus Bettinelli Chelsea 0 Tyler Morton Liverpool 0 Killian Cahill Brighton 0 Harvey Davies Liverpool 0 Wes Foderingham West Ham 0 Jacob Wright Man City 0 Jayce Fitzgerald Man Utd 0 Zach Marsh Crystal Palace 0 Callum Bates Everton 0 Josh Wilson-Esbrand Man City 0 Ruairi McConville Brighton 0 Ben Broggio Aston Villa 0 Tom Edozie Wolves 0 Luke Cundle Wolves 0 Max Kinsey Bournemouth 0 Callum Olusesi Tottenham 0 Malachi Hardy Tottenham 0 Jacob Slater Brighton 0 Ezra Mayers West Ham 0 Lucá Williams-Barnett Tottenham 0 Samuel Amissah Fulham 0 Trey Nyoni Liverpool 0 Amara Nallo Liverpool 0 Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh Southampton 0 Godwill Kukonki Man Utd 0 Henry Cartwright Leicester 0 Bastien Meupiyou Wolves 0 Maeson King Tottenham 0 Samuel Rak-Sakyi Chelsea 0 Max Alleyne Man City 0 Archie Harris Bournemouth 0 Spike Brits Man City 0 Benjamin Arthur Brentford 0 Tom Wilson-Brown Leicester 0 James McConnell Liverpool 0 Zach Abbott Nottm Forest 0 Alfie Whiteman Tottenham 0 Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba Aston Villa 0 Wes Okoduwa Wolves 0 Dominic Sadi Bournemouth 0 Daniel Adu-Adjei Bournemouth 0 Matai Akinmboni Bournemouth 0 Martin Sherif Everton 0 Callan McKenna Bournemouth 0 Damola Ajayi Tottenham 0 Yang Min-Hyeok Tottenham 0 Jack Porter Arsenal 0 Joe Knight Brighton 0 Tawanda Chirewa Wolves 0 Elyh Harrison Man Utd 0 Julian Eyestone Brentford 0 Dante Cassanova Tottenham 0 Isaac Heath Everton 0 Aaron Anselmino Chelsea 0 Wayne Hennessey Nottm Forest 0 Coby Ebere Everton 0 Sékou Koné Man Utd 0 Jack Moorhouse Man Utd 0 Iwan Morgan Brentford 0 Hubert Graczyk Man Utd 0 Ishé Samuels-Smith Chelsea 0 Benjamin Fredrick Brentford 0 Genesis Antwi Chelsea 0 Dermot Mee Man Utd 0 Sean Neave Newcastle 0 Jimi Gower Arsenal 0 Leo Shahar Newcastle 0 Charlie Tasker Brighton 0 Freddie Simmonds Brighton 0 Jack Henry-Francis Arsenal 0 Somto Boniface Ipswich 0 Tom Taylor Ipswich 0 Brayden Clarke Arsenal 0 Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle 0 Jayden Moore Southampton 0 Reece Welch Everton 0 Aaron Hickey Brentford 0 Sammy Braybrooke Leicester 0

Full stats Powered by

Beto and Soucek surprising sharp shooters

Alexander Isak has the longest consecutive streak for shots on target with six, while Yoane Wissa has five in a row and Gabriel Martinelli is worth watching with four in a row, a goal at Anfield and a move into a central attacking position.

But two others to watch a littler further off the radar are Everton's Beto and West Ham's Tomas Soucek, who are both just starting what could be promising runs of hitting the target.

Soucek has a shot on target in his last three and will be a threat for West Ham at home against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Beto is a man to watch for shots, and goals for that matter, as he's scored in the last two when having two shots on target in back-to-back outings.

So back him for 2+ shots on target as Everton host Southampton in the final ever league game at Goodison Park.

