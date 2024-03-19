UEFA Euro 2024 Betting Guide: Everything you need to know about Germany '24

Group draw for Euro 2024

Full fixture lists, including kick-off times & TV selections

Latest Euro 2024 betting odds from Betfair

England's potential paths to the final

Who's already qualified for Euro 2024?

Twenty-one of the 24 finalists for Euro 2024 are already known - the top two in the each of the 10 qualifying groups having booked their ticket to Germany in the summer. The host nation qualified automatically.

The qualified teams so far are (in alphabetical order):

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey

When are the Euro 2024 play-offs?

The remaining three finalists will be decided by the play-offs which take place during the current international window.

Wales are among the 12 teams, who qualified for the play-offs based on their performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, hoping to reach the finals via this method.

The play-offs have been split into three 'paths', each of which will produce a Euro 2024 finalist.

Each path involves two one-legged semi-finals followed by a final, the winner of which will qualify for Germany.

The semi-finals will take place on Thursday (March 21) with the finals set for Tuesday March 26.

The semi-final fixtures, by path, are listed below. In each case, the winner of the first-listed semi-final will be at home in the final.

Path A

Wales v Finland

Poland v Estonia

Path B

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Israel v Iceland

Path C

Georgia v Luxembourg

Greece v Kazakhstan

Despite some of the finalists not yet being known, the draw for this summer's finals has been made.

It took place on December 2 in Hamburg with the teams drawn into six groups of four. The draw produced the following groups:

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Netherlands, Austria, France, Path A play-off winner

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Path B play-off winner

Group F - Turkey, Portugal, Czechia, Path C play-off winner

As at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, the top two in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, along with the four third-placed teams with the best record.

If teams finish level on points, the head-to-head record between the teams tied is used to determine positions (points won in those games, then goal difference and goals scored, if necessary).

The 2024 European Championship takes place from 14 June to 14 July in Germany.

The full fixture list can be found below.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The 2024 European Championship final will be held on Sunday 14 July and will kick-off at 20:00 BST in Berlin's Olympiastadion.

What are the kick-off times for Euro 2024?

The other kick-off times are standardised.

Group-stage matches start at 14:00, 17:00 and 20:00 BST. Local time is one hour ahead.

Most days in the group phase feature three games, one at each of the kick-off times.

The most matches on any one day is four, which will occur on 25 and 26 June, although on these occasions not all the matches will be consecutive.

In the knockout stage, last-16 and quarter-final games will kick off at 17:00 and 20:00 BST. The semis and final are all set for 20:00 BST.

Who will England play if they win their group?

OK, time to plot England's path to Euro 2024 glory!

They are odds-on with the Betfair Sportsbook to top their group and if that happens they would face one of the third-placed teams in the last 16.

That team would come from Group D, E or F. There are clearly a wide rage of possibilities, although the current group odds suggest if would be either Austria, Slovakia or Czechia. That is, however, without the play-off qualifiers being known - so Wales could be a potential opponent for England at this stage too.

Were the seedings to play out, the Three Lions would then meet the runner-up of either Group A or Group B in the quarter-finals - the odds have these teams as Switzerland and Italy - before facing either France or Belgium in the last four.

If the six seeds do indeed top their groups, the leading nations England couldn't meet until the final would include Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Who will England play if they finish runners-up in their group?

The bookies don't expect this scenario but it's been the one which unfolded at two of the last four European Championships, including Euro 2016 which was played in the same format as this tournament.

On that occasion, England finished second behind Wales and went on to lose to Iceland in the last 16.

If England finish second in Group C, they would play the Group A winners in the last 16 - that is likely to be hosts Germany, according to the markets.

The winner of the that contest is currently expected to face Spain in the quarter-finals with Portugal potentially lying in wait in the last four.

In short, this looks a much harder route to the final for Gareth Southgate and co.

Who could England play if they finish third in their group?

This isn't the doomsday scenario - that would be finishing bottom - but third place certainly isn't what people are expecting from England in Group C.

Still, it is a possibility.

First, it should be pointed out that not all the third-placed teams go through - only the best four of the six.

History shows finishing third with four points has always been good enough to progress, while you can lose two matches and still make it through - as Northern Ireland did in 2016.

The worst record to progress as a third-placed team has been Ukraine (3pts and a -1 goal difference) at Euro 2020.

