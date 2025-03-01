FA Cup Saturday Tips: Sarr and Foden backed plus a 5/1 Clarets double

Sarr the difference-maker in South London clash

Cherries backed at 11/4 3.75 to get early revenge

Doku and Foden to unlock plucky Pilgrims

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor!

Crystal Palace v Millwall (12:15) - Sarr the star

Millwall's league results this season read like binary code, the bulk of it being 0-0s, 1-0s (for or against) or 1-1s. Those three scorelines make up 74% of their contests this term with just the occasional second goal scored by the Lions or their opponents to keep things semi-interesting.

They've conceded the fewest number of goals of any side beyond the play-off spots. But they have scored the fewest of any team beyond the clutches of a relegation scrap. Milhailo Ivanovic is their leading scorer with a meagre five, and that says a great deal.

It was Ivanovic, however, who converted a stunning free-kick away to Preston ten days ago and he who opened Millwall's cup account in the third round. The 20-year-old Serb is a threat, as too is winger Femi Azeez, who bagged twice at Elland Road in the previous round.

As for Palace, they will be on a high from demolishing Aston Villa midweek, a result that ended a recent run of poor form at home and additionally means the Eagles have only failed to score once in their last 19 fixtures.

Across those games, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a stand-out, bagging eight in eight in the league, but on the off-chance that Oliver Glasner rests him for Nketiah let's look elsewhere.

Ismaila Sarr impressed versus Villa, racking up three shots on target and scoring twice. Even going back to his Ligue 1 days, the winger has form for scoring in small clusters of games.





Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Sarr to score or assist SBK 4/1

Preston v Burnley (12:15) - 1-0 all over

It's entirely fitting that both league encounters between these sides this season ended 0-0. The Lilywhites are the draw-specialists of the Championship, sharing the spoils on 15 occasions. The Clarets meanwhile don't concede. Indeed they may never do so again.

It is now 12 league games and counting since Scott Parker's men were last breached, a total of 18 hours, and with the promotion candidates also keeping out Southampton in the previous round we're truly dealing with a defensive set-up for the ages.

At the heart of it all, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley have been nigh-on impenetrable but should an opponent manage to navigate past them James Trafford is then on hand. The 22-year-old boasts the best save percentage (87.8%) in the second tier.

Do the hosts have the firepower, or indeed the ingenuity, to break this matrix? They do not, instead posting the lowest number of shots on target in the league. Moreover, they typically fail to find any answer when they go behind, picking up a measly four points from the 14 occasions they've been in losing positions this term.

Where Preston do 'excel' is in the accumulation of cards, picking up 87 yellows to this juncture, considerably more than anyone else in the division. It naturally follows that they have committed the most fouls too, a hefty 13.4 per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Preston over 2.5 cards and Burnley to win by exactly one goal SBK 5/1

Bournemouth v Wolves (15:00) - 11/4 for early revenge

This same fixture played out in a league capacity last weekend, Wolves taking the honours courtesy of a Matheus Cunha hit. The visitors were good value for the win though the first-half dismissal of Illia Zabarnyi heavily influenced proceedings.

Even so, it's a contest well worth revisiting for clues as to what potentially awaits us at the Vitality, starting with an excellent collective display from Wolves' front trio of Munetsi, Cunha and Bellegarde. With Jorgen Strand Larsen back in contention will Vitor Pereira go with the same three again? He should, because they troubled the Cherries throughout.

There is also Kepa Arrizabalaga's five saves to take into account, the stopper boasting the best save percentage in the top-flight.

Yet perhaps the most pertinent detail is that Bournemouth started the brightest, posting two shots on target inside the opening 15 minutes. All season long it has been a weakness of Wolves to concede early and there was a real danger of that happening again.



In 48% of their league commitments this term, they have been breached inside 25 minutes.



Bournemouth will undoubtedly have revenge on their mind from the get-go this Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to be ahead on 20 mins SBK 11/4

Man City v Plymouth (17:45) - Under pressure





The Pilgrims are a very different proposition since the inspirational figure of Miron Muslic marched through the doors, giving out speeches that would give Churchill a run for his money.

Two Premier League scalps in this competition has made nationwide news but of more importance just three defeats in 11 have given them a Championship lifeline. It matters not that six have been drawn. Survival is now a real possibility.

A revision on their 3-4-2-1 set-up is expected at the Etihad, especially if Pep Guardiola unleashes both Savinho and Doku, as he's done now for two games running. The latter completed 20 dribbles vs Liverpool and Spurs combined, adding four key passes into the mix. The Belgian could prove pivotal here with Plymouth's box heavily congested.

A succession of corners is likely too, from so much pressure.

Phil Foden was rested midweek and should feature prominently. The 24-year-old has been fouled at least once in nine of his last 10 starts.