Premier League shots on target: Players to watch

Our old friends Kevin Schade can be backed for multiple shots on target as he's had five in his last two and is on a run of four games in a row - while Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has hit the target in four straight games ahead of the champions visiting Brighton on Monday.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 61 1.6 Erling Haaland Man City 31 60 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 51 1.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 46 1.5 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 44 1.5 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 43 1.3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 41 1.1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 41 1.1 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 40 1.4 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 37 1.1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 35 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 35 1.4 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 34 1.2 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 33 1.2 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 33 1.1 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 32 1.1 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 32 1.4 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 32 1.2 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 30 1.2 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 30 1.1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 29 0.9 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 29 1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 29 0.9 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 29 1.1 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 29 1 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 27 1.1 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 27 0.9 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 26 0.8 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 26 1.1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 26 1.1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 25 1 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 24 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 24 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 23 0.8 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 23 1.1 Beto Everton 30 23 1.4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 23 1.2 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 22 0.8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 22 0.7 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 22 0.8 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 22 1.7 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 21 1.1 Savinho Man City 29 21 1.1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 21 1 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 20 0.6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 20 0.6 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 20 0.8 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 20 0.9 João Pedro Brighton 27 20 0.9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 20 1.1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 19 0.7 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 19 1.8 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 19 0.7 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 18 0.5 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 18 0.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 18 0.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 18 0.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 18 1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 17 0.7 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 17 0.7 James Maddison Tottenham 31 17 0.8 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 17 0.7 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 17 0.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 17 0.8 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 17 1.3 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 17 1.3 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 16 0.4 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 16 0.5 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 16 0.8 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 16 1.4 Phil Foden Man City 28 16 0.8 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 16 1 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 15 0.6 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 15 0.5 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 15 0.9 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 15 1.3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 14 0.4 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 14 0.4 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 14 0.5 Joelinton Newcastle 29 14 0.5 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 13 0.4 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 13 0.4 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 36 13 0.6 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 13 0.7 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 13 0.6 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 13 1 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 13 1 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 12 0.3 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 12 0.6 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 12 0.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 12 0.4 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 12 0.4 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 12 0.5 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 12 0.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 12 0.5 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 12 1.1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 12 0.6 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 12 1.2 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 12 1.1 Charly Alcaraz Southampton 16 12 1.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 11 0.7 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 11 0.5 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 11 0.4 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 11 0.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 11 0.7 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 11 1.3 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 10 0.3 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 10 0.5 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 10 0.4 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 10 0.5 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Casemiro Man Utd 24 10 0.6 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 10 0.7 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 9 0.3 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 9 0.4 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 9 0.4 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 9 0.4 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 9 0.4 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 9 0.6 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 9 0.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 9 0.5 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 9 0.9 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 9 0.6 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 9 1.3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 9 2.7 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 9 0.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 8 0.2 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 8 0.2 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 8 0.4 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 8 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 8 0.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 8 0.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 8 0.3 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 8 0.4 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 8 0.7 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 8 0.7 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 8 0.3 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 8 0.5 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 8 0.9 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 8 0.5 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 8 1 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 8 1.2 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 8 1.2 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 7 0.2 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 7 0.2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 7 0.2 João Gomes Wolves 36 7 0.2 James Justin Leicester 36 7 0.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 7 0.2 Jack Harrison Everton 34 7 0.3 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 7 0.2 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 7 0.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 7 0.3 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 7 0.3 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 7 0.3 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 7 0.8 Emerson West Ham 31 7 0.3 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 7 0.4 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 7 0.4 Rúben Dias Man City 27 7 0.3 George Hirst Ipswich 26 7 1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 7 0.3 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 7 0.7 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 7 0.8 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 7 0.8 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 7 0.7 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 7 1.9 Richarlison Tottenham 15 7 1.3 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 7 0.6 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 6 0.2 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 6 0.2 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 6 0.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 6 0.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 6 0.2 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 6 0.2 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 6 0.3 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 6 0.2 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 6 0.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 6 0.3 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 6 0.3 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 6 0.5 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 6 0.4 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 6 0.3 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 6 1.1 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 6 0.3 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 6 0.7 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 6 0.3 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 6 0.9 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 6 0.5 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 6 1.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 6 0.4 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 6 2.3 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 6 1.1 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 5 0.1 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 5 0.1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 5 0.1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 5 0.1 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 5 0.3 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 5 0.