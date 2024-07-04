Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV

Champions Full Gallop is a new six-part horse racing docuseries

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls among the stars of racing to feature

Unrivalled access to the sport's stars, both human and equine

First episode to be released on Friday 19 July

Prepare to experience racing like never before in new horse racing docuseries Champions Full Gallop.

This gripping series will be a must-watch for fans of racing, sport and beyond, offering viewers the chance to fully immerse themselves into the daily rollercoaster that is National Hunt Racing.

With unmatched access to the sport's biggest names it will offer a spectacle like you have never seen before from the sport of horse racing. The first show goes out live on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday July 19.

👀 Champions. Full Gallop - Racing, like you've have never seen it before.



📺 The must-watch, behind-the-scenes docuseries, pulling back the curtain on one of the world's most thrilling sports for 6 episodes of unbridled drama.



📅 Friday 19th July at 9pm@ITV | @ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/CYTrfLYUNY -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 4, 2024

Follow the exhilarating highs and nerve-wracking lows of these top athletes, both equine and human, giving you an intimate look at the dedication and drama that defines the jumps racing scene.

Don't miss the passion, glory, and untold stories of the sport's biggest stars as they navigate the intense and unpredictable world of jumps racing.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls features heavily across the groundbreaking new show, with the 14-time champion trainer in a better position than most to demonstrate the true highs and lows of jumps racing.

Champions Full Gallop offers not just racing fans the opportunity to see jumps racing like you have never seen it before, but the general population too.

The six-part documentary starts on Friday 19 July (ITV1, 9pm). The first three episodes will be released in full to watch on ITVX, with the final three episodes all added on Friday 9 August.