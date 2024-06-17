Euro 2024 Day Four Cheat Sheet: Best tips, free bets, podcasts and more

Betfair are giving football bettors a free acca or Bet Builder every day for the first five days of Euro 2024 so don't miss out and claim yours now.

This fantastic offer is a brilliant way to enjoy the first round of matches at Euro 2024.

Below are our experts' best bets for Monday's three matches.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 Day Four

Abigail Davies: "Georgiy Sudakov is a player who could make a great impact on this tournament. The 21-year-old is already the biggest star in the Ukrainian league and it's no surprise that he is now being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

"He has the platform this summer to ensure he is plying his trade in the top flight of English football following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

"In qualifying he created the most chances and set up both of Ukraine's goals in their play-off final, and he's 11/26.50 to make an immediate impact and provide an assist in his nation's opener."

Recommended Bet Back Georgiy Sudakov to provide an assist SBK 11/2

Jimmy The Punt: "Monday's action kicks off with Romania vs Ukraine where I expect a ding dong affair.

"Romania will head to Germany in a bolshy mood having gone unbeaten in qualification to top their group ahead of Switzerland. The most eye-catching aspect of their qualification campaign was only conceding five goals in twice as many games, however, the underlying data suggests Eduard Iordanescu's side were fortunate shipping an xGA of 9.3.

"This data is not the be all and end all but the fact Romania also outperformed their xG (13.2) to score 16 goals is also noteworthy. That said, alongside Ukraine and Slovakia in Group E, the Wolves will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2000.

"As for Ukraine, Serhiy Rebov has a strong squad at his disposal, littered with European talent throughout. Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Ruslan Malinovskyi at Genoa.

"Ukraine were in direct competition with Italy during qualification, ultimately falling short on their head-to-head record before reaching Germany via the playoffs. They averaged over a goal a game and with Artem Dovbyk spearheading their attack this summer, should have little trouble finding the net.

"The frontman has notched up 24 goals in each of his last two domestic campaigns so looks primed to be their starting frontman here."

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score EXC 2.06

Lewis Jones: "Lukaku arrives in Germany as the top goalscorer from qualifying, scoring 14 goals as Belgium ripped through their relatively weak section and have landed another favourable group that could see them take maximum points from. This is Lukaku's speciality, scoring against bad teams.

"Just look at his record in the Premier League. His record against non-big-six teams is 104 goals in 192 games (0.65 goals per 90) and against big-six teams it drops to a rate of 0.24 per game having found the net 17 times in 86 matches. I'm backing him to put the Slovaks to the sword by taking the 9/25.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook on him to score twice and the 22/123.00 for the hat-trick."

Recommended Bet 1pt on Lukaku to score twice v Slovakia SBK 9/2

Abigail Davies: "Following their shocking, demoralising defeat at the World Cup two years ago, Belgium will certainly be looking to make amends this time around and they have every reason to be full of confidence having not lost a game under Roberto Martinez's successor, Tedesco, picking up an eye-catching 20 points in qualifying.

"Romelu Lukaku was in fine goalscoring form during that campaign, finding the back of the net 14 times in eight games, and they should cause countless issues for Slovakia's defence. With the firepower and intelligent players they have at their disposal, I'm backing over 3.5 goals in this one at 2/13.00."

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals between Belgian and Slovakia SBK 2/1

James Eastham: "Instead, the smartest bets ahead of this match are on France in some of the outright markets, and the first involves their star player. Kylian Mbappe has a point to prove after failing to score at Euro 2020, so we're expecting big things from him in Germany this summer.

"He's already a World Cup Golden Boot winner and there are a couple of reasons to suspect France will be more even reliant than ever on him for goals. The first is that Olivier Giroud - France's all-time top goalscorer - is likely to start the tournament on the substitute's bench. Marcus Thuram, expected to start in Giroud's place, is a less prolific marksman, putting greater onus on Mbappe to score the goals.

"The second is that France are expected to build their attack around Mbappe more than ever before. If, as predicted, Giroud starts the tournament on the bench, there'll be more opportunities for Mbappe to get into scoring positions in open play than there were at the Qatar World Cup 18 months ago because Giroud will no longer be dominating the penalty area.

"Allied to the fact that the 25-year-old Real Madrid-bound marksman remains France's penalty-taker, it all points towards him topping France's scoring charts. Mbappe is 1/21.50 to do so, and those odds are worth taking. At first glance, they may appear short, but so many factors are stacked in his favour he's a good selection."

Recommended Bet Back Mbappe to be France's top scorer SBK 1/2 1.50

Lewis Jones: "I'm not expecting too many fireworks in the opening round of games owing to the tournament format and potentially some of the top teams being a little undercooked. This game is the exception. It's one not to be missed - and I'm all over backing the game to produce goals.

"Austria look set to play high-risk, ruffle-feathers football. They finished only one point behind Belgium en-route to Euro 2024, winning six of their eight qualifiers and posting an excellent W11-D2-L1 return under Ralf Rangnick.

"Das Team boasted the lowest PPDA (passes per defensive action) figure in qualification at 8.31, highlighting their high-pressing nature and how comfortable they are at implementing Rangnick's football philosophy.

"A crystal-clear identity and playing style that is being embraced makes me confident to invest in their games being full of incident and goals, especially is this one facing the top goalscorers in qualifying. Austria's four key qualification games against Belgium and Sweden produced 13 goals and I'd expect this encounter where Kylian Mbappe may just run riot in the space afforded, to mirror that 3.25 goal average.

"I'm liking the over 3.0 goal line on the Betfair Exchange at around 2.56/4 meaning we'll get stakes refunded if there are three goals and a payout if there are four or more."

Recommended Bet 1pt on over 3.0 goals on the Goal line EXC 2.5

Jimmy The Punt: "The Euros is the only trophy that eludes Didier Deschamps as a manager, he won it as the French captain in 2000 but has fallen within a whisker of it as the Les Bleus manager.

"In 2016, Portugal beat them in the final and then in 2020 a mad final 10 minutes against Switzerland saw France squander a two goal advantage before crashing out on penalties in the last 16.

"In amongst those European heartaches, France lifted the World Cup in 2018 and lost to Argentina in the 2022 final. So, to say their star-studded squad has big tournament experience would be an understatement.

"Kylian Mbappe netted a hattrick against Argentina to win the Golden Boot in Qatar. On the world stage he boasts a staggering 12 goals in 14 appearances but a goal in the Euro's eludes him.

"His price to score anytime against Austria and break his continental duck appeals but I think it is worth being a little greedier here and siding with him to net the game's first goal as Das Team could prove a tough nut to crack.

"Ralf Rangnick has his side playing his swashbuckling style and Belgium are the only side to beat them en route to Germany.