The complicated format means we can't plot a route for England very easily - where they would fit into the draw would depend on which other teams qualified in third place.

What we can say is that if they do progress as a third-placed team, they would face a group winner in the last 16.

That team would be either the winner of Group E or Group F. The odds make Belgium and Portugal odds-on to finish top of those groups.

Let's look at those Euro 2024 betting markets in greater detail - and it's good news for England fans!

The outright market is led by the Three Lions, who are 3/14.00 tournament favourites with the Betfair Sportsbook.

While you need to consider that the British-based bookmakers may well keep them shorter than they 'should be' due to the potential for large liabilities from patriotic punters, there's little doubt England have an attack which virtually every nation in Europe would be envious of. The defensive side of things could be their undoing though.

World champions France, who famously beat England at the quarter-final stage of Qatar 2022, are next in the market at 4/15.00, followed by hosts Germany (6/17.00), Spain (7/18.00) and Portugal (8/19.00).

Holders Italy and Belgium are both at 14/115.00, with the Netherlands offered at 16/117.00. It's 25/126.00 bar.

Perhaps some value lies with Croatia, semi-finalists in Qatar and runners-up at the 2018 World Cup. They are 40/141.00 having been drawn in the same group as Spain and Italy.

Scotland can be backed at 80/181.00 with Wales offered at 200/1201.00 prior to their play-off campaign.

In the group betting, each pool has an odds-on favourite.

Belgium are the shortest price (1/31.33) with Spain the longest - they are 4/51.80 to win a group including defending champs Italy and Croatia.

England are 2/51.40 to top their section and just 1/331.03 to qualify for the knockout stage - the shortest such price (alongside Belgium).

Odds correct as of March 18.

The Betfair Sportsbook has a 'player specials' market on who will make England's final 23-man squad for Euro 2024.

Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Harry Kane are regarded as the shoo-ins - all three are just 1/251.04 to make the trip to Germany.

In total, 27 players are odds-on - three keepers, 11 defenders, seven midfielders and six forwards.

Taking the four with the longest odds of those 27 out - namely Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi and Ivan Toney - you end up with the following squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: John Stones, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell, Jarrad Branthwaite, Joe Gomez

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson

Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford

In terms of those currently at odds-against with the potential to force their way in, Manchester United's rising star Kobbie Mainoo is at 7/52.40, although he failed to win a place in Gareth Southgate's March squad. Kalvin Phillips, once a first XI regular, is offered at 2/13.00 to push his way back in.

Luke Shaw is another who has been first choice in the past - and arguably still would be if he could stay fit. The man who scored in the Euro 2020 final is 2/13.00 to go to Germany. Fellow full-back Ben White is out at 11/112.00 after making himself unavailable for the March friendlies, while Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa - who was picked for the games against Brazil and Belgium - offers potential value at 23/103.30.

Up front, Jarrod Bowen (pictured) is at 11/102.11 despite making Southgate's most-recent squad and only being outscored by four players so far in this season's Premier League, while Anthony Gordon can be backed at 13/82.63 after his impressive Newcastle form earned him his first call-up to the senior squad for this week's games.

Odds correct as of March 18.

England's fixtures for Euro 2024

England's first game of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday 16 June - the third day of the tournament - against Serbia (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Four days later they will meet Denmark (17:00 BST) before their final group match against Slovenia takes place on 25 June (20:00 BST).

Group stage fixtures

England v Serbia - Sunday 16 June, 20:00

England v USA - Thursday 20 June, 17:00

England v Slovenia - Tuesday 25 June, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if England win group)

Last 16 - Sunday 30 June, 17:00

Quarter-final - Saturday 6 July, 17:00

Semi-final - Wednesday 10 July, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if England are runners-up in group)

Last 16 - Saturday 29 June, 20:00

Quarter-final - Friday 5 July, 17:00

Semi-final - Tuesday 9 July, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if England are one of the best third-place teams)

The exact dates and kick-off times would be determined by who qualifies from other groups but England's last-16 tie would take place on either Monday 1 July at 20:00 or Tuesday 2 July at 17:00.

Scotland's fixtures for Euro 2024

Scotland's first game of Euro 2024 will be the tournament opener against hosts Germany on Friday 14 June.

Five days later they will face Switzerland before their final group match against Hungary takes place on Sunday 23 June.

All of the Scots' group games will kick off at 20:00 BST.

