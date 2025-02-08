EFL Championship

Championship Tips: Four bets for Saturday including goals for Sargent and Isidor

Norwich boss Johannes Hof Thorup
Johannes Hof Thorup will be hoping that Josh Sargent's return from injury can help fire his side into the top six

There's a reduced Championship fixture list this weekend, and Jack Critchley has analysed the four remaining matches and picked out his best bets in the second tier...

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Norwich vs Derby

Striking Sargent to down Derby

Having overcome a mid-season injury-affected blip, Norwich's top-six ambitions now appear to be back on track. The Canaries have won five of their last eight and recently left Kenilworth Road and Vicarage Road with maximum points. They are one of the stronger home teams in the division and have fallen to just two defeats at Carrow Road so far this season. With players returning to fitness, Johannes Hof Thorup has been able to get his side back on track and Josh Sargent's recovery gives them a significant advantage in the final third. The American has made just 14 starts so far this season, clocking up 1,272 minutes and scoring on seven occasions. The 24-year-old tends to score in fits and starts and has now notched three times in his last two appearances. Six of his seven goals have also been plundered at Carrow Road, and he could easily extend that sequence this weekend.

Derby have lost seven consecutive matches and Paul Warne has come in for plenty of criticism. Fans are losing patience and this is yet another tough away trip for the Rams. They've failed to score in four of their last five games and have kept just a single clean sheet on the road all season. Stopping Sargent could be a step too far for the out-of-form visitors.

Recommended Bet

Back Josh Sargent to Score Anytime

SBK6/4

Sheffield United vs Portsmouth

An entertaining afternoon in South Yorkshire

Sheffield United held firm against Derby last weekend, putting their dismal home defeat to Hull firmly behind them. The Blades have made some good additions during the January transfer window and the arrival of Harry Clarke should offer more creativity in wide areas. Chris Wilder now has plenty of options up front and they should be able to find a way past Portsmouth's fragile back-line. The hosts' defence has been far less robust in recent weeks and they could find it tough to keep Pompey off the scoresheet.

Throughout busier periods, John Mousinho has had the tendency to make sweeping changes in order to keep his key players fresh. With a home game against Cardiff in midweek and a trip to Oxford next weekend, he may opt to shuffle his pack for this one. Portsmouth have conceded 20 goals in their last seven away games and although they have made some interesting January additions, they are unlikely to keep the hosts at arm's length for long.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

SBK20/23

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday

Baggies and Owls to serve up an absorbing contest

West Brom are still finding their feet under Tony Mowbray. They are far more adventurous in the final third under the Teessider's tutelage, yet defensive errors have also started to creep in. Their 5-1 hammering of Pompey was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Plymouth, a game in which they rarely looked like conceding for the first 70 minutes. They tend to score goals at this venue and have notched 2+ in six of their last seven at the Hawthorns. The deadline day addition of Adam Armstrong will add further firepower to their ranks and they will not be short of creativity either.

Sheffield Wednesday have suffered just three defeats since mid-November and have found the net in nine of their last ten. Danny Rohl's side tend to find it tough to keep the opposition off the scoresheet with their ageing/injury-ridden defence failing to stand up and be counted. Stuart Armstrong's addition will give them another option in wide areas, yet they have failed to bolster their defence and always look liable to concede.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS

SBK4/5

Sunderland vs Watford

Isidor to fire the Black Cats to victory

Sunderland showed impressive tenacity to fight back and beat Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday night. Regis Le Bris' side have scored five in their last two, yet they've also been breached on four occasions and need to tighten up on Saturday lunchtime. Wilson Isidor has provided a focal point for the North Easterners this season and with 10 goals from an xG of 10.6, he is proving to be a useful asset at this level. With an impressive supporting cast of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts, the Frenchman is always likely to find opportunities, and he has delivered consistently this season (except against Burnley). With 11 more shots on target than any of his teammates, he is the man to back in this contest.

Watford's problems continue to mount. Vakoun Bayo's suspension leaves them light up front for this clash and with both Rocco Vata and Kwadwo Baah likely to miss out, their starting XI could have a fairly youthful look. They've lost six of the last eight and look low on confidence. 

Recommended Bet

Back Wilson Isidor to Score Anytime

SBK6/4

Now read more of our best tips and preview this week



Recommended bets

Jack Critchley

Jack is a betting broadcaster and journalist of 10+ years and has been covering the Championship for Betfair since the beginning of the 2019 season.

