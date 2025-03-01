Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday's fixtures
Jack Critchley has used the Betfair Sportsbook to select his favourite bets from the small pool of Championship games which get underway at 3pm...
Boro's forward line to overpower struggling Rams
Defeat to keep Luton rooted to the bottom
Goals at both ends in West London
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Blackburn vs Norwich
Sargent to continue plundering
Valerian Ismael was unveiled as the new Blackburn manager this week. He enjoyed success at Barnsley during the COVID-hit season, however, he's been unable to replicate that success in the Championship subsequently. His intense and unique style may take a few weeks to become effective at Ewood Park and the players may need time to adjust. Their 3-0 defeat to Swansea was a forgettable display and they will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday lunchtime.
Norwich picked up a thumping win last weekend against Stoke. The Canaries don't tend to travel well, yet they're unbeaten in three of their last five on the road and this feels like a good time to face a side who will be undergoing a transaction. Nevertheless, they remain hard to trust on the road, so it could be best to back the in-form Josh Sargent to notch again. He's found the net in five of his last six outings including twice away from Carrow Road.
Oxford vs Coventry
Successful short trip for Lampard's men
Oxford have hit the buffers lately and their performances have matched the results. They've failed to score in five of their last six and although they aren't particularly porous, their inability to get themselves back into games is holding them back. This is a tough assignment for Gary Rowett's men as they come up against an in-form team who have stopped giving away soft goals.
Coventry have won seven of their last eight putting themselves firmly back into the play-off picture. They have scored exactly two goals in five of their last seven, yet just a solitary strike may be enough to claim victory here.
Middlesbrough vs Derby
Flat track bullies to collect maximum points
Middlesbrough finally ended their barren run with a midweek success at Stoke. Having taken just three points from a possible 18, Boro's play-off hopes have subsided and the pressure has been building on Michael Carrick. Injuries have hampered the Teessiders this season and George Edmundson's name can now be added to the lengthy list of absentees for this weekend's fixture. Finn Azaz was the architect of Tuesday's victory and fans will be urging Carrick to keep the XI largely intact for this game against another struggling side.
At the Riverside, the hosts have a good record against bottom-half dwellers, taking 19 points from a possible 27 when hosting teams sitting 12th or below. They should be able to create plenty of chances, especially if Azaz is given time and space to dictate and should be able to find a way through. The biggest question remains whether Boro can keep their concentration for 90 minutes and avoid giving away avoidable goals.
Derby's survival hopes were dealt a blow last weekend as they slipped to 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall. Nevertheless, Boro's midweek victory over Stoke will have been helpful. Although John Eustace has yet to get his feet properly under the table, Derby's form is worrying with the Rams taking just two points from a possible 33. Only Luton have scored fewer goals than the East Midlanders and they've drawn four blanks in their last five. To compound their misery, Derby could be without influential midfielder David Ozoh, who was stretchered off last weekend. Matt Clarke was also taken off and is a doubt for this fixture, which would offer a potential reunion with his recent employers.
It's difficult to have faith in the hosts' ability to keep a clean sheet, but they should win this with relative ease.
Luton vs Portsmouth
Pompey to extend their winning streak
Things haven't gone according to plan for Luton boss Matt Bloomfield. The Hatters have not benefitted from the 'new manager bounce' and they find themselves propping up the second tier. They are yet to win in 2025 with the club presiding over a 12-match winless run. They've scored the fewest goals in the Championship and could be without both Kal Naismith and Marvelous Nakamba for this fixture. On a positive note, the Hatters have been tougher to beat at Kenilworth Road, yet they've also drawn too many blanks here and they need to give the fans something to cheer, pronto.
Portsmouth are unable to hit the beach just yet, however, they have opened up a nine-point gap on the bottom three and it may not be long before they can book a second season in the Championship. Although their best work has been carried out at Fratton Park, Pompey arrive here on a three-match winning run which includes a 2-0 win at the Kassam. The visitors are creating chances and considering Luton's defensive absences, they should be able to find a way past the out-of-form hosts on Saturday.
Stoke vs Watford
Defensive disasters in the Potteries
Stoke have conceded 37 shots across their last two matches and look extremely vulnerable at the back. Mark Robins' arrival hasn't coincided with an upturn in form and they are hovering precariously close to the dropzone. On a positive note, they have only lost three times here since September 20th with two of those defeats coming against Leeds and Burnley. They do have enough firepower to score goals and the occasional bout of individual brilliance has made games interesting, yet they have been struggling at the other end of the pitch. Most of their subs on Tuesday night failed to change the game and they barely mustered an effort in the final thirty minutes.
Watford remain fairly inconsistent, yet Tom Cleverley's men have won back-to-back matches, despite allowing the opposition to have an accumulative total 33 shots. The Hornets have scored in nine consecutive away games and possess plenty of threats going forward. This could be an entertaining and chaotic 90 minutes.
QPR vs Sheffield United
BTTS at Loftus Road
QPR have been unpredictable and inconsistent lately with a 2-0-4 record from their last six matches, yet they are usually very effective at home. With the exception of the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, the R's have found the net in nine of their last ten matches here including six in their last two. Although they are yet to host any of the current top three, they did find the net twice at Bramall Lane at the beginning of the season. Despite falling to a defeat last weekend, the form of Ilias Chair and the impact of Min-Hyeok Yang gave the travelling fans something positive to cling onto.
Sheffield United produced a terrific first-half performance against Leeds on Monday night, yet they were unable to take anything from the game. Despite keeping consecutive clean sheets on the road (vs Derby and Luton), the Blades haven't been completely convincing at the back and have conceded in five of their last seven. The partnership of Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic has looked a little shaky and the hosts will look to exploit that.
