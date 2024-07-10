Euro 2024 Tips and Predictions: Back 6/4 Van Dijk fouls with Betfair Exchange

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Mbappe not fit and firing

I could not have been more wrong about France.

God they are dull. Cheers Didier Deschamps, that's two hours of my life I am never going to get back.

I hitched my wagon to the wrong horse in Kylian Mbappe. Maybe the broken nose is weighing heavy on him. The Frenchman has had 20 shots, eight on target and racked up an xG of 2.72 with his only goal coming via the spot against Poland.

Without Mbappe fit and firing, France have lacked any razzle dazzle.

All of their five games this summer have seen unders click, two have ended goalless and France are yet to score from open play. Backing both teams to score 'no' might be worth a go.

On the other hand, Spain have razzle and dazzle on each wing.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal have lit up the tournament on La Roja's flanks.

The pair have averaged 5.6 dribbles per game and drew a heap of tackles. Although they only draw 1.3 fouls a game between them, I think the fouls or cards could be worth a look here. Jules Kounde, Theo Hernadez and maybe even N'golo Kante could help cover it from midfield.

I also like Aurelien Tchouameni prices in the shot markets. The midfielder is Les Bleus' third sharpest shooter averaging 2.8 per game yet is odds against with the sportsbook to have 2+ on Tuesday.

Foul play

England were faultless during the shootout against Switzerland in their quarter-final. The same can't be said for the previous two hours of football.

Like France, England have been stinking up their side of the bracket, the whole tournament in fact.

The Three Lions have racked up an xG of 4.3 this summer having played five games. For context, Slovakia generated a higher total (4.4), Poland (4.2) only just notched up less and Czechia managed 5.1 having played two fewer games.

Finding the net is tricky when the frontman, Harry Kane, has only had 23 touches in the opposition box all tournament.

What England's captain is good at is drawing fouls. He has drawn 10 this summer, two against Switzerland on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk will be his direct opponent on Wednesday. The Netherlands centre-back has committed at least one foul in each of his five appearances in Germany, averaging 2.4 per game and his price on the Betfair Exchange to commit two against England is appealing.