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 5 0.2 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 5 0.2 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 5 0.2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 5 0.2 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 5 0.2 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 5 0.4 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 5 0.2 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 5 0.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 5 0.3 Jack Grealish Man City 20 5 0.6 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 5 0.6 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 5 1.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 5 0.3 Danny Ings West Ham 15 5 1.7 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 5 0.8 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 4 0.1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 4 0.1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 4 0.1 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 4 0.2 James Tarkowski Everton 33 4 0.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 4 0.4 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 4 0.1 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 4 0.2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 4 0.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 4 0.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 4 0.2 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 4 0.2 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 4 0.3 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 4 0.9 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 4 0.2 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 4 0.6 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 4 0.2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 4 0.4 Patson Daka Leicester 23 4 0.5 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 4 0.4 Harry Winks Leicester 22 4 0.2 James Garner Everton 21 4 0.2 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 4 1 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 4 0.4 James McAtee Man City 15 4 1.1 Michael Keane Everton 14 4 0.3 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 4 0.4 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 3 0.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 3 0.1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 3 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 3 0.1 William Saliba Arsenal 35 3 0.1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 3 0.1 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 3 0.1 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 3 0.3 Ashley Young Everton 32 3 0.1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 3 0.1 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 3 0.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 3 0.1 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 3 0.1 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 3 0.1 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 3 0.1 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 3 0.2 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 3 0.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 3 0.2 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 3 0.3 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 3 0.1 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 3 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 3 0.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 3 0.1 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 3 0.2 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 3 0.2 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 3 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 3 0.4 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 3 0.7 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 3 0.2 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 3 0.4 Reece James Chelsea 19 3 0.3 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 3 0.2 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 3 0.5 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 3 0.3 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 3 0.5 Antony Man Utd 8 3 2 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 3 1.1 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 3 5.2 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 2 0.1 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 2 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 2 0.1 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 2 0.1 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 2 0.1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 2 0.2 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 2 0.1 Rico Lewis Man City 28 2 0.1 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 2 0.1 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 2 0.1 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 2 0.1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 2 0.1 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 2 0.4 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 2 0.2 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 2 0.1 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 2 0.2 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 2 0.1 Conor Coady Leicester 22 2 0.1 Issa Diop Fulham 21 2 0.1 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 2 0.1 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 2 0.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 2 0.2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 2 0.2 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 2 0.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 2 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 2 0.1 Ben White Arsenal 17 2 0.2 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 2 1.7 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 2 0.1 Kyle Walker Man City 15 2 0.2 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 2 0.2 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 2 0.6 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 2 0.2 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 2 2 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 2 1.9 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 2 0.5 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 2 0.2 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nico González Man City 11 2 0.2 Andy Irving West Ham 10 2 1.1 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 2 1.2 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 2 0.4 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 2 1.7 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 1 0 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 1 0 Wout Faes Leicester 34 1 0 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 1 0 André Wolves 33 1 0 Sander Berge Fulham 31 1 0 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 1 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 1 0.1 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 1 0.1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 1 0 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 1 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 26 1 0.1 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 1 0.1 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 1 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 1 0.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 1 0.1 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 1 0.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 1 0.1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 1 0.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 1 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 1 0.1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 1 0.1 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 1 0.3 James Bree Southampton 17 1 0.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 1 0.1 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 1 0.1 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 1 0.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 1 0.1 Adam Webster Brighton 14 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 14 1 0.7 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 1 0.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 1 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 1 0.1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 1 0.4 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 1 0.6 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 1 0.5 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 1 0.2 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 1 0.2 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 1 0.2 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 1 0.5 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 1 0.3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 1 0.7 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 1 0.6 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 1 0.9 Willy Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 1 0.6 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0.2 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 1 0.4 James Milner Brighton 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 1 0.7 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 1 6.9 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 38 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 34 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 0 0 Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 31 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 0 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 0 0 José Sá Wolves 29 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Ederson Man City 26 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 0 0 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 0 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 0 0 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 0 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 0 0 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 0 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 0 0 Jorginho Arsenal 15 0 0 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 0 0 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 0 0 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 0 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 0 0 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 0 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 0 0 Igor Julio Brighton 13 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 0 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 0 0 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 0 0 Ali Al Hamadi Ipswich 11 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 0 0 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 James Hill Bournemouth 10 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 0 0 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 0 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 0 0 Armando Broja Everton 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Welington Southampton 10 0 0 Willian Fulham 10 0 0 Josh King Fulham 8 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 0 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 0 0 Solly March Brighton 8 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 0 0 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 5 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 0 0 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 0 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 0 0 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Rodri Man City 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Villa's Kamara consistent in fouls market

