Leeds United v West Brom: Are Leeds unbeatable at Elland Road?

Leeds' dominance finally showing on the league table

West Brom looking for rare back-to-back wins

Back Leeds to win to nil once more

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Saturday 1st March, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

No falling apart this time

Daniel Farke and Leeds United must be feeling very confident about promotion heading into this weekend.

Their last two matches have been arguably their biggest of the campaign, hosting Sunderland and visiting Sheffield United. To win both, and come from behind in both, was a huge statement of intent.

And so Leeds enter this weekend five points clear at the top of the table following a 16-match unbeaten run in which they have won 13 and bagged 40 goals, conceding eight. They have conceded more than 0.6xG just three times.

The table is finally beginning to show just how dominant Leeds have been as a force this season with victory on Saturday guaranteed to leave them ten points clear of third - at least until the later kick-offs take place.

Baggies suffering away day blues

West Bromwich Albion find themselves in the play-off spots but their place is nowhere near assured.

The Baggies have managed to keep their spot in the top six despite failing to put together back-to-back wins since mid-September - no side has drawn more league games and it has kept them in the hunt for promotion.

Former Birmingham City and Sunderland gaffer Tony Mowbray is now in the dugout and hoping to end that run. He has so far seen his side win three, draw two and lose three since returning to the Hawthorns.

His biggest challenge will be addressing their away form. Since beating Portsmouth 3-0 in September, West Brom have collected just 11 points from 14 matches on the road, winning just once.

If there is a silver lining, it's that they have drawn all their matches against the current top four. The negative is that they all came under Carlos Corberan, and they came up short when Blackburn Rovers (6th) visited recently.

Elland Road is a fortress

Leeds United are excellent wherever they are. They are somehow even better at Elland Road.

Their 17 home matches have wielded 14 wins, including 13 victories in their last 14. Their record is the best in the Championship and they have also scored the most goals while having the best xG numbers by a fair distance.

And most notably from a betting standpoint, they have won to nil on 11 occasions. It's not undeserved either - they have conceded less than 1xG in every single league match on their own turf.

Are West Bromwich Albion the team to stop them? They may point to scoring in all but three away matches, but those three have come against the five highest placed opponents in the division, while they have failed to score in five of seven matches against the current top six.

They have also failed to create more than 1xG in 7 of their last 13 on the road, doing so once in their three away matches under Mowbray - and that came v relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds United to win to nil SBK 1/1

Now read more Football tips and previews here.