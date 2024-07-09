Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Don't overcomplicate it back semi-final draw double at 11/2

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/1 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-final tips - Listen here!

Spain v France & Netherlands v England - Back the 11/2 draw double

This might be a case of turning up late to a party when it's just about to peter out but keeping the draw on your side when punting on European Championship knockouts matches seems the right call.

Those that took on board such advice a week or so ago will be swimming in a world of profit right now. Three of the four quarter-finals ended all square as all teams, bar probably Spain and Germany, certainly played with the fear of losing in their gameplan. Don't expect that to change in the semi-finals where even more jeopardy filters down into the potential match scenario of a game.

Of the last 16 European Championship semi-finals stretching back to 1992, nine of them ended in a draw, including both in the 2020 renewal where both England and Italy required extra-time or penalties to book their spot in the final. The semi-final draw double pays 11/26.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook and will be a popular bet among the shrewd operators out there.

Recommended Bet 1pt on both semi-finals to be draws SBK 11/2

Should England now be favourites for Euro 2024?

England are a moments team, packed full of gamechangers within their ranks.

As we've seen, they don't have to play overly well or be led by a tactical genius to win matches at this stage of a major tournament. They are [3.75] second favourites on the Betfair Exchange now behind Spain. They have been staring at an exit in both their knockout matches so far and twice a player has stepped up to drag them over the line - Jude Bellingham vs Slovakia and Bukayo Saka vs Switzerland.

And it's that almost strength in depth of gamechangers Southgate has at his disposal that makes England the team to beat at this tournament now.

If Bellingham doesn't get you, Saka will. If he doesn't, then one of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer will. Ivan Toney can cause havoc from the bench and Eberechi Eze has the individual quality to create something out of nothing.

That's the beauty of this England team - they don't need endless territory or sustained attacks to score goals. All they need is a moment. It may take them all the way. I wouldn't put people off backing them in-running in the ourtight v the Netherlands if they were to fall behind for a third straight game.