For consistency, Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara is tough to beat in the fouls committed market as he's given away two in each of his last six outings, so is well worth backing to continue that run against Spurs on Friday night.

Tottenham will make wholesale changes are likely not offer up too much resistence, but a few of them will hope to impress Ange Postecoglu enough to earn Europa League final places.

And it is the final game at Villa Park this season so the atmosphere should be great as Unai Emery's side hunt a Champions League spot . Plenty of good conditions for Kamara to continue his streak.

Premier League fouls committed: Players to watch

Two to watch in the Brentford v Fulham game, with both teams still playing for something in a West London derby, are Christian Norgaard and Ryan Sessegnon who are both worth backing to give away a couple of fouls each.

Norgaard has figures of 2-2-2-1-1-4 in his last six games and also gave away two fouls in the reverse fixture with Fulham.

Sessegnon has a similar record of 3-2-3-1-3-1 so could even be backed for 3+ fouls if you're feeling brave, or maybe double him up with Norgaard for 2+ fouls each.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 73 2 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 72 2.5 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 70 1.9 João Gomes Wolves 36 70 2.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 66 2.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 65 1.8 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 65 2.8 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 62 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 58 2.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 56 1.6 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 55 1.6 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 53 2.5 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 53 2 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 52 1.6 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 50 1.4 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 50 2.1 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 49 1.6 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 49 1.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 49 1.7 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 48 1.8 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 48 1.5 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 48 1.6 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 48 1.8 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 47 1.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 47 1.6 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 47 1.8 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 46 1.4 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 46 1.6 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 45 1.4 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 45 1.3 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 45 2.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 44 1.6 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 44 1.4 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 43 1.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 43 1.8 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 42 1.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 42 2.1 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 41 1.2 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 41 2.1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 41 2.3 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 40 1.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 40 1.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 40 1.3 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 39 1.4 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 39 1.3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 39 1.5 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 38 1.2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 38 1.2 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 38 1.8 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 37 1.1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 37 1.3 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 37 1.7 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 37 2.2 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 37 1.4 André Wolves 33 36 1.3 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 36 1.3 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 36 1.5 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 35 1.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 35 1.1 James Tarkowski Everton 33 35 1.1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 35 1.4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 35 1.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 35 1.8 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 34 0.9 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 36 34 1.6 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 34 1 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 34 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 34 1.6 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 34 1.8 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 34 1.9 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 33 1.5 Beto Everton 30 33 1.9 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 32 1 James Maddison Tottenham 31 32 1.6 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 32 1.8 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 31 0.9 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 31 1.7 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 31 1.2 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 31 1.1 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 31 1.7 Sander Berge Fulham 31 31 1.3 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 31 1.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 31 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 31 2.7 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 31 1.7 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 30 0.8 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 30 0.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 30 1.4 Ashley Young Everton 32 30 1.4 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 30 1.2 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 30 1.6 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 30 1.6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 29 1 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 29 0.8 James Justin Leicester 36 29 0.9 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 29 1.4 William Saliba Arsenal 35 28 0.8 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 28 1.6 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 28 1.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 28 0.9 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 28 1.8 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 28 2.4 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 28 2 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 27 1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 27 0.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 27 0.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 27 0.9 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 27 0.9 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 27 0.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 27 1.1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 27 0.9 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 27 2.2 João Pedro Brighton 27 27 1.2 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 27 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 27 1.5 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 27 1.5 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 27 1.8 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 27 1.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 26 0.8 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 26 0.8 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 26 1.7 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 26 1.4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 25 0.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 25 0.7 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 25 0.8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 25 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 25 0.8 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 25 0.9 Emerson West Ham 31 25 1.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 24 1.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 24 0.8 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 24 0.