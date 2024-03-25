Wales v Poland Play-Off Final Tips: Back Cymru to book spot in Germany

Wales are 7/5 2.40 to qualify for a third successive European Championship

In form Dan James should be given more minutes on Tuesday

Poland will undoubtedly pose a more significant threat than Finland

Wales v Poland

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Viaplay & SC4

Wales produced their most complete and dominant display since Rob Page took the reins in order to record their best competitive win under the Rhondda born manager and they are now 7/52.40 to back that up and get the better of Poland on Tuesday night.

Occasions like a play-off semi-final are meant to be edgy, cagey affairs but there was something refreshing and quite telling about Thursday night's second half performance in particular that reassured me that, like Roger Daltrey once sang, the kids are alright.

One of the things I found most impressive was how Wales responded to conceding on the stroke of half time. In previous campaigns, there may have been a cautious and hesitant approach as a result but this young squad was brave, bold and players were rewarded for their endeavours.

Dan deserves to start

Not very long ago, the Wales starting XI would have picked itself but with so many in-form attacking options getting regular game time for their clubs, it was always going to be interesting to see who Page opted for in the forward line.

Despite Wales scoring four and Dan James coming off the bench to get himself on the scoresheet, I can't help but feel that the Leeds man should play more than 17 minutes in the final.

His goal against Finland epitomised the attributes that have allowed him to thrive at club level this season.

The frightening speed has always been there and enabled him to cause all sorts of issues for defenders but his growing composure and confidence in front of goal are incredibly exciting components and there is no doubt that he is going to continue going from strength to strength.

Poland seem to have injury concerns at right-back and DJ is the perfect player to exploit any weaknesses in that position. I hope to see him in the starting XI and expect him to make an impact. He is 15/82.88 to score or provide an assist.

Neco Williams said that Thursday night was a great stepping stone, especially scoring four goals and showing such a tremendous clinical edge against Finland. The encouraging signs had been there for quite a while that Wales were building towards something special.

It was a remarkable collective effort to continue to push and press for more, there was no over-reliance on one player, and even though it was the first time Wales had scored more than three goals in a competitive match since November 2021, in truth, it really could have been more.

I'm backing over 2.5 goals in this contest at 13/82.63.

Poland will pose a pretty big threat

The last thing I want to be is a fun sapping sponge but even though Poland aren't the side that they were a couple of years ago, Tuesday's game should present more difficulties for Wales than the Finland match did.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski recently spoke about the work he and his Barcelona teammates have done of late to focus on physicality and greater intensity levels and those were actually some of the qualities that I was particularly impressed with from his national side as they swept Estonia aside.

He along with the rest of the the team showed tremendous technique and temperament. He is 2/13.00 to get himself on the scoresheet at the Cardiff City Stadium.

