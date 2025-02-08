Championship Tips: Four bets for Saturday including goals for Sargent and Isidor

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Man City's price to score at least three goals on Saturday from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor Norwich vs Derby Striking Sargent to down Derby Having overcome a mid-season injury-affected blip, Norwich's top-six ambitions now appear to be back on track. The Canaries have won five of their last eight and recently left Kenilworth Road and Vicarage Road with maximum points. They are one of the stronger home teams in the division and have fallen to just two defeats at Carrow Road so far this season. With players returning to fitness, Johannes Hof Thorup has been able to get his side back on track and Josh Sargent's recovery gives them a significant advantage in the final third. The American has made just 14 starts so far this season, clocking up 1,272 minutes and scoring on seven occasions. The 24-year-old tends to score in fits and starts and has now notched three times in his last two appearances. Six of his seven goals have also been plundered at Carrow Road, and he could easily extend that sequence this weekend. Derby have lost seven consecutive matches and Paul Warne has come in for plenty of criticism. Fans are losing patience and this is yet another tough away trip for the Rams. They've failed to score in four of their last five games and have kept just a single clean sheet on the road all season. Stopping Sargent could be a step too far for the out-of-form visitors. Recommended Bet Back Josh Sargent to Score Anytime SBK 6/4

Sheffield United vs Portsmouth An entertaining afternoon in South Yorkshire Sheffield United held firm against Derby last weekend, putting their dismal home defeat to Hull firmly behind them. The Blades have made some good additions during the January transfer window and the arrival of Harry Clarke should offer more creativity in wide areas. Chris Wilder now has plenty of options up front and they should be able to find a way past Portsmouth's fragile back-line. The hosts' defence has been far less robust in recent weeks and they could find it tough to keep Pompey off the scoresheet. Throughout busier periods, John Mousinho has had the tendency to make sweeping changes in order to keep his key players fresh. With a home game against Cardiff in midweek and a trip to Oxford next weekend, he may opt to shuffle his pack for this one. Portsmouth have conceded 20 goals in their last seven away games and although they have made some interesting January additions, they are unlikely to keep the hosts at arm's length for long. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday Baggies and Owls to serve up an absorbing contest West Brom are still finding their feet under Tony Mowbray. They are far more adventurous in the final third under the Teessider's tutelage, yet defensive errors have also started to creep in. Their 5-1 hammering of Pompey was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Plymouth, a game in which they rarely looked like conceding for the first 70 minutes. They tend to score goals at this venue and have notched 2+ in six of their last seven at the Hawthorns. The deadline day addition of Adam Armstrong will add further firepower to their ranks and they will not be short of creativity either. Sheffield Wednesday have suffered just three defeats since mid-November and have found the net in nine of their last ten. Danny Rohl's side tend to find it tough to keep the opposition off the scoresheet with their ageing/injury-ridden defence failing to stand up and be counted. Stuart Armstrong's addition will give them another option in wide areas, yet they have failed to bolster their defence and always look liable to concede. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Sunderland vs Watford Isidor to fire the Black Cats to victory Sunderland showed impressive tenacity to fight back and beat Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday night. Regis Le Bris' side have scored five in their last two, yet they've also been breached on four occasions and need to tighten up on Saturday lunchtime. Wilson Isidor has provided a focal point for the North Easterners this season and with 10 goals from an xG of 10.6, he is proving to be a useful asset at this level. With an impressive supporting cast of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts, the Frenchman is always likely to find opportunities, and he has delivered consistently this season (except against Burnley). With 11 more shots on target than any of his teammates, he is the man to back in this contest. Watford's problems continue to mount. Vakoun Bayo's suspension leaves them light up front for this clash and with both Rocco Vata and Kwadwo Baah likely to miss out, their starting XI could have a fairly youthful look. They've lost six of the last eight and look low on confidence. Recommended Bet Back Wilson Isidor to Score Anytime SBK 6/4





