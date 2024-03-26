Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: England v Belgium, Wales v Poland and more

Wales backed to book Euro 2024 place

Abigail Davies: "Wales produced their most complete and dominant display since Rob Page took the reins in order to record their best competitive win under the Rhondda born manager and they are now 7/5 to back that up and get the better of Poland on Tuesday night.

"Occasions like a play-off semi-final are meant to be edgy, cagey affairs but there was something refreshing and quite telling about Thursday night's second half performance in particular that reassured me that, like Roger Daltrey once sang, the kids are alright.

"One of the things I found most impressive was how Wales responded to conceding on the stroke of half time. In previous campaigns, there may have been a cautious and hesitant approach as a result but this young squad was brave, bold and players were rewarded for their endeavours."

Back Wales to beat Poland @ 7/5

Dan Fitch: "Wales blew away Finland in their play-off final and will hope that their home advantage is decisive. Poland won 5-1 at home to Estonia, but have a poor away record, losing three of their four games on the road in 2023 W1). Take a chance on a Wales win and both teams to score at 5/1."

Back Wales to beat Poland and both teams to score at 5/1

Andy Schooler: "Harry Wilson has managed that in eight of his last nine international starts and has been the man leading the way on the shot count for Wales in recent times.

""He managed three shots on target against Finland last week, repeating his feat at home to Croatia from earlier in the campaign. 8/11 about at least one here looks a spot of value. The Bet Builder pays around 4/1."

Back Jordan James to be shown a card & Harry Wilson 1+ shot on target @ around 4/1

International Friendlies Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "Southgate's main problem on Saturday was not getting more out of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - but whether he tries again or gives them a rest is the big question.

"Toney will make his first start and is fancied to make an impact at 8/11 for a goal or assist - but since we're not banking on too many goals we'll dip into the player props for a Bet Builder interest in the game.

"As a solid starter, let's still include Toney, but in the excitement of his first England start leading the line 10/11 on 2+ fouls from the Brentford man looks the best way to keep him on side.

"James Maddison is likely to get a start as could Jarrod Bowen and of course the clamour for Kobbie Mainoo to start could be too much for Southgate to resist.

"And we can surely take the same approach for Mainoo as Toney, although he may not start so we'll add just the 1+ foul for Mainooo at 4/9.

"And for Belgium, the best value addition could well be backing Jeremy Doku at 7/5 for 1+ shot on target. He played just the second half in Dublin and could start at Wembley - and will be lively.

"Doku hit the target in his last four Man City games so has been getting increasingly involved and one thing we do know for certain in this game is that England's defence will be makeshift to say the least."

Back Doku 1+ shot on target, Toney 2+ fouls & Mainoo 1+ foul @ 11/2

Lewis Jones: "No player in the Premier League attempts more take-ons (dribbles) than Doku with an eye-watering figure of 8.24 per 90 recorded by the explosive winger. His fouls won numbers aren't quite teammate Jack Grealish levels of fishing but they're still strong at 1.8 fouls won per 90.

"Doku's average does increase at international level though. He played just 44 minutes in the friendly with Republic of Ireland on Saturday and drew three fouls, two off right-back Seamus Coleman.

"The Belgian's fouls won tally from his last seven appearances for Belgium now stands at 14 in 453 minutes of action, meaning he's winning a foul every 32 minutes for his country. Just from a sheer numbers perspective there seems a huge amount to like about his price of 4/5 to be fouled at least twice in the match. And, Konsa will have his hands full, so he's worth adding to the Bet Builder .

"His fouls committed prices stand out. He's 11/10 for one or more, which looks just fine for the purpose of this bet - but the 6/1 for two or more and the 22/1 for three or more are also worth noting considering his livewire opponent."

Back Konsa +1 foul, Doku to be fouled +2 & under 2.5 goals @ 5/1

Dan Fitch: "Euro 2024 qualifiers Scotland have now gone six games without a win (D2 L4). They face a Northern Ireland side that have beaten Denmark and drawn with Romania in their last two matches.

"While the Scots are often involved in goal laden games, Northern Ireland have the ability to frustrate them. Back Scotland double chance and under 2.5 goals at 5/6."

Back Scotland double chance against Northern Ireland and under 2.5 goals at 5/6

Paul Robinson: "Scott McTominay was only outscored by Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane in Euro 2024 qualifying, and he also provided an assist against Cyprus.

"I am expecting the Tartan Army to be right on the front foot for this one and banish the memories of the 4-0 loss against the Netherlands, and the Man United midfielder has a great chance of being involved in a goal.

"If we combine him to score or assist, along with Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals, we get a Bet Builder treble of 4.5 - and that is with the early payout offer included if Scotland are winning at the 90 minute mark."

Back Scotland to Win (90mins), Over 2.5 Goals & Scott McTominay to Score or Assist @ 4.5

Kevin Hatchard: "I'm not often a fan of backing the draw, but here it does seem an attractive option at 3.25. The Swiss have been racking up the draws recently, and if the Republic play as solidly as they did at the weekend, there's every chance they can frustrate and contain a visiting side that isn't firing on all cylinders.

"Given that this international window is just before the final stretch of the European club season, if the game is level after 70 minutes or so, will either team go hell for leather in seeking the win?"