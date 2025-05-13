Europa League Final: Man Utd slight favourites to beat Spurs in winner takes all clash
Tottenham and Manchester United will meet in a Europa League final in Bilbao on 21 May as both teams try to save their disappointing seasons. Get the odds on the match market, tournament outright and everything you need to know about the big night...
Man Utd favourites to lift Europa League trophy at 3/41.75
But Tottenham have beaten Reds three times this season
For Amorim and Ange everything is on the line in Bilbao
Manchester United are the favourites to win the Europa League ahead of their hotly-anticipated final against Tottenham next week, as both teams prepare for a match that will mean a place in next term's Champions League for the winner and a season of igominy for the loser.
Europa League final - Tottenham v Man Utd odds
The Red Devils are 3/41.75 and Spurs are 11/102.11 to lift the trophy. United last won the competition in 2017 under Jose Mourinho while Tottenham are hoping to lift their first silverware for 17 years.
When it comes to the match odds, United are 6/42.50 to win inside 90 minutes while for Spurs the price is 7/42.75.
It is incredibly tight, as the betting demonstrates, with the odds just favouring United.
Spurs have beaten United three times already this season, walloping them 3-0 at Old Trafford when Erik ten Hag was still in charge of the Reds, winning the reverse fixture 1-0 against Amorim's men and dumping them out of the Carabao Cup in a 4-3 thriller.
United, meanwhile, have reserved their best performances this season for the Europa League and have reached the final without losing a match.
Amorim, who started the season managing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, appears to relish European competition.
It is 4/61.67 that both teams will score in the final and over 2.5 goals in the match is 17/201.85.
Europa League final is winner takes all for Ange and Amorim
The match has taken on gargantuan significance for both clubs.
United are 16th and Spurs 17th in the Premier League near the end of abysmal domestic campaigns. By contrast, both have been resolute and lucky in the Europa League.
Yesterday, United lost 2-0 at home to West Ham while Spurs went down by the same scoreline to Crystal Palace in north London. Both clubs are making no secret of where their priorities lie.
Amorim and Spurs' Ange Postecoglou are both under enormous pressure.
If United win, Amorim will have a better chance of attracting the playerrs he wants for his United rebuild this summer.
Victory for Spurs would mean Postecoglou had ended their long quest to win a major trophy and it would increase the likelihood that the Australian will keep his job next season, although reports have indicated that it would not guarantee he avoids the sack.
Neither side has won anything else in 2024/25 so the loser will finish the campaign empty handed.
In his Betfair column last week, Alan Shearer said: "Whoever doesn't win [the final] will have had a disastrous season."
Some have compared its significance to the EFL play-off finals in which an entire season, and the fates of managers and players, comes down to a single game.
Europa League final - Venue, date and kick-off info
The Europa League final will kick-off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday 21 May.
It will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.
United have fond recent memories of the venue after beating Athletic Bilbao there in their semi-final first leg earlier this month.
