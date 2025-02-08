Alan Shearer FA Cup Fourth Round Predictions: Another cup exit for Tottenham
Alan Shearer turns his attention to the FA Cup fourth round this weekend with his views and predictions on five of the key matches across the weekend featuring Premier League clubs...
-
Villa and their new signings can send Spurs packing
-
Man United and Newcastle can justify favourites tag
-
Cherries can progress but Blues may exit at Brighton
-
Game of the Weekend
Aston Villa v Tottenham - Sunday 17:35
Spurs didn't make it through to the League Cup final and now they have another huge, important cup game. They're going to another tough ground which is tough to get a result from and with the new players that Aston Villa have signed, they'll be looking to get off to a good start.
With Villa getting into the top eight in the Champions League I think it will affect Emery's thinking as they won't have a game next week, so he'll be able to put out a stronger side than perhaps he would've if they were having a play-off game. So, I'll say Aston Villa will win here and get through to the next round.
Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to progress
Remaining Fixtures
Manchester United v Leicester - Friday 20:00
This is a big game for both teams. I know Leicester got that great result at Spurs but they got walloped last weekend. It would take a brave man to predict a Man United win at the moment, but I think Leicester have been that poor, particularly defensively that with United being at home, they'll have enough to beat Leicester.
Alan's prediction: Man United to progress
Everton v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
It's always difficult to predict cup games when teams have got more important things on their minds. Everton have done really well since David Moyes game back and they're at home again but Bournemouth are having a really good season, they got some really good options. I'd think Bournemouth may have too much for Everton and the hosts can focus on what's more important this season which is clearly staying in the Premier League.
Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to progress
Birmingham v Newcastle - Saturday 17:45
This is absolutely a potential banana skin. It'll be a tough game for Newcastle. I've not got good memories of Birmingham and St Andrews myself. I went there, never scored and missed a penalty so I'm hoping that Newcastle get better luck than the last time I was there.
Alan's prediction: Newcastle to progress
Brighton v Chelsea - Saturday 20:00
This is tough to call. Decisions went for Chelsea on Monday against West Ham whereas Brighton took an absolute beating last weekend so you'd hope they'll bounce back from it. I think Brighton will go through here.
Alan's prediction: Brighton to progress
