Bet Builder Tips: Back Konsa and Doku foul frenzy in 5/1 England v Belgium

Konsa will have his hands full if playing RB

Doku gets fouled every 32 minutes for Belgium

England v Belgium

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

Leg 1: Ezri Konsa +1 foul

Remember when England were spoilt for choice at right-back? It got so ludicrous that Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn't even a lock to make a 26-man European Championships squad in 2021.

But look at how the land lies now. Ezri Konsa, a quality centre-back by trade and with just one cap to his name, is the likely starter for England at right-back in a game just three months out from a major tournament.

The injury list is enough to make heads wobble. Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and now Kyle Walker are all sidelined. Ben White's international future looks bleak while Southgate remains in the job after the Arsenal man declined a call-up.

Opportunity knocks then for Konsa, who replaced Walker in the first half of the defeat to Brazil and looked assured up against Vinicius Junior. The Villa man deserves another chance to showcase what he's all about. Another test awaits him, though, in the shape of Manchester City twinkle toes Jeremy Doku, who looks set to start down the left flank for Belgium.

Leg 2: Jeremy Doku to be fouled +2

No player in the Premier League attempts more take-ons (dribbles) than Doku with an eye-watering figure of 8.24 per 90 recorded by the explosive winger. His fouls won numbers aren't quite teammate Jack Grealish levels of fishing but they're still strong at 1.8 fouls won per 90.

Doku's average does increase at international level though. He played just 44 minutes in the friendly with Republic of Ireland on Saturday and drew three fouls, two off right-back Seamus Coleman.

The Belgian's fouls won tally from his last seven appearances for Belgium now stands at 14 in 453 minutes of action, meaning he's winning a foul every 32 minutes for his country. Just from a sheer numbers perspective there seems a huge amount to like about his price of 4/51.80 to be fouled at least twice in the match.

And, Konsa will have his hands full, so he's worth adding to the Bet Builder .

His fouls committed prices stand out. He's 11/102.11 for one or more, which looks just fine for the purpose of this bet - but the 6/17.00 for two or more and the 22/123.00 for three or more are also worth noting considering his livewire opponent.

Leg 3: Under 2.5 goals

There is a feeling these international breaks for friendly matches are becoming a royal waste of time for everyone involved.

The fixture list may suggest glamour ties with England welcoming Brazil and Belgium but the reality is that they are exhibition matches, skewed towards associations swiping as much profit from them as possible.

In terms of actual football, and potentially helping Gareth Southgate answer key questions ahead of the European Championships, they are pretty pointless.

There were similar drab vibes in Belgium's friendly on Saturday. Domenico Tedesco's side played with a lack of tempo and attacking guile in the 0-0 draw with the Irish. Missing Kevin de Bruyne can do that to a team and he'll be absent again for this one.

In an ideal world both managers would want to use this game as a barometer of where their best XI's are at but it's now becoming just another game where fringe players have a chance to stake their claim. That can lead to disjointed patterns of play, an obvious drop in quality and a strong likelihood of the game drifting for large parts at a stadium that can suck the life of games.

That's why the under 2.5 goal line looks a bet to play at 4/51.80 and add to a Bet Builder. Looking across the European spectrum this international break has shown a similar low-scoring pattern with 15 of the 19 international friendlies involving two European teams played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday last week producing under 2.5 goals.

Sticking with that trend should be a profitable move.