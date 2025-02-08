Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Man City to deny Leyton Orient fairytale upset

Ryan Deeney: "They had gone 11 unbeaten until last weekend - conceding just four goals in that time - and have lost just three of their last 17 league. However, those three defeats have come against three of the current top five in League One. They are having difficulties cracking the top sides.

"Richie Wellens' side also don't come into this at full strength. Omar Beckles, whose return to the backline was so important, is missing along with three of their recent January additions due to being cup-tied. They had to field talented midfielder Ethan Galbraith at right-back last time out, albeit Tom James should be fit enough to start here. Unfortunately, I think we have to expect Man City to win, and win comfortably."

Recommended Bet Back Manchester City win on -2 handicap SBK 1/1

The Opta Stat:"Everton have lost seven of their last nine meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions (W2). The Toffees have won eight of the last 10 FA Cup ties at home, but did lose here in the fourth round last season against Luton. Bournemouth have won both Premier League meetings with Everton this season, and their last seven away games in all competitions have sen over 2.5 goals scored."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth and BTTS SBK 7/2

Stephen Tudor: "The Sky Blues lost to Leeds in midweek but they're hardly alone there. Prior to that reality check, four consecutive wins - with just one goal conceded - suggests that Frank Lampard now knows his best team and structure two months into the job.

"Their 3-5-2 set-up is bringing out some exceptional performances from Victor Torp in midfield while Jack Rudoni is thriving on the creative freedom it affords him. The 23-year-old has eight assists to his name this term, two in recent weeks. Up front, meanwhile, Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante are sharing out the goals in what is becoming a fruitful partnership."

Recommended Bet Back Coventry and Thomas-Asante to score SBK 9/2

Alan Shearer: "This is absolutely a potential banana skin. It'll be a tough game for Newcastle. I've not got good memories of Birmingham and St Andrews myself. I went there, never scored and missed a penalty so I'm hoping that Newcastle get better luck than the last time I was there."

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to progress

Mark O'Haire: "Brighton's high defensive line was ruthlessly exposed when the two teams met back in September - Chelsea boasted a massive 4.16 Expected Goals (xG) and engineered seven Big Chances that day. The Blues are well-capable of repeating that feat here unless Seagulls supremo Fabian Hurzeler can curb his attacking instincts and overhaul his approach.

"Both Teams To Score has been the right selection in nine of Brighton's 11 league dates with fellow top-half teams with the same selection landing in 13 of Chelsea's 15 fixtures against the top-14. I'm happy to partner Chelsea to win alongside BTTS for a chunky 13/5 shot on Saturday night - it's proven to be the right play in each of the last three head-to-heads."

Back Chelsea and BTTS SBK 13/5

Ryan Deeney: "It all started so well. Watford were 7th on 15th December having won half of their opening 20 league matches and gone on an extended unbeaten run at home. Since then, they have collected seven points from 10 matches, with those points achieved against sides currently 19th or lower in the table...

"Contrast that with Sunderland, who have seen both sides scored in nine of their last 13 in the league, winning five, and I'm comfortable backing the hosts to pick up another win and pile more misery on Cleverley, who appears to be running out of time."

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland and BTTS SBK 23/10

Jack Critchley: "Having overcome a mid-season, injury-affected blip, Norwich's top-six ambitions now appear to be back on track. The Canaries have won five of their last eight and recently left Kenilworth Road and Vicarage Road with maximum points.

"They are one of the stronger home teams in the division and have fallen to just two defeats at Carrow Road so far this season. With players returning to fitness, Johannes Hof Thorup has been able to get his side back on track and Josh Sargent's recovery gives them a significant advantage in the final third."

Recommended Bet Back Josh Sargent to score SBK 6/4

Andy Robson: "Atalanta dominated the initial meeting between the sides, running out 6-1 winners in a result that highlights the gulf in quality between them. This is also reflected in the underlying numbers from this game. Hellas Verona only managed four shots which generated an xG of 0.28 to Atalanta's 19 shots, which generated an xG of 2.44.

"Atalanta have only lost one of their last five games in all competitions while Hellas Verona have only won one of their last five, which came against bottom placed side Monza. "

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland, Leverkusen, Atalanta and Lille SBK 4/1

Kevin Hatchard: "Freiburg are 1.8 to win here against Heidenheim, and that feels to me like one of the most attractive bets of the weekend. Heidenheim are suffering from a serious case of second-season syndrome, as having qualified for Europe at the end of their first ever Bundesliga campaign, they are now fighting against relegation. Frank Schmidt's men are in the relegation playoff spot, having lost 14 of their 20 league matches.

"Heidenheim have lost six of their last seven away games in the league, and they have a Conference League playoff on the horizon, so they may be a little distracted. To make matters worse, FCH's former hero Niklas Beste, who delivered a ton of goals from set plays last season, may play against them this weekend after signing for Freiburg."

Recommended Bet Back Freiburg to win EXC 1.8

Jamie Kemp: "Real Madrid have only failed to find the net in three of their last 40 home matches in La Liga, and they've netted a whopping 14 across their last four outings.

"Along with that, I expect a particularly active night from Jude Bellingham - the man who loves a big occasion. He's been fouled on average of 2.4 times per 90 in La Liga this season, and you can expect Atletico to be aggressive with him. That'll only make him angry, though, and that's when he starts to attack the box with real gusto."