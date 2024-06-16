Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Three bets for three games on Sunday

England Superboost

The two main men who can propel England to glory this summer are captain Harry Kane and wonderkid Jude Bellingham. They will be at the forefront for the Three Lions.

We know this, and so do the opposition, who will be looking to stop them both by any means necessary.

has been fouled 24 times in his last 20 England starts, and multiple times eight of his last 13 as he drops deep to pick up the ball and make things happen. His numbers heightened during the last major tournament too, winning nine fouls in just five games in Qatar.

Bellingham, meanwhile, averages 2.09 fouls won per 90 for England, and has been fouled 4+ times in each of his last three caps, and 20 times in just seven recent games.

Together, they have been fouled a combined 55 times in their last 15 England games!

Group D gets underway on Sunday afternoon, with the underdogs Poland taking on a Dutch side with plenty to prove.

The Poles are rated as the outsiders in a group that also contains France and Austria. They come into this match off the back of an eight-match unbeaten run (W5 D3), but only won three of their eight qualification games (D2 L3). To stand any chance in this company they need to get Robert Lewandowski firing, with the Barcelona striker having failed to find the net from his four international appearances in 2024.

Netherlands warmed up for this tournament with 4-0 victories against Canada and Iceland. They have tended to win the games that you'd expect them to since Ronald Koeman returned as head coach in 2023, but have lost every game under his stewardship when they've stepped up in class.

Frenkie de Jong's withdrawal through injury was a big blow for Koeman, leaving a midfield that doesn't live up to the quality options he has in defence and on the wings. Yet the Dutch should make it through to the knockout rounds and you can back them to win and for there to be over 2.5 goals at 13/82.63.

Two of England's Group C opponents are in action in Sunday's early evening game, when Slovenia meet Denmark.

Slovenia have been priced as the rank outsiders in this group, but they come into Euro 2024 in decent form. Unbeaten in six (W4 D2), they pulled off a major shock in March when they beat Portugal 2-0.

They were in the same qualification group as the Danes and were competitive against a team that reached the semi-finals of the last European Championships. These sides drew 1-1 in Slovenia, with Denmark claiming a 2-1 victory at home. The Danes prepared for this tournament with friendlies against a couple of their neighbours, beating Sweden 2-1 and Norway 3-1.

Denmark have the extra quality needed to get off to a winning start, but everything points to any victory being tight. A Denmark win and both teams to score is attractively priced at 7/24.50.

The main event on Sunday sees England starting their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia.

England remain the favourites to win the tournament at 7/24.50, despite losing their last friendly game at home to Iceland. Those odds seem more based on patriotic punting than any realistic assessment of Gareth Southgate's squad. The manager is spoilt for choice in forward positions, but this is the weakest set of defenders that England have entered a tournament with for some time.

Serbia's patchy form doesn't suggest that they will be able to inflict a shock defeat, but with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Alexsandar Mitrovic in attack, they have firepower. Over the last year the Serbs have failed to win consecutive fixtures from twelve outings (W5 D2 L5).

England are expected to claim victory, but everything points to Serbia being able to score, which creates some value. Let's take a chance of a Bet Builder containing an England win, both teams to score, Harry Kane to be fouled and Mitrovic to commit a foul at odds just over 9/25.50.