Group stage fixtures

Scotland v Germany - Friday 14 June, 20:00

Scotland v Switzerland - Wednesday 19 June, 20:00

Scotland v Hungary - Sunday 23 June, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if Scotland win group)

Last 16 - Saturday 29 June, 20:00

Quarter-final - Friday 5 July, 17:00

Semi-final - Tuesday 9 July, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if Scotland are runners-up in group)

Last 16 - Saturday 29 June, 17:00

Quarter-final - Saturday 6 July, 17:00

Semi-final - Wednesday 10 July, 20:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if Scotland are one of the best third-place teams)

The exact dates and kick-off times would be determined by who qualifies from other groups but Scotland's last-16 tie would take place on Sunday 30 June at 20:00, Monday 1 July at 20:00 or Tuesday 2 July at 17:00.

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

All times BST

Group A

Fri 14 Jun - Germany v Scotland - 20:00, Munich (ITV)

Sat 15 Jun - Hungary v Switzerland - 14:00, Cologne (ITV)

Wed 19 Jun - Germany v Hungary - 17:00, Stuttgart (BBC)

Wed 19 Jun - Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00, Cologne (BBC)

Sun 23 Jun - Switzerland v Germany - 20:00, Frankfurt (BBC)

Sun 23 Jun - Scotland v Hungary - 20:00, Stuttgart (BBC)

Group B

Sat 15 Jun - Spain v Croatia - 17:00, Berlin (ITV)

Sat 15 Jun - Italy v Albania - 20:00, Dortmund (BBC)

Wed 19 Jun - Croatia v Albania - 14:00, Hamburg (ITV)

Thu 20 Jun - Spain v Italy - 20:00, Gelsenkirchen (ITV)

Mon 24 Jun - Croatia v Italy - 20:00, Leipzig (BBC)

Mon 24 Jun - Albania v Spain - 20:00, Dusseldorf (BBC)

Group C

Sun 16 Jun - Slovenia v Denmark - 17:00, Stuttgart (ITV)

Sun 16 Jun - Serbia v England - 20:00, Gelsenkirchen (BBC)

Thu 20 Jun - Slovenia v Serbia - 14:00, Munich (ITV)

Thu 20 Jun - Denmark v England - 17:00, Frankfurt (BBC)

Tue 25 Jun - England v Slovenia - 20:00, Cologne (ITV)

Tue 25 Jun - Denmark v Serbia - 20:00, Munich (ITV)

Group D

Sun 16 Jun - Play-off Winner A v Netherlands - 14:00, Hamburg (BBC)

Mon 17 Jun - Austria v France - 20:00, Dusseldorf (ITV)

Fri 21 Jun - Play-off Winner A v Austria - 17:00, Berlin (ITV)

Fri 21 Jun - Netherlands v France - 20:00, Leipzig (BBC)

Tue 25 Jun - Netherlands v Austria - 17:00, Berlin (BBC)

Tue 25 Jun - France v Play-off Winner A - 17:00, Dortmund (BBC)

Group E

Mon 17 Jun - Romania v Play-off Winner B - 14:00, Munich (BBC)

Mon 17 Jun - Belgium v Slovakia - 17:00, Frankfurt (ITV)

Fri 21 Jun - Slovakia v Play-off Winner B - 14:00, Dusseldorf (BBC)

Sat 22 Jun - Belgium v Romania - 20:00, Cologne (ITV)

Wed 26 Jun - Slovakia v Romania - 17:00, Frankfurt (BBC)

Wed 26 Jun - Play-off Winner B v Belgium - 17:00, Stuttgart (BBC)

Group F

Tue 18 Jun - Turkey v Play-off Winner C - 17:00, Dortmund (BBC)

Tue 18 Jun - Portugal v Czechia - 20:00, Leipzig (BBC)

Sat 22 Jun - Play-off Winner C v Czechia - 14:00, Hamburg (BBC)

Sat 22 Jun - Turkey v Portugal - 17:00, Dortmund (ITV)

Wed 26 Jun - Czechia v Turkey - 20:00, Hamburg (ITV)

Wed 26 Jun - Play-off Winner C v Portugal - 20:00, Gelsenkirchen (ITV)

Last 16

Sat 29 Jun - Runner-up A v Runner-up B - 17:00, Berlin (match 38)

Sat 29 Jun - Winner A v Runner-up C - 20:00, Dortmund (match 37)

