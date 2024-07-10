Netherlands v England: Back another long night and Depay shots at 3/1

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Netherlands v England Semi-Final tips - Listen here!

Netherlands v Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1





Once again, England were not great against Switzerland but, while the Three Lions' performances have disappointed, you can't doubt their heart and character as Gareth Southgate takes them into a third semi-final in four tournaments.

The Netherlands await in Dortmund on Wednesday and, despite criticism, maybe Southgate has mastered tournament football the way Italy and Germany did in the past.

England are 8/111.73 favourites again to qualify for a second straight Euros final, which would be some achievement, and after late overhead kicks and penalties you wouldn't put it past them.

The Netherlands, who are 11/102.11 to make their first Euros final (they also reached the 2010 World Cup final) since they won it in Germany in 1988, have been a bit hit-and-miss themselves - with their win over Turkey summing up how they've been adventurous and attacking but also at times shaky and disjointed at the back.

So there's a chance the Dutch could actually drag England into a game here but until the first goal goes in we can expect the usual cautious England approach - looking for that clean sheet that will always give them a chance of pinching it.

Given how high the stakes are the 90-minutes draw appeals at 15/82.88 - as was the case in three of the four quarter-finals and both semis in the last Euros.

I do think we'll get a couple of goals. I'm not convinced by the Dutch defence, especially against decent qualty crosses, while England look so much better when they go behind and they actually go for it, that this could well be another rescue mission.

Once we get extra-time, and who knows even penalties again, it's anyone's game. But I'd plump for England as I think they'll handle the pressure better. My best bet is that this one will take more than 90 minutes to settle it.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw after 90 minutes @ SBK 3/1

Money on Memphis

Cody Gakpo has carried the main goal threat for the Dutch so far, with the Liverpool man 10/34.33 to score for a fourth time at Euro 2024 and he'll obviously be one to watch for England coming in off that left hand side.

Likewise for Bukayo Saka, who looked much more dangerous against Switzerland and is a tempting 4/15.00 to score again, which is sure to be popular.

Away from the goals and assists though, as there may not be too many of them to go around, the bet here is for Memphis Depay to have 4+ shots at 3/14.00.

I'm not sure Memphis is as good as some people think, certainly not as good as he thinks, but he'll feel he's the star man and he's never shy of having a pop at goal - having four attempts in three games in these Euros.

Memphis will be up against a decent defence but that won't stop him from taking his chance and shooting at every opportunity in a game this big.

Recommended Bet Back Memphis Depay to have 4+ shots @ SBK 3/1

Bet Builder to consider

Here's a stats bet to consider for a nice 11/43.75 Bet Builder. There should be plenty of fouls here but not too many corners.

The Dutch did manage 13 corners against Romania but England aren't Romania and have only allowed four corners in their last three games while winning 19.

Southgate's new formation also promotes more attacking out wide so they're good to win the corners match bet at 10/111.91.

Netherlands have had the same amount of cards as England but they lost their heads a bit against Turkey and, with England the most fouled team in the tournament, we'll back the Oranje to see more yellow at 11/102.11.