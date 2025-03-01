Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday's fixtures

Oxford have hit the buffers lately and their performances have matched the results. They've failed to score in five of their last six and although they aren't particularly porous, their inability to get themselves back into games is holding them back. This is a tough assignment for Gary Rowett's men as they come up against an in-form team who have stopped giving away soft goals.

Coventry have won seven of their last eight putting themselves firmly back into the play-off picture. They have scored exactly two goals in five of their last seven, yet just a solitary strike may be enough to claim victory here.

Middlesbrough vs Derby

Flat track bullies to collect maximum points

Middlesbrough finally ended their barren run with a midweek success at Stoke. Having taken just three points from a possible 18, Boro's play-off hopes have subsided and the pressure has been building on Michael Carrick. Injuries have hampered the Teessiders this season and George Edmundson's name can now be added to the lengthy list of absentees for this weekend's fixture. Finn Azaz was the architect of Tuesday's victory and fans will be urging Carrick to keep the XI largely intact for this game against another struggling side.

At the Riverside, the hosts have a good record against bottom-half dwellers, taking 19 points from a possible 27 when hosting teams sitting 12th or below. They should be able to create plenty of chances, especially if Azaz is given time and space to dictate and should be able to find a way through. The biggest question remains whether Boro can keep their concentration for 90 minutes and avoid giving away avoidable goals.

Derby's survival hopes were dealt a blow last weekend as they slipped to 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall. Nevertheless, Boro's midweek victory over Stoke will have been helpful. Although John Eustace has yet to get his feet properly under the table, Derby's form is worrying with the Rams taking just two points from a possible 33. Only Luton have scored fewer goals than the East Midlanders and they've drawn four blanks in their last five. To compound their misery, Derby could be without influential midfielder David Ozoh, who was stretchered off last weekend. Matt Clarke was also taken off and is a doubt for this fixture, which would offer a potential reunion with his recent employers.

It's difficult to have faith in the hosts' ability to keep a clean sheet, but they should win this with relative ease.

Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 1.5 Goals SBK 1/1

Luton vs Portsmouth

Pompey to extend their winning streak Things haven't gone according to plan for Luton boss Matt Bloomfield. The Hatters have not benefitted from the 'new manager bounce' and they find themselves propping up the second tier. They are yet to win in 2025 with the club presiding over a 12-match winless run. They've scored the fewest goals in the Championship and could be without both Kal Naismith and Marvelous Nakamba for this fixture. On a positive note, the Hatters have been tougher to beat at Kenilworth Road, yet they've also drawn too many blanks here and they need to give the fans something to cheer, pronto. Portsmouth are unable to hit the beach just yet, however, they have opened up a nine-point gap on the bottom three and it may not be long before they can book a second season in the Championship. Although their best work has been carried out at Fratton Park, Pompey arrive here on a three-match winning run which includes a 2-0 win at the Kassam. The visitors are creating chances and considering Luton's defensive absences, they should be able to find a way past the out-of-form hosts on Saturday. Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth Draw No Bet SBK 7/5

Stoke vs Watford Defensive disasters in the Potteries Stoke have conceded 37 shots across their last two matches and look extremely vulnerable at the back. Mark Robins' arrival hasn't coincided with an upturn in form and they are hovering precariously close to the dropzone. On a positive note, they have only lost three times here since September 20th with two of those defeats coming against Leeds and Burnley. They do have enough firepower to score goals and the occasional bout of individual brilliance has made games interesting, yet they have been struggling at the other end of the pitch. Most of their subs on Tuesday night failed to change the game and they barely mustered an effort in the final thirty minutes. Watford remain fairly inconsistent, yet Tom Cleverley's men have won back-to-back matches, despite allowing the opposition to have an accumulative total 33 shots. The Hornets have scored in nine consecutive away games and possess plenty of threats going forward. This could be an entertaining and chaotic 90 minutes. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23