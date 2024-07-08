Alan Shearer Euro 2024 Semi-Finals Predictions: France and England to get narrow wins
Spain v France - Tuesday 20:00
Such a tough game to call. France have been nowhere near what we expect from them but they're still in the semi-finals.
Spain have been the best team in the tournament and they've shown great intent, playing wonderful football. Williams and Yamal are outstanding.
I'm going to go with France. They defend deep and are a really solid defensive unit. I think they may just pip it. I can see both semi-finals going to penalties.
England v Netherlands - Wednesday 20:00
It'll be a wonderful occasion. The fans in Dusseldorf were incredible. My son came over to watch the game with his pals and he was saying how brilliant the atmosphere was.
The England fans have been amazing and they'll be exactly the same on Wednesday. I'm not siding against England at all. I think they'll find a way and they'll be able to step up again performance-wise.
It could be a stressful, long evening again but I think England will just edge this one.
