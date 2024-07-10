Netherlands v England Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast and best tips for semi-final

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/12.00 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

Alan Shearer: "It'll be a wonderful occasion. The fans in Dusseldorf were incredible. My son came over to watch the game with his pals and he was saying how brilliant the atmosphere was.

"The England fans have been amazing and they'll be exactly the same on Wednesday. I'm not siding against England at all. I think they'll find a way and they'll be able to step up again performance-wise. It could be a stressful, long evening again but I think England will just edge this one."

Paul Higham: "There's a chance the Dutch could actually drag England into a game here but until the first goal goes in we can expect the usual cautious England approach - looking for that clean sheet that will always give them a chance of pinching it.

"Given how high the stakes are the 90-minutes draw appeals at 15/82.88 - as was the case in three of the four quarter-finals and both semis in the last Euros.

"I do think we'll get a couple of goals. I'm not convinced by the Dutch defence, especially against decent qualty crosses, while England look so much better when they go behind and they actually go for it, that this could well be another rescue mission.

Once we get extra-time, and who knows even penalties again, it's anyone's game. But I'd plump for England as I think they'll handle the pressure better. My best bet is that this one will take more than 90 minutes to settle it.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw after 90 minutes @ SBK 3/1

Jimmy The Punt: "The Three Lions have racked up an xG of 4.3 this summer having played five games. For context, Slovakia generated a higher total (4.4), Poland (4.2) only just notched up less and Czechia managed 5.1 having played two fewer games.

"Finding the net is tricky when the frontman, Harry Kane, has only had 23 touches in the opposition box all tournament. What England's captain is good at is drawing fouls. He has drawn 10 this summer, two against Switzerland on Saturday.

"Virgil van Dijk will be his direct opponent on Wednesday. The Netherlands centre-back has committed at least one foul in each of his five appearances in Germany, averaging 2.4 per game and his price on the Betfair Exchange to commit two against England is appealing."

Recommended Bet Back Virgil van Dijk to commit 2+ fouls 2.52 EXC

Stephen Tudor: "John Stones has had a lot on his plate in Germany. The 'Barnsley Beckenbauer' has helped bed in Marc Guehi alongside him, and then Ezri Konsa, and all while taking on the continent's elite with only 156 minutes of football under his belt since March.

"He's had to compensate for poor showings from Kyle Walker to the right of him, his club team-mate statistically being one of England's worst performers to date. And when he strides out from the back, whereas ordinarily he sees a maelstrom of sky blue offering up various options, here there are none.

"All things considered then, the 30-year-old has done extremely well to make 13 clearances, win 66.6% of both his ground and aerial duels, and boast a 94% pass completion rate, the best of any England player who has started three games-plus.

"Moreover, Stones is a pivotal presence in an England back-line that has been one of the few pluses to emerge in Germany. Gareth Southgate's men have conceded the fourth fewest number of shots on their goal and have been breached every 170 minutes."

The Opta Stat: "Coming into the EURO 2024 semi-finals, no player has scored more knockout stage goals in the

competition's history than England's Harry Kane (5, level with Antoine Griezmann). Kane scored in the

semi-final of EURO 2020 against Denmark; only two players have ever scored at this stage of consecutive

UEFA European Championships - Viktor Ponedelnik and Valentin Ivanov, both for USSR in 1960/1964."

Paul Higham: "It feels almost implausible that England will win this game in 90 minutes - any game in 90 minutes for that matter as they look more and more likely to do a Portugal in 2016 who won just one of their seven games in 90 minutes.

"So you have to take the 8/111.73 on them to qualify and ignore the 90-minute odds of 13/82.63. And given England's safety-first approach then the half-time draw at 5/61.84 is well in play.

"England's new formation promotes wide play and the Dutch have given away a few corners the last couple of games so take 5/61.84 on England most corners.

"And the man to make the difference? Bukayo Saka is 23/103.30 for a goal or assist and after the formation switch last game really freed him up he'll be the one to watch for England."

Recommended Bet Back England to qualify, HT draw, England most corners & Bakayo Saka goal or assist SBK 21/1

Opta: "Against Switzerland, England won only their third ever shootout at a major tournament and two of those have come in the Southgate era, with the other success having come at the 2018 World Cup against Colombia.

"For the first time ever, England scored five penalties from five as well. The composure of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold was unlike anything that we have ever seen from the Three Lions.

"The same can be said for the goalkeeper. Jordan Pickford saved Switzerland's first penalty, correctly diving to his left when Manuel Akanji stepped up. That was the fourth penalty he has saved in major tournaments for England of the 14 he has faced. That is twice as many as all other England goalkeepers combined between 1990 and 2012, who managed two saves from 36 penalties."

Recommended Bet Back England to beat Netherlands on penalties SBK 15/2

Lewis Jones: "England's chances of getting free-kicks in and around the box looks likely based on Virgil van Dijk's form at this tournament.

"He is having a bit of a mare having committed 12 fouls already - the most of any player. That's a huge spike on his regular averages for Liverpool where he makes about 0.5 per 90 minutes as there have been signs that perhaps a bit of regression is slipping into his game.

"He's 1/31.33 to make a foul and with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka all likely to be heading into his direction, I'll be very surprised if he doesn't add to his foul tally. Combining Rice to have one or more shots and Van Dijk to make one or more fouls comes out at 6/52.20. That's big."

Recommended Bet Back Rice to have 1+ shots & Van Dijk to commit 1+ fouls SBK 6/5

Jimmy The Punt: "Nathan Ake's price to commit just one foul boosts the bet builder very nicely. It might raise a few eyebrows considering he has only averaged 0.4 fouls for club and country this season but his fouls average for Oranje drags that figure up significantly because Ronald Koeman is playing him at left back.

"Well, it is sort of a hybrid role as the Dutch's backline is a three in possession but Ake's defensive output increases regardless. The Man City man has averaged 1.2 tackles and committed three fouls, two of which coming against Turkey in Netherlands last game.

"The real sweetener is his direct opponent; Bukayo Saka. He has completed the fifth most take ons (13) this summer and drawn three fouls in the two knockout games."