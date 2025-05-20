Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD37: Pair of stalemates predicted for Tuesday night games

Magpies can escape the Emirates unscathed

It's another big weekend of Premier League football, and all eyes are on the race for the top five and a spot in the Champions League. I said about three weeks ago that I felt Forest and Villa would miss out and at the minute I'm not going to change my mind.

Out of those most at risk of missing out I do think it's two of the teams just mentioned or Chelsea. I said Forest and Villa a few weeks ago, I'm going to stick with that.

Game of the Weekend

If Newcastle win and go into second, it'll be incredible. Arsenal were much better in the second half last week and got a point at Anfield. It's tough to gauge how good it was performance-wise because Liverpool have won the league and it was very much when they went to Chelsea and got beat. A point would suit both teams, so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Remaining Fixtures

Spurs' mind will be on the Europa League final next week so what team Ange Postecoglou decides to put out, I don't know. Obviously their minds will be on the final because that's their season. Home win.

We'll have to wait and see what team Ange Postecoglu puts out, but players might want to get minutes into their legs before the final, I would personally. I'd like to play in games like these. But once you're in the game, you have to be at it 100%. Why would anything change in terms of performances this weekend to what we've seen over previous weekends where Spurs have been hopeless in the Premier League, as have Man United. That's why I'll go for an Aston Villa win.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Newcastle battered Chelsea in the first half last weekend but I give them great credit for the way they reorganised and went for Newcastle win ten men. For large parts of that game, Newcastle were under pressure and it wasn't an easy 2-0 victory.

It was tough and they had to work hard for it. Much like Tottenham, Man United's season isn't Saturday and their Premier League form isn't going to change. Despite Jackson not being able to play, I still think Chelsea will have more than enough to win.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

There's been so much noise around the last match at Goodison Park. I know Southampton got a really good result against Man City last weekend but I just think the atmosphere will be amazing, everyone will want a great send-off and I think that's what it will be. Home win.

I have good and bad memories at Goodison Park. The worst memory wasn't against Everton, but it was in a pre-season competition at Goodison Park and I snapped my ankle and was out for seven months. I have scored, won and been beaten at Goodison Park - and my first ever Newcastle game was there and they beat us. So yeah, I have good and bad memories of Goodison Park.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

This is a tough one to predict. West Ham got a great result at Old Trafford last weekend but I just think with Nottingham Forest and the way they are, I'm going to go for a draw. It'll give West Ham great confidence, but it may give them too much and Forest may have too much for them but I'm going to say draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Home win for Brentford. I think they've had a really good season and been really impressive. So have Fulham, but because Brentford are at home and because of their forward options, I'll say home win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

Two teams who've had a dreadful season. Leicester have shown a bit, I guess. But nowhere near enough and they have been really poor.

Alan's prediction: Draw

That's a tough one again. Liverpool have a draw and a defeat in their last two games so I'm going to go with another draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Wolves have been battling relegation for large parts of the season but they're free now. We don't know if they'll be right at it now, which is the same for Crystal Palace.

Alan's prediction: Draw

This could be a huge, huge, huge game for Man City. Depending how the weekend goes, you can imagine if they win the FA Cup, they may still get in the top five. If they don't, it could damage their confidence. Bournemouth are a dangerous team and have been the best team that have come to St James' Park. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

