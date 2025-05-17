Alan Shearer FA Cup Final Preview: Expect goals in Crystal Palace v Man City Wembley cracker

Alan Shearer's FA Cup final prediction for Saturday at Wembley

Victory would put shine on Man City's disappointing season

Shock Palace win would crown Eagles' brilliant campaign

I expect an entertaining FA Cup final

I can't wait for Saturday's FA Cup final and think that it's going to be a great game. When you look at Crystal Palace's 2-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday, it is clear that the Eagles and Eberechi Eze in particular are in excellent form.

Palace were 0-2 up at the Etihad Stadium not so long ago. I know Man City impressively came back. I think that there's going to be loads of goals and it's going to be very entertaining.

It's such a tough one to call and I would probably go for Man City, because of their experience in Cup finals.

Having said that, I've been really impressed with Palace and how they've got there. The way they dismantled Aston Villa in the semi-final was really impressive.

They've got a system which works for their players, so I think that it's going to be a cracking game.

Winning would soften blow of poor season for City

For any other club, finishing in the top four or five would be considered as a great success. However, because of their very high standards City have set over the years, if they don't win this final then it would obviously be a hugely disappointing season.

Pep Guardiola says that they're judged on their Champions League performance and their overall league position. They've been miles away from what we've expected from them in both of those.

Cup win would cap brilliant season for Palace

It would be a remarkable season and an achievement from Crystal Palace. When you look at the beginning of the season, they had a really tough start and there was talk of the manager being under pressure.

So, for them to win the FA Cup and to do what they have done - it would be incredible for them.

Whether it can be a springboard for Palace depends on what they have to do this summer with regards to keeping hold of their best players.

They've invested in Adam Wharton and have obviously got Marc Guehi, who attracted loads of attention last summer from Newcastle. Obviously Eberechi Eze as well, so they've got some really talented players in that team.

Could they add two or three players this summer to push on again? I don't know if they have the finances. Whether they'd have to sell in the summer all depends on what happens behind the scenes.

Alan Shearer's FA Cup final prediction

I'm expecting a lot of goals, because of the way both teams play. It wouldn't surprise me if it wasn't too dissimilar to the league fixture between them at the Etihad.

There's no doubt that Palace pose a huge threat going forwards and they will take great confidence knowing that first-half against City, they can cause them problems.

What they can't afford to do is give away too many chances like they did in the second-half, invite Man City to come and attack their back five, and peg them back. That's going to be a key thing that happens in the game.

It wouldn't surprise me if the game went to extra-time. My only thought is, because of the experience Man City have in situations like this, they should win.

It wouldn't surprise me if Palace won, but one thing I do expect is a load of goals from both teams.

I will go for the Man City win.