Euro 2024: England 7/2 for glory and Gakpo new Golden Boot favourite

England still favourites at 7/2 4.50 but bigger tests await

Gakpo emerges as tournament top scorer contender

Latest odds for Golden Boot, Player of Tournament and more

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

England were 30 seconds from going out of Euro 2024 before Jude Bellingham's bicycle kick saved his Gareth Southgate's men in added time against Slovakia. Harry Kane scored the winner at the start of extra-time and, with the line-up for the quarter-finals confirmed, the Three Lions are 7/24.50 to win the whole thing.

Switzerland 12/113.00 will not be easy opponents on Saturday though. Get an early guide to the best bets.

Before that, Spain 4/15.00, who have been the most impressive team at the tournament, take on Germany 9/25.50 in the most mouthwatering tie of the last eight.

Like England, France 9/25.50 and Portugal 15/28.50 squeezed into the quarter-finals and backers of both will be looking for more when they meet.

Netherlands 7/18.00 swept aside Romania while Turkey 33/134.00 sent everyone's favourite outsiders Austria packing. It should be a lively clash when the two sides meet in the last quarter-final on Saturday night.

The Betfair Sportsbook Euro 2024 markets are convinced that England have lucked out with the draw and are on their way to another Euros final.

Gareth Southgate's men are 6/52.20 - the shortest price of any team - to be in the final a week on Sunday.

When it comes to naming the finalist, there are three options involving England at the top of the market at 6/17.00 - England and France, England and Germany, England and Spain.

There is a lot of confidence out there then, that England can get past Switzerland and then beat the Netherlands or Turkey.

As all England fans know, however, it doesn't always work out like that and the team need to improve on their four performances so far if they are to justify the market's confidence in them.

Cody Gakpo 7/24.50 is the new favourite to win the Golden Boot after his goal set the Netherlands on the way to their 3-0 win over Romania.

The Liverpool man now has three and Jamal Musiala 11/26.50 of Germany is the only player still at the tournament who has scored as many as the Dutchman.

Harry Kane 11/26.50 predicted that he would be among the goals in the knockout rounds and showed his poacher's instinct is intact when scoring his second of the campaign on Sunday.

The England captain is one of seven players still involved who have found the net twice. The others are Kai Havertz 11/112.00, Bellingham 14/115.00, Niclas Fullkrug 20/121.00, Fabian Ruiz 25/126.00, Donyell Malen 40/141.00 and Mehri Demiral.

Musiala 6/17.00 is the marginal favorite to win player of the tournament for his fine performances for Germany. The Bayern Munich man has emerged as a major figure for his country in the past couple of months. At just 21, he is already meeting the big expectations that have come his way since he first emerged.

His team-mate Toni Kroos 13/27.50 is close behind in the betting as he prepares to take his final bow. The midfielder was a key figure when Germany won the World Cup 10 years ago and winning the Euros on home soil would give him the perfect ending.

Bellingham 7/18.00 is a contender here too and, if England do win it, he is likely to be the key man. He has probably already scored the goal of the tournament, although he was disappointing for long stretches as England toiled against Slovakia.

Gakpo 10/111.00 is in with a shout too as the Liverpool man prepares to help inspire his team against Turkey.

Kylian Mbappe 10/111.00 has been quiet so far but he is capable of exploding into life at any moment. Spain's Rodri 10/111.00, meanwhile, is used to being the quiet lynchpin in a winning team, as Manchester City fans know.