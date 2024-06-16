Euro 2024 Day Three Cheat Sheet: Best tips, free bets, podcasts and more

England fancied to start campaign with a victory

Van Dijk can guide Netherlands to win over Poland

Back a 9/2 5.50 Bet Builder in Slovenia v Denmark

The two main men who can propel England to glory this summer are captain Harry Kane and wonderkid Jude Bellingham. They will be at the forefront for the Three Lions.

We know this, and so do the opposition, who will be looking to stop them both by any means necessary.

has been fouled 24 times in his last 20 England starts, and multiple times eight of his last 13 as he drops deep to pick up the ball and make things happen. His numbers heightened during the last major tournament too, winning nine fouls in just five games in Qatar.

Bellingham, meanwhile, averages 2.09 fouls won per 90 for England, and has been fouled 4+ times in each of his last three caps, and 20 times in just seven recent games.

Together, they have been fouled a combined 55 times in their last 15 England games!

Below are our experts' best bets for Sunday's matches, including the Three Lions' first match of Euro 2024.

Paul Higham: "A market I like for this tournament is the 'foul involvement' market, backing players to be fouled and commit fouls, and these two teams should offer up plenty of those.

"Kane, Saka and Bellingham are worth looking at here as they'll get some treatment from thr Serbian defence, but preference is on the 3/14.00 on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to have 5+ foul involvements.

"He was involved in 20 fouls in qualifying and in although operating in a variety of midfield roles he'll have to defend plenty as England will have most of the ball - which brings him into contact with that England trio mentioned above, all of which win a lot of fouls.

"The former Lazio man now plays in Saudi Arabia as well so it won't be a surprise if he's just a step off the pace at the start of the tournament."

Recommended Bet Back Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 5+ foul involvements SBK 3/1

Lewis Jones: "Iceland were able to make 71 passes in England's final third at Wembley, showcasing just how easily they progressed the ball up the pitch. Only against Brazil and Italy had England conceded so many passes into their final third from their last 15 internationals. A very worrying statistic considering England were almost at full-tilt.

"This method of quick transition attacking is how teams exploit Manchester City when they drop their levels and it's how England will concede goals at this tournament. How many goals will depend on how destructive and disciplined Declan Rice can be in front of what is looking a very shoddy and unprepared back four, especially at left-back where a fading force in Kieran Trippier is giving me sleepless nights.

"If Iceland were able to find a way to create such healthy metrics in the final third then an attack that contains the likes of Sergej Milinković-Savić, Dusan Tadic, Dušan Vlahović and Aleksandar Mitrovic should offer a suitable threat to Jordan Pickford's goal."

Recommended Bet 1pt on BTTS in England v Serbia SBK 21/20

Dan Fitch: "Gareth Southgate's squad is spoilt for choice in forward positions, but this is the weakest set of defenders that England have entered a tournament with for some time.

"Serbia's patchy form doesn't suggest that they will be able to inflict a shock defeat, but with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Alexsandar Mitrovic in attack, they have firepower. Over the last year the Serbs have failed to win consecutive fixtures from twelve outings (W5 D2 L5).

"England are expected to claim victory, but everything points to Serbia being able to score, which creates some value. Let's take a chance of a Bet Builder containing an England win, both teams to score, Harry Kane to be fouled and Mitrovic to commit a foul at odds just over 9/25.50."

Recommended Bet Back England to beat Serbia, both teams to score, Kane to be fouled and Mitrovic to commit a foul SBK 9/2

Opta Stats: "One player who looks set to play a big part for England at the tournament is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"He was one of four potential candidates to partner Declan Rice in midfield prior to the warm-up friendlies. Having been given the No. 8 shirt for Euro 2024, he looks to have won that battle and it's hard to say he doesn't deserve it.

"Alexander-Arnold was influential in the 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, with his performance being one of the big positives of the warm-up friendlies. Playing in both midfield and at full back at St. James' Park, he had more touches (122) than any other player.

"While his long-range passing ability is what often grabs attention, the Liverpool star's volleyed finish was his most eye-catching contribution. At 11/26.50, he looks a good bet to score again.

"While he netted just once in qualifying for England, only forwards Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins took more shots per 90 minutes (of those who played more than 30 minutes)."

Recommended Bet Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to score anytime SBK 11/2

James Eastham: "The loss to injury of midfielder Frenkie de Jong is an obvious blow for the Netherlands, although Poland have been hit even harder. Captain, top scorer and all-round legend Robert Lewandowski misses this game because of an injury he picked up in one of his side's pre-tournament friendlies.

"Poland were expecting a tough encounter when he was fit. Without him, it's impossible to make a coherent case for the underdogs, who struggled in their qualifying group and then needed penalties to get past Wales in the playoffs.

