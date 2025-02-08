Leyton Orient v Manchester City: Back Goliath to beat David at even money

Orient in excellent form

City have found some form recently

James McAtee may step up for Guardiola

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Man City's price to score at least three goals on Saturday from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to Score 3+ Goals v Leyton Orient on Saturday SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Leyton Orient v Manchester City

Saturday 8th February, 12:15

Live on BBC One

The shock of all shocks?

This is what the FA Cup is all about. The dream we are sold every year. Unlikely League One promotion hopefuls taking on the cream of the crop.

And this isn't the all-conquering Manchester City we've come to know. They lose football matches now. They're not top of the Premier League. They scraped through in the Champions League.

Meanwhile Leyton Orient are 6th in League One. They've just gone 11 matches unbeaten. Their manager started his career in the Manchester United academy. They're at home with a sell-out crowd. They have form and narrative at their disposal.

Are we about to witness the shock of all shocks?

City are fallible... but still one of the best

Sorry, I'm playing party pooper.

The narrative is fun. It really is. But after all their issues, Man City have won six of their last nine matches in all competitions. They have scored 2 or more in 8 of those matches and 3 or more in 9. They beat League Two Salford City 8-0 in Round Three.

Sure, they were humbled at the weekend. But their recent defeats have come away at Paris St.Germain and Arsenal. This is an altogether different prospect with City likely to make changes that include new club captain Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish starting.

And yes, Leyton Orient have been in tremendous form. They had gone 11 unbeaten until last weekend - conceding just four goals in that time - and have lost just three of their last 17 league. However, those three defeats have come against three of the current top five in League One. They are having difficulties cracking the top sides.

Richie Wellens' side also don't come into this at full strength. Omar Beckles, whose return to the backline was so important, is missing along with three of their recent January additions due to being cup-tied. They had to field talented midfielder Ethan Galbraith at right-back last time out, albeit Tom James should be fit enough to start here.

Unfortunately, I think we have to expect Man City to win, and win comfortably.

Recommended Bet Back Manchester City win on -2 handicap SBK 1/1

James to McAtake his chance

If the visitors are going to win comfortably, we should look at who may make the difference.

James McAtee probably starts this game. He is seen as a talented prospect but is now 22 years of age with 98 career appearances to his name now, including seven substitute appearances for Manchester City this season.

He has also made an impression in the FA Cup against lower league opposition, bagging twice for Sheffield United against Gillingham last season before netting a hat-trick against Salford City in round three of this year's competition.

He's an attacking midfielder that is likely to be drifting into positions inside or just outside of the area and given how City move the ball, there is every chance that he may find the net in the FA Cup again.

Recommended Bet James McAtee to score anytime SBK 9/5

Now read more Football tips and previews here.