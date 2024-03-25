Premier League Tips

England v Belgium: Go low on goals but back 11/2 treble

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate is under a bit of pressure as England boss

Paul Higham is not expecting too many goals when England host Belgium on Tuesday, but has picked out a player props Bet Builder that weighs in at 11/26.50 at Wembley.

  • Back HT & match goals Bet Builder at 2/13.00

  • Get 11/26.50 on player props Bet Builder at Wembley

  • Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

    • Goals not expected at Wembley

    Gareth Southgate put a brave face on Saturday's defeat to Brazil but the game offered up a few more questions than answers - questions he'll try and solve against Belgium.

    Domenico Tedesco's Belgium are ranked fourth in the world and will have a stronger starting XI than the one that drew 0-0 in Dublin on Saturday - likely featuring Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Mitchi Batshuayi from the start.

    With Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire out injured, Jarrad Branthwaite might get a start while Ivan Toney should get his chance to play the Harry Kane stand-in role after Ollie Watkins started against Brazil.

    The Three Lions are still 4/51.80 match favourites despite a so-so performance on Saturday and more line-up changes to come, with Belgium priced at 7/24.50 which will attract some attention as they'll arrive with a fresh, first-choice side.

    Belgium are unbeaten in 12 since their disappointing World Cup exit, and even though without Kevin De Bruyne I don't think they're a great side, with the right attitude they could take advantage if England are a bit disjointed again.

    As always with friendlies the draw at 13/53.60 is well and truly in play, and if you watched these two sides on Saturday then under 2.5 goals at 20/231.87 would be a pick.

    And I'd also look at the half-time draw at 11/102.11 as well given the situation and team changes likely effecting the cohesiveness in England especially.

    Back the HT draw & under 2.5 match goals @ 2/13.00

    Bet here

    Take Toney & Mainoo in Bet Builder

    Southgate's main problem on Saturday was not getting more out of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - but whether he tries again or gives them a rest is the big question.

    Toney will make his first start and is fancied to make an impact at 8/111.73 for a goal or assist - but since we're not banking on too many goals we'll dip into the player props for a Bet Builder interest in the game.

    As a solid starter, let's still include Toney, but in the excitement of his first England start leading the line 10/111.91 on 2+ fouls from the Brentford man looks the best way to keep him on side.

    James Maddison is likely to get a start as could Jarrod Bowen and of course the clamour for Kobbie Mainoo to start could be too much for Southgate to resist.

    And we can surely take the same approach for Mainoo as Toney, although he may not start so we'll add just the 1+ foul for Mainooo at 4/91.44.

    And for Belgium, the best value addition could well be backing Jeremy Doku at 7/52.40 for 1+ shot on target. He played just the second half in Dublin and could start at Wembley - and will be lively.

    Doku hit the target in his last four Man City games so has been getting increasingly involved and one thing we do know for certain in this game is that England's defence will be makeshift to say the least.

    Back Doku 1+ shot on target, Toney 2+ fouls & Mainoo 1+ foul @ 11/26.50

    Bet here

    Now read Abigail's piece as Wales face Poland in playoff final!

Recommended bets

Back the HT draw & under 2.5 match goals @ 2/13.00
Back Doku 1+ shot on target, Toney 2+ fouls & Mainoo 1+ foul @ 11/26.50

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