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 24 0.9 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 24 1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 24 2.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 24 0.8 Erling Haaland Man City 31 24 0.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 24 1 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 24 1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 24 1.1 Orel Mangala Everton 19 24 1.7 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 24 1.8 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 23 0.6 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 23 0.7 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 23 0.7 Wout Faes Leicester 34 23 0.7 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 23 1.9 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 23 0.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 23 1.7 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 23 2.1 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 22 0.6 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 22 1 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 22 1.4 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 22 1.9 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 22 1.1 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 22 1.8 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 21 0.8 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 21 0.7 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 21 0.8 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 21 0.6 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 21 1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 21 0.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 21 1 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 21 1.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 21 1.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 21 2.4 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 20 0.5 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 20 0.6 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 20 0.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 20 0.7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 20 0.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 20 0.9 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 20 1 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 20 0.7 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 20 1.5 Casemiro Man Utd 24 20 1.2 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 20 2.3 James Garner Everton 21 20 1.1 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 20 3.1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 19 0.6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 19 0.8 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 19 1.2 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 19 0.7 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 19 1.1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 19 0.9 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 19 1.2 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 19 1.6 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 18 0.5 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 18 0.6 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 18 0.9 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 18 0.8 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 18 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 18 0.9 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 18 0.9 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 18 1.4 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 18 1.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 17 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 17 0.8 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 17 1.3 Savinho Man City 29 17 0.9 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 17 0.9 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 17 0.9 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 17 0.8 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 17 0.7 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 17 1.1 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 17 0.9 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 17 2 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 17 1.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 17 1.2 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 17 1.8 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 16 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 16 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 16 0.6 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 16 1.7 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 16 0.7 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 16 0.7 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 16 0.8 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 16 1.6 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 16 1.1 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 16 1.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 16 1.5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 16 1.5 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 16 1.3 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 16 2.3 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 16 1.8 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 16 1.3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 15 0.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 15 0.8 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 15 0.6 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 15 0.9 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 15 1.4 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 15 1.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 15 0.8 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 15 0.8 Patson Daka Leicester 23 15 1.9 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 15 5.2 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 15 2.4 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 15 1.1 Jorginho Arsenal 15 15 1.9 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 15 1.6 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 15 2.3 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 15 1.5 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 14 0.5 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 14 2 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 14 0.9 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 14 2.1 Charly Alcaraz Southampton 16 14 1.6 Jack Harrison Everton 34 13 0.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 13 0.5 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 13 1.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 13 0.7 George Hirst Ipswich 26 13 1.8 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 13 0.8 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 13 0.7 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 13 0.8 Nico González Man City 11 13 1.5 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 12 0.5 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 12 0.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 12 0.5 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 12 0.4 Rico Lewis Man City 28 12 0.6 Rúben Dias Man City 27 12 0.5 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 12 0.9 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 12 0.9 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 12 0.9 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 12 0.9 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 12 0.8 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 12 1.4 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 12 0.8 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 12 2.2 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 12 1.1 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 12 1.3 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 11 0.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 11 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 11 0.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 11 1 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 11 0.5 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 11 0.9 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 11 1 Morato Nottm Forest 26 11 1.1 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 11 0.5 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 11 0.7 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 11 1.