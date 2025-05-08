Champions League Final: PSG favourites to beat Inter Milan

PSG are favourites to win Champions League at 6/10 1.60

Inter may not mind underdog status at 13/10 2.30

Teams set for thrilling final on 31 May 2025

Paris Saint-Germain are the odds-on favourites to win the Champions League after they beat Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to set up a final meeting with Inter Milan.

The Italian side reached the final by beating Barcelona 4-3 in their second leg (7-6 on aggregate) in one of the most dramatic semi-finals of all time.

PSG favourites to win Champions League final

In the outright winner market on the Betfair Sportsbook, PSG are 6/101.60 to end their wait for a first Champions League title.

Inter are 13/102.30 to become the first Italian club to lift European club football's biggest prize since they did it under Jose Mourinho in 2009/10.

Those odds refer to the tournament winner market, so include the prices on either side winning by any means. A look at the match market shows PSG are 6/52.20 favourites to win in 90 minutes with Inter 11/53.20. The match is 23/103.30 to end in a draw and require extra-time.

Inter may relish underdog status

Back in January, Betfair tipster Lewis Jones recommended backing PSG to win the Champions League at 18/119.00 and punters who followed his advice will be delighted with how things have unfolded since then.

Their star forward Ousmane Dembele is the 13/82.63 new favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or and, with eight Champions League goals already this term, can cement his status with more in the final.

There has been a growing sense through the knockout stages that this is PSG's year to end their quest to win the Champions League. They have come through three tough ties against Premier League clubs and look more organised and ruthless than in previous campaigns.

In Luis Enrique, PSG have a manager who steered Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2014/15, beating another Italian side - Juventus - in the final.

But Inter will not mind being underdogs. They went into their semi-final against Barcelona as outsiders but showed across the two-legs that they can roll with the pressure and punches against more fancied opponents.

Their striker Lautaro Martinez is a World Cup winner who has scored nine goals in the Champions League this season. The way Inter sliced through the Catalans' defence to score seven times across the two legs will give PSG plenty to think about.

Inter reached the final two years ago, losing 1-0 to Manchester City, and that experience will help Simone Inzaghi, who was manager then too, prepare to go one better this time.

When and where is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday 31 May 2025.

PSG v Inter will be the first UEFA Champions League final without a club from England, Spain, or Germany since Porto beat Monaco in 2003/04.

You will be able to read in-depth previews on Betting.Betfair as our experts identify the best betting angles and recommend their tips for the big night.