Euro 2024 Play-Offs and Friendly Tips: Ten bets for ten games on Tuesday
Dan Fitch has tips for ten of Tuesday's Euro 2024 play-off finals and is backing another win for in-form Portugal.
-
Home advantage can be crucial for Wales
-
England will find life tough without Kane
-
Dutch struggle against strong opposition
-
Portugal will win again
Georgia v Greece (Tuesday, 17:00)
This is the first of the Euro 2024 play-off finals. Georgia have Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back from suspension and have scored in eleven of their last twelve home games. Since the start of 2023, only France and the Netherlands have beaten Greece. Both teams to score is overpriced at 23/20.
Wales v Poland (Tuesday, 19:45)
Wales blew away Finland in their play-off final and will hope that their home advantage is decisive. Poland won 5-1 at home to Estonia, but have a poor away record, losing three of their four games on the road in 2023 W1). Take a chance on a Wales win and both teams to score at 5/16.00.
Ukraine v Iceland (Tuesday, 19:45)
One team that doesn't have the home advantage that they should have in their play-off final is Ukraine, with this match taking place in Poland. Nevertheless, they are strong favourites after their 2-1 comeback win against Bosnia. Iceland won 4-1 against Israel and you can back a Ukraine win and over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.
England v Belgium (Tuesday, 19:45)
England will be looking to bounce back after defeat against Brazil. Yet without Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka they lacked a threat. Belgium are unbeaten in twelve games (W8 D4) and look value at 1/12.00 in the Double Chance market to extend that run.
Germany v Netherlands (Tuesday, 19:45)
Germany come into this match after pulling off a 2-0 surprise win in France. This is a test for the Netherlands, who are in good form, but have lost against France (twice), Croatia and Italy since the last World Cup. Back the draw at 14/53.80.
Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Tuesday, 19:45)
The Irish can be happy at having held Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Switzerland also drew 0-0 away in Denmark. Republic of Ireland do tend to keep things tight, so go for the 0-0 half-time score at 8/52.60.
Scotland v Northern Ireland (Tuesday, 19:45)
Euro 2024 qualifiers Scotland have now gone six games without a win (D2 L4). They face a Northern Ireland side that have beaten Denmark and drawn with Romania in their last two matches. While the Scots are often involved in goal laden games, Northern Ireland have the ability to frustrate them. Back Scotland double chance and under 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.
Slovenia v Portugal (Tuesday, 19:45)
After winning all ten of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal continued their fine form with a 5-2 friendly win against Sweden. Slovenia could only draw 2-2 against Malta on Thursday. Portugal won half-time/full-time against the Swedes and are 13/102.30 to do so again.
France v Chile (Tuesday, 20:00)
France need a positive result after their defeat to Germany. Chile won 3-0 against Albania in their last outing, but have lost their last three away games against Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador. A France win and under 3.5 goals is 10/111.91.
Spain v Brazil (Tuesday, 20:00)
Spain have already suffered one defeat against South American opposition this week, when they lost 1-0 against Colombia, though that was on neutral territory in London. They will host Brazil at the Bernabeu, but the visitors will be confident after defeating England 1-0 at Wembley. Under 2.5 goals is 8/111.73.