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 11 1.5 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 11 1.3 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 11 1.7 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 11 1.2 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 10 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Issa Diop Fulham 21 10 0.7 Ben White Arsenal 17 10 0.8 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 10 0.8 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 10 0.9 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 9 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 9 0.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 9 0.6 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 9 0.4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 9 0.9 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 9 0.6 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 9 1 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 9 1.6 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 9 0.7 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 9 0.8 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 9 1 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 9 1 Michael Keane Everton 14 9 0.8 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 9 1.7 Igor Julio Brighton 13 9 0.8 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 9 1 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 9 1 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 8 1.8 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 8 1.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 8 0.4 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 8 0.7 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 8 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 8 0.5 Conor Coady Leicester 22 8 0.4 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 8 1.3 Reece James Chelsea 19 8 0.7 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 8 1 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 8 1.4 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 8 1.4 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 8 1.4 Ali Al Hamadi Ipswich 11 8 5.7 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 8 1.5 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 7 0.3 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 7 0.7 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 7 0.9 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 7 0.4 Richarlison Tottenham 15 7 1.3 Adam Webster Brighton 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 7 1.3 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 7 1.3 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 7 1.6 James Hill Bournemouth 10 7 1.4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 6 0.2 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 6 0.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 6 0.3 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 6 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 6 0.8 Jack Grealish Man City 20 6 0.8 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 6 0.5 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 6 1.9 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 6 0.4 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 6 1.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 6 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 6 0.6 James McAtee Man City 15 6 1.6 Kyle Walker Man City 15 6 0.6 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 6 5.9 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Andy Irving West Ham 10 6 3.3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 6 1.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 6 1.6 Armando Broja Everton 10 6 1.6 Welington Southampton 10 6 1.1 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 6 1 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 6 3.1 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 6 3.8 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 6 1.2 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 6 1.6 Phil Foden Man City 28 5 0.3 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 5 1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 5 0.4 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 5 0.7 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 5 0.5 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 5 1.3 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 5 1.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 5 1.4 Ben Mee Brentford 7 5 2.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 5 1.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 5 1.2 José Sá Wolves 29 4 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 4 0.5 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 4 0.9 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 4 0.4 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 4 0.4 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 4 0.5 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 4 1 James Bree Southampton 17 4 0.3 William Osula Newcastle 14 4 2.9 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 4 0.3 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 4 1.4 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 4 1.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 4 4 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 4 0.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 4 2.1 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 4 5 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 3 0.9 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 3 1.5 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 3 7.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 3 0.7 Josh King Fulham 8 3 2.1 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 3 1.6 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 3 1.5 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 3 0.8 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 3 1.7 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 3 2.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 James Milner Brighton 4 3 1.6 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 3 0.8 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 3 2 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 3 2.7 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 2 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 2 0.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 31 2 0.1 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 2 0.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 2 1.7 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 2 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 2 0.9 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nathan Aké Man City 10 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 2 0.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 2 0.5 Antony Man Utd 8 2 1.3 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 2 0.5 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 2 0.7 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 2 1.6 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 2 1.3 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 2 1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 2 0.5 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 2 0.8 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 2 0.5 Rico Henry Brentford 5 2 1.9 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 2 0.9 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 2 1.9 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 2 2.8 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 2 7.8 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 1 0 David Raya Arsenal 38 1 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 1 0 Ederson Man City 26 1 0 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 1 0.3 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 1 0.1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 1 0.4 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 1 0.1 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 1 0.9 Willian Fulham 10 1 0.4 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 1 0.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 1 0.3 Willy Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 1 0.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Rodri Man City 3 1 1.2 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 1 3.2 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 1 0.6 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Martial Godo Fulham 2 1 4.3 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Roman Dixon Everton 1 1 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 34 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 15 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 0 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Paqueta the pick for fouls against

