Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Bantams and Dons to help us to a 19/1 treble

Go for a draw in potential promotion six-pointer at Brisbane Road

Wimbledon and Bradford defences too strong to ignore

Alan Dudman had four from six last weekend and picks out two weekend accas

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

League One

Peterborough look a poor price as 1/12.00 favourites for Saturday despite a couple of recent improvements - including the 0-1 win at Huddersfield, but they aren't a side to trust and back-up any sort of performance, and certainly not at this weekend's price.

Shrewsbury are not an easy team to play against since Gareth Ainsworth took over and played well despite losing against Huddersfield recently and were superb in the first-half against Bolton in a 2-3 loss, and Bolton are a side with goals in them. Shrewsbury were on the front foot in that with Ainsworth playing a 4-1-3-2.

They outnumbered Stevenage in the xG numbers last weekend with 1.60 against 0.63 and also achieved a higher xG at Reading at the start of the month with a very good 1-1.

Ainsworth has been chipping away addressing the problems, namely conceding goals. The deficit to 20th place is now seven points, incidentally to Posh, and the hosts will be nervous about a horrible fixture and the threat of getting dragged into the bottom places and Town are organised and disciplined.

KEY OPTA STAT: After winning their last league game 1-0 against Huddersfield Town, Peterborough will be looking to claim victory in successive League One games for the first time since August.

Wrexham have slipped to third in the League One standings, three behind Wycombe and 12 off leaders and title-in-waiting holders Birmingham, and have lost four matches in 2025 - including a reversal against Shrewsbury on the road.

Bolton have got some momentum now Steven Schumacher is in place with three league wins on the spin and are scoring at will with four against Crawley, three against Shrewsbury and a prized win last Saturday against in-form Leyton Orient.

John McAtee proved again his clinical abilities in front of goal with his third in two games and have got nothing to lose for the weekend against a Wrexham team that have lost each of their last two home league games, as many defeats as across their prior 37 home matches combined (W29 D6).

KEY OPTA STAT: Wrexham have won just one of their last 10 league games against Bolton Wanderers (D2 L7), a 2-1 victory in March 1982 at the Racecourse Ground.

A massive London derby awaits at Brisbane Road with two of the form teams facing off, and Charlton's claims for a win are strong with just one defeat in eight, and that was at Birmingham in a game they perhaps deserved to take something from.

The build-up has been fairly exciting for this one, with Nathan Jones praising the O's by saying: "They have been excellent>"

"Richie [Wellens] has done a wonderful job there. I have played with Paul Terry and Alan McCormack (coaches), who was my captain at Luton."

Charlton have 14 clean sheets this season and were outstanding last weekend against Exeter with a thoroughly professional performance. The Os have won seven of their last nine home league games (D1 L1), keeping seven clean sheets across that time, so we're dealing with two very good defences.

Level on points in sixth and seventh, I am finding it hard to split two good teams. Orient were dreadfully unlucky with the red card in midweek against Birmingham and had to sit in a low block with a 5-3-1 to soak up pressure, withdrawing their 15-goal top scorer Charlie Kelman and I wouldn't count them out after Tuesday.

KEY OPTA STAT: Charlton have lost just two of their last 15 league games (W9 D4), scoring at least twice in 10 of their last 13.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click here SBK 8/1

League Two

Bradford may not be playing high-octane football but goodness me they know how to keep a clean sheet.

They've managed eight shutouts since the turn of the year and have only conceded more than one goal once - and that was on New Year's Day at Barrow. This is a team purring into contention at the right time.

They go into Saturday with 1-0 and 2-0 wins against Bromley and the MK Dons and their Bromley performance was typical of their run of late - as they were very disciplined at the back and had more quality in the final third.

Salford's mini-revival has halted in spectacular fashion. At one stage they were pushing for a promotion spot in third but a horror run of one win from eight has seen them fall way off the pace with the run of form following their crushing FA Cup defeat at Manchester City.

The hosts have dropped down to ninth and Bradford are a good source for Under 2.5 Goals on the road with just 15 scored and 18 conceded with an overall xA of just 1.13. The 7/24.50 on the away win and unders looks big here at 7/24.50.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bradford City are unbeaten across their last seven league games against sides from Greater Manchester (W2 D5), with both wins in that time coming away from home (2-1 vs Salford in April 2024, 3-0 vs Rochdale in April 2023).

This is a bit of a family derby for me, as my uncle Bobby Dennington played for Bromley in the team under George Wakeling and Frank Coles, while my other uncle John played for the Dons in non-league, as did my great uncle Terry in the early 1960s.

Wimbledon hold the meanest home defence in the league with just nine conceded all season at Plough Lane - and with Bromley a team lacking a bit of magic and invention in the final third against big-hitters, there's a case to be made for playing the same bet as the Bradford tip.

The Dons nearly pulled off three points last weekend at Colchester with a counter-attacking 1-1, only conceding in the 89th minute and they defended superbly to a man in fighting off all of Col Us corners and free-kicks. Marcus Browne looks a very astute signing and looks a cut above League Two and he scored his first goal for the club since arriving in January.

Wimbledon are unbeaten in their last 12 league games (W6 D6 - their longest ever run in the EFL), while they've also won each of their last five at home without conceding and should justify their price of 7/101.70 against the Ravens, who have won just one of their last five away league games (D2 L2), though that sole victory did come in their last outing on the road during a 1-0 victory over MK Dons.

KEY OPTA STAT: AFC Wimbledon have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against newly-promoted opposition (W5 D4), a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United in March 2022.

I was tempted to go with the Double Chance on Colchester but the price of that bet is too short at 2/51.40, but my overriding feeling here is that I want to oppose the hosts, who are alarmingly down to 17th and are in danger of getting hauled into the relegation scrap.

The Dons have lost six at home and have been turned in four of their last five - their only point in the run was a 1-1 at Tranmere, and Rovers are a fairly dreadful team this term.

Scott Lindsey's side were very sloppy against Bradford last weekend and for all of their possession stats and passes, it's mostly sideways and non-threatening and they look an easy team to play against. They are unbeaten in eight and have earned good results against better teams than the MK Dons recently.

Colchester have drawn a whopping 10 on the road this term (four in last eight) but are organised, physical and will pose problems with set-pieces and corners, not the sort of opponent Lindsey will relish with a team looking sloppy and vulnerable.

I imagine Lyle Taylor, Colchester forward and ex Wimbledon, will be up for this too.

KEY OPTA STAT: Colchester have lost just two of their last 19 league games (W7 D10) and are unbeaten across their last five away from home(W2 D3).