Sun 30 Jun - Winner C v Third D/E/F - 17:00, Gelsenkirchen (match 40)

Sun 30 Jun - Winner B v Third A/D/E/F - 20:00, Cologne (match 39)

Mon 1 Jul - Runner-up D v Runner-up E - 17:00, Dusseldorf (match 42)

Mon 1 Jul - Winner F v Third A/B/C - 20:00, Frankfurt (match 41)

Tue 2 Jul - Winner E v Third A/B/C/D - 17:00, Munich (match 43)

Tue 2 Jul - Winner D v Runner-up F - 20:00, Leipzig (match 44)

Quarter-finals

Fri 5 Jul - Winner 39 v Winner 37 - 17:00, Stuttgart (match 45)

Fri 5 Jul - Winner 41 v Winner 42 - 20:00, Hamburg (match 46)

Sat 6 Jul - Winner 40 v Winner 38 - 17:00, Dusseldorf (match 48)

Sat 6 Jul - Winner 43 v Winner 44 - 20:00, Berlin (match 47)

Semi-finals

Tue 9 Jul - Winner 45 v Winner 46 - 20:00, Munich

Wed 10 Jul - Winner 47 v Winner 48 - 20:00, Dortmund

Final

Sun 14 Jul - Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 - 20:00, Berlin

How can I watch Euro 2024 on TV?

In the UK, the BBC and ITV jointly hold the live TV rights to the tournament.

Coverage of the group-stage games has already been decided and is shown in the fixture list above.

Both channels will have live coverage of the final.

Can I still buy tickets for Euro 2024?

Yes, but they will be hard to come by.

While most public tickets were bought during an online ballot last year, an official resale phase is still planned by UEFA.

England's allocation has already been distributed to members of the England Supporters Travel Club.

If Wales are among the play-off winners, their allocation of tickets will be sold via the FA of Wales, likely to members of their Red Wall supporters' club.

When will the Euro 2024 squads be announced?

Tournament regulations say every team must confirm its squad list "at least seven full days before the opening match".

This means the deadline is 19:00 BST on Friday 7 June.

Some nations will doubtless name their squad prior to this.

After squad size was increased to 26 for both the European Championships played in 2021 and the 2022 World Cup, the restriction of a 23-man squad has returned for Euro 2024.

Are Euro 2024 warm-up friendlies planned?

In a word, yes.

The already-qualified nations will use the current (March) international window to ramp up their tournament preparations with friendlies.

England face top-level opposition at Wembley in Brazil (Saturday) and Belgium (Tuesday), while Scotland travel to the Netherlands on Friday before hosting Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Both teams have already booked their June friendlies.

England will entertain Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park in Newcastle on Monday June 3 before hosting Iceland at Wembley on Friday June 7.

On the same nights, Scotland will be away to Gibraltar and at home to Finland respectively.

Euro 2024 venues

The tournament is being staged in 10 cities across Germany.

The final will be held in Berlin's Olympiastadion, the largest of the venues with a capacity of 71,000.

The semi-finals will be staged in Munich (pictured) and Dortmund, with both grounds able to house more than 60,000 fans.

The other venues all hold at least 40,000 fans. They are in Leipzig, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Which teams won't be at Euro 2024?

Italy missed out on the 2022 World Cup but there are no such high-profile absentees when it comes to Euro 2024.

In terms of the FIFA rankings, the highest-ranked team who definitely won't be in Germany are Sweden.

Currently 26th in the standings, the Swedes finished only third in their qualifying group, behind Belgium and Austria.

However, Ukraine, who sit two places higher in the ranking list, could also miss out. They are still hoping to qualify via the play-offs.

Of the Home Nations, Northern Ireland will definitely be missing, with Wales another team to be involved in this month's play-offs.

Which players won't be at Euro 2024?

As was the case at the 2022 World Cup, arguably Europe's deadliest striker won't be at Euro 2024.

Erling Haaland's Norway team failed to qualify, leaving the Manchester City star kicking his heels this summer, along with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (pictured).

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski is another notable absentee - he plays for non-qualifiers Sweden.

More big-name players are sure to miss out too with the play-offs denying some their place at the finals.

Others will likely pick up injuries between now and the end of the club season.

One player who has already admitted defeat in his battle against injury is Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid stopper suffered knee ligament damage in August and has said that even if he returns to action before the end of the season he won't be "100 per cent ready for a big tournament".