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta leads the way here as he's got some outrageous numbers that mean he's a must when the Hammers host Nottingham Forest - a side who will give away more than their fair share.

Paqueta was fouled five times in his last game against Spurs, as part of a run of 10 straight games with 2+ fouls against him. Seven of those games have been 3+ fouls drawn as well so back him for the max again against Forest.

Paqueta to draw 3+ fouls has landed in nine of his last 13 games for the Hammers, which is a remarkable run that warrants full attention.

Premier League fouls drawn: Players to watch

Arsenal's Miles Lewis-Skelly has learned the nack of winning fouls off team-mate Bukayo Saka, who is one of the best in the league at seeking contact and going down to win the free kick.

The youngster won five fouls at Anfield on Sunday - his fourth game in five with 2+ fouls against him and third with 3+ fouls drawn - and, in a huge game for the Gunners against Newcastle at the Emirates, another 3+ fouls drawn looks just the ticket.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 108 3 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 71 2.6 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 71 2.5 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 69 2.8 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 64 2.2 James Maddison Tottenham 31 64 3.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 62 2.3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 60 1.7 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 59 3.2 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 58 1.6 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 58 1.9 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 56 1.9 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 56 1.7 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 55 1.7 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 54 1.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 53 2 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 52 1.5 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 52 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 52 1.9 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 51 1.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 51 1.5 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 51 1.6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 51 1.5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 51 1.8 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 50 1.3 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 50 2.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 49 1.7 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 49 2.3 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 48 1.6 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 47 1.7 João Gomes Wolves 36 47 1.4 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 47 2.5 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 47 1.4 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 47 3.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 46 1.6 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 46 1.3 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 46 1.3 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 46 1.6 João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 44 1.2 James Justin Leicester 36 44 1.4 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 44 2.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 43 1.8 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 43 1.5 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 41 1.5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 40 1.2 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 40 1.4 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 40 1.3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 39 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 39 1.5 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 39 1.6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 39 2 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 38 1.5 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 38 1.1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 38 1.4 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 38 1.8 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 37 1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 36 1.5 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 35 1.1 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 36 35 1.6 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 35 1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 35 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 35 1.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 34 1 André Wolves 33 34 1.2 Phil Foden Man City 28 34 1.7 Rico Lewis Man City 28 34 1.6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 33 1.1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 33 1.3 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 33 1.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 33 1.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 33 2 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 33 1.7 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 32 1.6 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 32 0.9 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 32 1.1 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 32 2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 31 0.9 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 31 0.8 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 31 1.2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 31 1.4 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 31 1 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 31 1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 31 1.3 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 30 0.9 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 30 1.7 James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 29 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 29 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 29 2.5 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 28 0.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 28 0.8 Jack Harrison Everton 34 28 1.2 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 28 0.9 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 28 1.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 28 1.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 28 1.2 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 28 1.3 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 28 1.5 Savinho Man City 29 28 1.4 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 28 1.3 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 28 2.2 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 28 3 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 27 0.8 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 27 0.7 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 27 0.8 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 27 0.9 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 27 1.1 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 26 0.7 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 26 1.2 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 26 1.1 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 26 1.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 26 1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 26 3.1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 25 0.8 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 25 0.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 25 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 25 1.3 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 25 1.1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 25 1 Jack Grealish Man City 20 25 3.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 24 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 24 0.8 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 24 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 24 0.7 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 24 1.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 23 0.7 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 23 1.8 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 23 2.5 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 23 1 Beto Everton 30 23 1.4 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 23 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 23 1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 23 1.3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 23 1.3 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 23 1.2 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 23 1.1 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 22 1.1 Ashley Young Everton 32 22 1.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 22 1 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 22 1.7 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 22 1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 21 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 21 1.2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 21 0.8 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 21 1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 21 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 21 0.9 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 21 1.4 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 20 0.6 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 20 1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 20 0.7 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 20 0.7 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 20 0.9 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 20 1.1 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 20 1.5 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 20 1.5 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 19 0.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 19 0.7 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 19 0.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 19 0.9 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 19 1.2 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 19 0.6 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 19 2.8 Casemiro Man Utd 24 19 1.1 Patson Daka Leicester 23 19 2.4 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 18 0.5 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 18 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 18 0.7 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 18 0.6 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 18 1.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 18 1 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 18 0.7 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 18 1.2 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 18 0.9 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 18 1.4 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 18 1.2 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 18 2 William Saliba Arsenal 35 17 0.5 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 17 1.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 17 1.3 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 15 17 2.2 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 16 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 16 0.7 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 16 0.6 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 16 0.9 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 16 1.