"Netherlands are 1.594/7 to win, while Poland are 6.86/1 and The Draw is 4.3100/30. If the odds on a Netherlands win are too short for you, we recommended backing them with a -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Depay and co. win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals."

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands -1.0 Asian Handicap SBK 2.05

Jimmy The Punt: "Oranje head to Germany off the back of 4-0 wins over Canada and Iceland. Apart from the clean sheets, slick tempo and clinical finishing, what really caught my eye in these matches was Ronald Koeman's side's aerial dominance.

"Virgil van Dijk netted twice, both headers and both from set pieces. Although friendlies must be taken with a pinch of salt, heading into the summer with two goals in as many games can only be a good thing for Netherlands skipper.

"His price to score anytime certainly appeals on Sunday, I'll even be having a little punt on the brace as well. This is 50% down to greed and 50% down to Oranje's opponents who happen to be atrocious at defending set pieces.

"Michał Probierz took charge of Poland in mid-September and oversaw five qualification games against Faroe Islands, Moldova, Czechia, Estonia and Wales.

"Staggeringly, the Eagles only conceded three goals in those games, two of which came from set pieces and of the 34 shots they shipped, 15 came via dead balls.

"I am excited to see the damage van Dijk and co could cause Poland on Sunday."

Recommended Bet Back Virgil van Dijk to score anytime EXC 7.0

Paul Higham: "There's two young hot shots on show in Stuttgart, with Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund and Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko both dark horses for Young Player of the Tournament if they can turn their qualifying goals into the tournament proper.

"Hojlund, who is 9/52.80 to score anytime, bagged seven with one assist in qualifying, while Sesko, who is 7/24.50 anytime scorer, netted five with two assists.

"And what about Denmark's new scoring sensation Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg? The usual midfield enforcer has scored in his last three games - so maybe 7/18.00 on him making it four in a row isn't the worst punt in the world.

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 5 Corners

Team For Against Total Gibraltar 0.6 12.4 13 Greece 6.8 4.7 11.5 Rep. Ireland 7 4.4 11.4 Azerbaijan 3.4 8 11.4 Slovakia 7.3 3.6 10.9 Iceland 4.5 6.2 10.7 Belgium 7.6 3 10.6 Liechtenstein 1.5 9.1 10.6 Bulgaria 4.9 5.5 10.4 Denmark 8.2 2 10.2 Lithuania 2.5 7.4 9.9 Netherlands 7.4 2.5 9.9 Belarus 3.1 6.7 9.8 Austria 5.3 4.5 9.8 Croatia 5.9 3.8 9.6 Sweden 5.9 3.8 9.6 Poland 6.9 2.6 9.5 Türkiye 5.4 4 9.4 Hungary 5.3 4 9.3 Italy 6.8 2.5 9.3 Spain 6.9 2.3 9.1 Armenia 4.1 5 9.1 Estonia 2.3 6.8 9.1 Portugal 7.2 1.9 9.1 San Marino 1.1 7.9 9 Moldova 3.6 5.4 9 Kazakhstan 4.1 4.8 8.9 France 5.6 3.1 8.8 Israel 5.4 3.3 8.6 Faroe Islands 2.9 5.8 8.6 Ukraine 4.3 4.3 8.6 N. Macedonia 3.1 5.4 8.5 Bosnia 4.5 4 8.5 N. Ireland 4.6 3.8 8.4 Serbia 5.9 2.5 8.4 Romania 5 3.2 8.2 Switzerland 5.9 2.3 8.2 Kosovo 3.8 4.4 8.2 Cyprus 1.9 6.3 8.1 Latvia 2.8 5.4 8.1 Wales 3.8 4.2 8 Finland 4.2 3.6 7.8 Slovenia 3.8 4 7.8 Montenegro 4.3 3.4 7.6 Georgia 2.2 5.4 7.6 Malta 1.9 5.6 7.5 Norway 4.8 2.8 7.5 Luxembourg 3.4 4.1 7.5 Scotland 4.4 2.9 7.3 Czechia 5.1 2 7.1 Albania 2.6 4 6.6 England 4.6 1.9 6.5 Andorra 1.3 4.9 6.2

"Christian Eriksen has made a remarkable recovery from his cardiac arrest in the last Euros and would love to make an impact. He certainly looked sharp with a goal and assist in a recent friendly win over Sweden.

"But a shot on target at 8/131.61 considering his set piece skills as well is a good bet for a Bet Builder I like including a couple more stats.

"Denmark led Euro qualifying in corners won, and should dominate the ball enough for us to back over 5.5 Denmark corners at 4/51.80 with confidence.

"And finally, Slovenia's world class keeper Jan Oblak should be busy again just like in qualifying, where he made 16 saves his four toughest games - while Denmark had 22 shots and 10 on target in two games with Slovenia.

"So take the 7/52.40 on the Slovenia keeper to make 4+ saves in the match."