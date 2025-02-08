Football Accumulator Tips: Back the 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 4/1 on Saturday

Black Cats backed to win again in the Championship

German champions also backed

Atalanta and Lille complete 4/1 5.00 Match Odds 90 Acca

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Man City's price to score at least three goals on Saturday from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to Score 3+ Goals v Leyton Orient on Saturday SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Leg 1 - Back Sunderland to beat Watford @ 4/9 1.44

Sunderland stayed within touching distance of the automatic promotion positions with a crucial 3-2 win over playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough last time out. Regis Le Bris' side are unbeaten across their last four games in all competitions as they approach a crucial period of the season with just yjtrr points separating them from Burnley in second place, with Sheffield United also still in the mix.

As well as a strong recent run of form, Sunderland are very tough to beat at the Stadium of Light. They have won nine of their 14 games on home ground, drawing the other five of these encounters whilst scoring 24 goals in the process, all while limiting their opponents to just 10 goals.

By contrast, Watford have performed poorly on the road, they've lost nine of their 15 away trips, managing to win just three of these games. They're far more vulnerable at the back on their travels, with 16 more goals conceded compared to games at Vicarage Road (29 v 13).

Watford have lost each of their last three games in the Championship which has ramped up the pressure on boss Tom Cleverly from a hierarchy that has a history of being impatient with their managers. Sunderland can take advantage of this mini period of turmoil for Watford in what's been a solid season on the whole.

Leg 2 - Back Bayer Leverkusen to beat Wolfsburg @ 8/11 1.73

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen aren't quite repeating their heroics of last season in which they won the Bundesliga while going unbeaten. But they are still enjoying an excellent campaign which has seen them lose just one of their 20 Bundesliga games.

They've managed to win 13 of these games with their away record also making good reading - Leverkusen are yet to lose on the road this season, having only conceded 12 goals on their travels, the third best defensive away record in the division.

Leverkusen ran out 4-3 winners in the initial meeting between these sides, but the game was not as close as this scoreline suggests. Leverkusen posted a higher xG (1.94-0.71), had more shots on target (7-4) and controlled the game as indicated by the possession numbers (79%-21%).

Wolfsburg have actually picked up more points on the road this season compared to their home games (17-12). They've only managed to win three games of their 10 on home turf this season, conceding 21 goals in the process. This will be encouraging to Bayer Leverkusen who have the ability to blow sides away with goals in quick succession. Wolfsburg are without a win in their last three games across all competitions while Leverkusen have come out on the wrong end of the result in just one of their last five.

Leg 3 - Back Atalanta to beat Hellas Verona @ 4/9 1.44

The Serie A title race is hotting up and Atalanta aren't quite out of it yet. Gian Piero Gasperini's side currently sit seven points behind league leaders Napoli with Inter Milan also in their way in second place, slightly closer to Antonio Conte's side who have been dominant of late.

Atalanta are a very entertaining side and usually find the back of the net at least once in their fixtures in Serie A, as evidenced by the fact that they are the second top scorers in the competition (49) only behind Inter Milan who have scored 56 goals in Serie A this campaign. They travel to a Hellas Verona side that is still embroiled in a relegation battle but have struggled to find form at home this season. They've won just three of their 11 games at home, conceding 25 goals in the process - the worst defensive home record in the league.

Atalanta dominated the initial meeting between the sides, running out 6-1 winners in a result that highlights the gulf in quality between them. This is also reflected in the underlying numbers from this game. Hellas Verona only managed four shots, which generated an xG of 0.28 . Atalanta's 19 shots generated an xG of 2.44. Atalanta have only lost one of their last five games in all competitions whilst Hellas Verona have only won one of their last five, which came against bottom placed side Monza.

Leg 4 - Back Lille to beat Le Havre @ 2/7 1.29

Lille's home record has been excellent this season. They've only lost one of their 10 assignments on home turf, winning six of these games by scoring 20 goals in the process. They welcome a Le Havre side that sit bottom of Ligue 1, four points from safety.

Le Havre have struggled to find any consistency this campaign. Their last win in any competition was on the 24th November and, from the next nine games after this victory, seven have ended in defeat, further emphasising the job that Didier Digard has on his hands to guide this side to safety. They've won just two of their 10 away assignments this season, conceding 17 goals in the process.

Lille comfortably swept aside Le Havre in the initial meeting between the sides thanks to a Jonathan David hat-trick. They were totally dominant in the game as evidenced by their superior xG (3.61-0.41) and the 18 shots they racked up to Le Havre's seven.

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland, Leverkusen, Atalanta and Lille SBK 4/1

Head over to Andy's Bet Club for more expert tips and football betting predictions for this weekend's action across the FA Cup, EFL and European leagues. As well as highly researched football predictions, you can take advantage of my football cheat sheets for free - the perfect tool to use when crafting your weekend bet builders.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.