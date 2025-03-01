Serie A Tips: Back Napoli bet against Inter which has won six times in a row

Atalanta can temporarily move top

Atalanta could temporarily top the table if they beat Venezia on Saturday afternoon.

Despite not having been in the best of form in recent weeks, the third placed team are only three points behind the new Serie A leaders Inter. Win by a big enough margin against Venezia and they will move above the reigning champions, having won 5-0 at Empoli last weekend. It was Atalanta's third straight league victory on the road and their second successive away win by a 5-0 scoreline. Yet they are without a win from their last four home matches in Serie A (D3 L1).

Venezia look the perfect team to face under the circumstances. Currently 19th in the table, they have not won an away game this season (P14 D4 L10). With Atalanta keeping clean sheets in each of their last three league matches, go for them to win to nil at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Venezia to nil SBK 10/11

The highlight of this Serie A weekend comes on Saturday evening, when second placed Napoli host the leaders Inter.

Napoli paid the price for their poor form last weekend, when they slipped from the top of the league, after a 2-1 loss at Como. It was their fourth successive match without a win, having drawn each of their previous three games. Antonio Conte's team have been defensively solid for most of this season, but they have now conceded in each of their last six outings, with four of those games seeing them let in two goals.

Inter moved top a week ago with a 1-0 home win against Genoa, which they followed with a 2-0 Coppa Italia victory at the San Siro against Lazio in midweek. Yet they are without a win in their last three away games, drawing in the derby against Milan, before losing to both Fiorentina and Juventus. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 5/61.84, which has landed in each of Napoli's last six games.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli and Inter to both score SBK 5/6

AC Milan will hope that their home form counts for something when they host Lazio on Sunday night.

Their 2-1 defeat at Bologna on Thursday was the fifth loss from their last six away days (W1). In contrast, the Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last 13 games at the San Siro (W7 D6), in a run that stretches back to October. Milan are down to eighth in Serie A, seven points behind fourh place which would guarantee a return to the Champions League next season.

Fifth placed Lazio are still very much in the hunt for a top four finish, but their 2-0 Coppa Italia defeat to Inter in midweek was their third successive game without a win, after draws against Napoli and Venezia. With neither side in reliable form and Milan drawing often at home, take a chance on another stalemate at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back AC Milan and Lazio to draw SBK 5/2

Juve find themselves on the fringes of the title race as they prepare to host Verona on Monday.

A 1-0 win at Cagliari last weekend saw the Old Lady claim their fourth consecutive league victory. That form, combined with the various wobbles of the three teams in front of the fourth placed side, has seen them move to within eight points of the leaders Inter. This improvement in league results has come at a time of disappointments in the cups. Knocked out of the Champions League by PSV last week, Juventus were beaten on penalties by Empoli in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night, after drawing 1-1 at home.

So Verona can't be underestimated, especially considering that they have just pulled off a shock 1-0 win against Fiorentina. The hosts should win, but Verona can keep it tight, with recent away defeats at Napoli and Milan, both seeing two or less goals scored. A Juventus victory and under 2.5 goals is 2/13.00.