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 16 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 16 1.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 16 1.6 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 15 0.6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 15 0.7 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 15 0.5 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 15 0.5 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 15 1.7 James Garner Everton 21 15 0.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 15 1.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 14 0.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 14 0.5 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 14 1.1 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 14 1.1 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 14 1.7 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 13 0.3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 13 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 13 0.8 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 13 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 13 0.5 Emerson West Ham 31 13 0.6 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 13 0.8 Erling Haaland Man City 31 13 0.4 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 13 0.5 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 13 1 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 13 1.2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 13 1.7 Richarlison Tottenham 15 13 2.3 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 13 1.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 12 0.3 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 12 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 26 12 1.7 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 12 0.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 12 0.9 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 12 0.6 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 12 1.6 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 12 1.9 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8 Charly Alcaraz Southampton 16 12 1.4 Wout Faes Leicester 34 11 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 11 0.5 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 11 0.6 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 11 0.6 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 11 0.6 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 11 0.7 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 11 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 11 0.5 Reece James Chelsea 19 11 0.9 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 11 0.9 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 10 0.3 David Raya Arsenal 38 10 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 10 0.3 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 10 0.4 Sander Berge Fulham 31 10 0.4 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 10 0.6 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 10 2.3 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 10 0.5 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 10 0.6 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 10 0.9 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 10 1.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 10 1 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 10 0.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 10 0.8 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 9 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 9 0.3 José Sá Wolves 29 9 0.3 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 9 0.7 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 9 0.4 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 9 0.4 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 9 0.6 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 9 1.2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 9 0.7 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 9 1.3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 9 0.8 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 8 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 27 8 0.3 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 8 0.7 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 8 2.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 8 0.6 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 8 1.5 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 8 1.2 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 8 1 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 8 1.9 Welington Southampton 10 8 1.5 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 7 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 7 0.2 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 7 0.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 7 0.3 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 7 0.7 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 7 2.4 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 7 0.5 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 7 0.8 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 7 1.6 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 7 1.7 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 6 0.2 Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 31 6 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 6 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 6 0.7 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 6 0.7 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 6 0.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 6 0.4 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 6 0.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 6 0.4 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 6 0.5 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 6 0.6 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 6 0.7 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 6 2.1 Igor Julio Brighton 13 6 0.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 6 1.7 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 6 2.8 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 5 0.1 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 5 0.2 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 5 0.5 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 5 0.3 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 5 0.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 5 0.5 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 5 0.2 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 5 0.3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 James Bree Southampton 17 5 0.4 Ben White Arsenal 17 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 5 1.5 Nico González Man City 11 5 0.6 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 5 4.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 4 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 4 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 4 0.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 4 0.3 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 4 0.3 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 4 0.3 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 4 3.4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 4 0.6 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 4 0.3 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 4 0.3 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 4 2.6 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 4 0.5 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 4 0.7 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 4 0.9 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 4 1 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 4 2.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 3 0.1 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 3 0.1 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 3 0.3 Conor Coady Leicester 22 3 0.2 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 3 0.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 3 0.5 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 3 0.4 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 3 0.3 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 3 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 3 0.5 James McAtee Man City 15 3 0.8 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 3 0.4 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 3 0.5 Ali Al Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.1 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 3 0.8 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 3 1.6 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 3 1.1 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 3 2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 2 0.1 André Onana Man Utd 34 2 0.1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 26 2 0.2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 2 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 2 0.2 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 2 0.2 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 2 0.2 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Adam Webster Brighton 14 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 2 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 2 0.2 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 2 0.7 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 2 2 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 2 0.4 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 2 0.5 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 2 0.9 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Josh King Fulham 8 2 1.4 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 2 0.5 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 2 1.7 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Rico Henry Brentford 5 2 1.9 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Rodri Man City 3 2 2.5 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 2 13.8 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 2 1.1 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 1 0.3 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 1 0.3 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 14 1 0.7 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 1 0.1 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 1 0.3 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 1 0.2 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 1 2.5 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 1 0.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 1 0.1 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 1 0.3 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 1 0.6 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 1 0.4 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 1 1.4 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 1 0.3 James Milner Brighton 4 1 0.5 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 1 4.1 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 1 0.7 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 1 6.4 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Ederson Man City 26 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 14 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Willian Fulham 10 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Willy Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0