Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Don't overcomplicate it back semi-final draw double at 11/2
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - makes an early case to back the 11/26.50 double for both Euro 2024 semi-finals to end as draws...
-
Nine of the last 16 Euros semi-finals have ended in draws
-
Should England now be outright favourites?
-
-
-
Spain v France & Netherlands v England - Back the 11/2 draw double
This might be a case of turning up late to a party when it's just about to peter out but keeping the draw on your side when punting on European Championship knockouts matches seems the right call.
Those that took on board such advice a week or so ago will be swimming in a world of profit right now. Three of the four quarter-finals ended all square as all teams, bar probably Spain and Germany, certainly played with the fear of losing in their gameplan. Don't expect that to change in the semi-finals where even more jeopardy filters down into the potential match scenario of a game.
Of the last 16 European Championship semi-finals stretching back to 1992, nine of them ended in a draw, including both in the 2020 renewal where both England and Italy required extra-time or penalties to book their spot in the final. The semi-final draw double pays 11/26.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook and will be a popular bet among the shrewd operators out there.
Should England now be favourites for Euro 2024?
England are a moments team, packed full of gamechangers within their ranks.
As we've seen, they don't have to play overly well or be led by a tactical genius to win matches at this stage of a major tournament. They are [3.75] second favourites on the Betfair Exchange now behind Spain. They have been staring at an exit in both their knockout matches so far and twice a player has stepped up to drag them over the line - Jude Bellingham vs Slovakia and Bukayo Saka vs Switzerland.
And it's that almost strength in depth of gamechangers Southgate has at his disposal that makes England the team to beat at this tournament now.
If Bellingham doesn't get you, Saka will. If he doesn't, then one of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer will. Ivan Toney can cause havoc from the bench and Eberechi Eze has the individual quality to create something out of nothing.
That's the beauty of this England team - they don't need endless territory or sustained attacks to score goals. All they need is a moment. It may take them all the way. I wouldn't put people off backing them in-running in the ourtight v the Netherlands if they were to fall behind for a third straight game.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
