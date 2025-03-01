Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Mateta backed in south London FA Cup derby

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/9 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/9, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

FA Cup fifth round tips and predictions

Mark Stinchcombe: "Key to their success recently is the form of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. He's got nine goals in his last 13 games, including strikes against both Arsenal and Chelsea. And he has a habit of scoring against lower league opposition in the domestic cups.

"In August he scored a brace at home to Norwich in the League Cup, last season he bagged a hat-trick away at Plymouth in the same competition and he scored away against Millwall last time these two met in January 2022. Given Palace's favouritism here, they are just 4/7 to score Over 1.5 goals yet we can get Mateta at odds-against in 11/10 to score anytime."

Recommended Bet Back Jean-Philippe Mateta to score SBK 11/10

Stephen Tudor: "It's entirely fitting that both league encounters between these sides this season ended 0-0. The Lilywhites are the draw-specialists of the Championship, sharing the spoils on 15 occasions. The Clarets meanwhile don't concede. Indeed they may never do so again...

"Where Preston do 'excel' is in the accumulation of cards, picking up 87 yellows to this juncture, considerably more than anyone else in the division. It naturally follows that they have committed the most fouls too, a hefty 13.4 per 90."

Recommended Bet Back Preston over 2.5 cards and Burnley to win by exactly one goal SBK 5/1

Alan Shearer: "I think that Bournemouth will take it. Home form is important at this stage in the FA Cup.

"Wolves probably have bigger things to concentrate on, in terms of staying in the Premier League. They've got a decent gap now to the bottom three but I still think that, given their choice, they would rather be in the Premier League than staying in the FA Cup."

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Mark O'Haire: "The FA Cup is averaging just 2.60 cards per-game from the third round stage and traditionally lobsided betting heats - such as Saturday's showdown - have tended to deliver low card counts. Under 2.5 Cards has been chalked up at 8/11 quotes here but there's precedence to suggest a play on Under 1.5 Cards at 11/5 could be well worth a poke.

"Man City's most recent cup contests with lower-league opposition at The Etihad have produced card hauls of 2-0-2-1-1-1-1, whilst Plymouth's trip to Brentford earlier in the competition returned zero cautions. Argyle's previous two away days against top-flight opposition have also paid-out in the Under 1.5 Cards market, highlighting the appeal."

Recommended Bet Back Under 1.5 Cards SBK 11/5

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Leeds United are excellent wherever they are. They are somehow even better at Elland Road. Their 17 home matches have wielded 14 wins, including 13 victories in their last 14. Their record is the best in the Championship and they have also scored the most goals while having the best xG numbers by a fair distance. And most notably from a betting standpoint, they have won to nil on 11 occasions. It's not undeserved either - they have conceded less than 1xG in every single league match on their own turf.

"Are West Bromwich Albion the team to stop them? They may point to scoring in all but three away matches, but those three have come against the five highest placed opponents in the division, while they have failed to score in five of seven matches against the current top six."

Recommended Bet Back Leeds United to win to nil SBK 1/1

Jack Critchley: "Valerian Ismael was unveiled as the new Blackburn manager this week. He enjoyed success at Barnsley during the COVID-hit season, however, he's been unable to replicate that success in the Championship subsequently. His intense and unique style may take a few weeks to become effective at Ewood Park and the players may need time to adjust. Their 3-0 defeat to Swansea was a forgettable display and they will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday lunchtime.

"Norwich picked up a thumping win last weekend against Stoke. The Canaries don't tend to travel well, yet they're unbeaten in three of their last five on the road and this feels like a good time to face a side who will be undergoing a transaction. Nevertheless, they remain hard to trust on the road, so it could be best to back the in-form Josh Sargent to notch again. He's found the net in five of his last six outings including twice away from Carrow Road."

Recommended Bet Back Josh Sargent Anytime Goalscorer SBK 23/10

Alan Dudman: "Level on points in sixth and seventh, I am finding it hard to split two good teams. Orient were dreadfully unlucky with the red card in midweek against Birmingham and had to sit in a low block with a 5-3-1 to soak up pressure, withdrawing their 15-goal top scorer Charlie Kelman and I wouldn't count them out after Tuesday.

"Charlton have lost just two of their last 15 league games (W9 D4), scoring at least twice in 10 of their last 13."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click here SBK 8/1

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Holstein Kiel have the worst defence in the division, having conceded a staggering 59 goals in 23 games. Statistically, keeper Timon Weiner has been the worst in the league, and the lack of Bundesliga experience in defensive positions has been noticeable.

"That said, Marcel Rapp's team haven't yet been cut adrift, and they do pack a punch in attack. The Storks have scored in 18 of their 23 league games, and I think they'll score in Köpenick too. The price of 1.82 for Both Teams To Score seems pretty generous, so I'm happy to snap it up."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 1.82

Dan Fitch: "Napoli paid the price for their poor form last weekend, when they slipped from the top of the league, after a 2-1 loss at Como. It was their fourth successive match without a win, having drawn each of their previous three games. Antonio Conte's team have been defensively solid for most of this season, but they have now conceded in each of their last six outings, with four of those games seeing them let in two goals.

"Inter moved top a week ago with a 1-0 home win against Genoa, which they followed with a 2-0 Coppa Italia victory at the San Siro against Lazio in midweek. Yet they are without a win in their last three away games, drawing in the derby against Milan, before losing to both Fiorentina and Juventus. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 5/6, which has landed in each of Napoli's last six games."

Recommended Bet Back Napoli and Inter to both score SBK 5/6

Jamie Kemp: "If the away side are ever going to get an away victory over Simeone's Atletico in La Liga, then this Saturday looks like as a good a chance as they've ever had. It's a quick turnaround for Atletico too, who have a huge Champions League clash away to Real Madrid coming up next Tuesday, and may look to rotate some key players at the weekend.

"Ultimately, I'll opt for a stalemate on the night. Atletico are mighty hard to beat on their own patch, but they have drawn two of their last three there in La Liga (D1), and have a formidable opponent in front of them here."