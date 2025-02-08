FA Cup Opta Stats Tips: Saturday's fourth round best bets including 23/10 Toon

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Man City's price to score at least three goals on Saturday from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to Score 3+ Goals v Leyton Orient on Saturday SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Leeds v Millwall

The Opta Stat:

"Leeds have won eight of their last nine home games against Millwall in all competitions, with the exception being a 4-3 loss in January 2018, while Millwall have lost each of their last six ties against sides from the same division or higher than themselves."

The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to beat Millwall at 4/91.44

Leyton Orient v Man City

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won their last 17 FA Cup matches against teams from a lower division by an aggregate score of 67-8. It is the longest ever winning run by a top-flight team against sides from lower divisions, with their 8-0 win over Salford City in the third round overtaking Arsenal's 16-game run between 1998 and 2005."

The Betfair Bet: Back Man City -3 on the handicap at 12/53.40

Preston v Wycombe

The Opta Stat:

"Wycombe's Luke Leahy has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 FA Cup appearances (7 goals, 2 assists)."

The Betfair Bet: Luke Leahy to score anytime at 7/18.00

Stoke v Cardiff

The Opta Stat:

"Cardiff have faced Stoke in the FA Cup three times before and lost all three ties, 1967-68 (third round), 1986-87 (fourth round) and 2010-11 (third round). The Bluebirds have also been eliminated in their last four FA Cup fourth round ties between - they've not reached the fifth round since 2013-14.

The Betfair Bet: Back Stoke to beat Cardiff at 23/202.15

Coventry v Ipswich

The Opta Stat:

"Both of Coventry's last two FA Cup ties have gone to a penalty shootout, losing last season's semi-final against Manchester United before beating Sheffield Wednesday in this season's third round - with another here they'd be the first team ever to see three consecutive FA Cup ties go to penalties."

The Betfair Bet: Either side to win on pens 9/25.50

Everton v Bournemouth

The Opta Stat:

"Everton have lost seven of their last nine meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions (W2). The Toffees have won eight of the last 10 FA Cup ties at home, but did lose here in the fourth round last season against Luton. Bournemouth have won both Premier League meetings with Everton this season, and their last seven away games in all competitions have sen over 2.5 goals scored."

The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth to beat Everton & both teams to score at 7/24.50

Wigan v Fulham

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham are unbeaten in their last 19 meetings with Wigan in all competitions (W8 D11), their longest ever run without defeat against an opponent, and have won 14 of their last 16 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division. The Cottages have scored twice in their last five away games, and in seven of nine, in the Premier League."

The Betfair Bet: Fulham to score 3+ goals at 6/52.20

Southamption v Burnley

The Opta Stat:

"Burnley's Zian Flemming has been involved in four goals in his last two FA Cup matches (3 goals, 1 assist), scoring two extra-time goals in the Clarets' 3-1 win over Reading in this season's third round."

The Betfair Bet: Back Zian Flemming to score anytime at 4/15.00

Birmingham v Newcastle

The Opta Stat:

"Birmingham City have won just one of their last 15 meetings with Newcastle United in all competitions (D7 L7), a 5-1 away win in an FA Cup third round replay in 2007. Newcastle have scored at least twice in their last six away games, which have seen an average of 3.5 goals per game."

The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win and over 3.5 goals at 23/103.30

Brighton v Chelsea

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton and Hove Albion have lost each of their last four meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, and the Seagulls have also won just one of their last 11 home matches against the Blues (D3 L7). Chelsea have progressed from their last two FA Cup ties meetings with Brighton, and won 25 of their last 27 FA Cup fourth round ties."

The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea to win at 13/102.30