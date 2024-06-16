Belgium v Slovakia: Belgian brilliance expected in opener

Belgium v Slovakia

With Euro 2024 delivering drama and excitement aplenty already, it's now time for 20/121.00 shots Belgium to get their campaign up and running.

Despite there being a lot of focus on how the Red Devils let a golden generation pass by without any silverware to show for it, the strength in depth that they still boast in a number of positions on the pitch is mightily impressive.

Formidable during their qualifying campaign but Domenico Tedesco has many decisions to make when it comes to his starting XI ahead of their opener. This may well be the last opportunity for players like midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne to taste glory at international level and the aim this summer is simple, win at all costs.

No European player has delivered more assists at major international tournaments than Kevin De Bruyne since the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the City midfielder is one of the favourites to finish the tournament with the most assists.

One of the finest playmakers in the game, he is bound to be heavily involved in a lot of his side's fluid build-up play and we all know that when KDB plays well, more often than not, his side does well too but he's not the only Premier League champion I'm expecting to deliver.

Doku to delight

Jeremy Doku has been a shining light for Manchester City this season and I see no reason why that form won't continue in Germany. A sensation with the ball at his feet, his close control and dribbling qualities are remarkable and due to his ability in one-v-one situations, my thoughts are with every single defender tasked with stopping the at times unplayable wide man.

Having treated us to a number of exhilerating displays in his debut Premier League campaign, the 22-year-old is blessed with glorious skill and vision and I expect him to thrive this summer, at 7/52.40 I'm backing him to score or provide an assist in their tournament opener.

Following their shocking, demoralising defeat at the World Cup two years ago, Belgium will certainly be looking to make amends this time around and they have every reason to be full of confidence having not lost a game under Roberto Martinez's successor, Tedesco, picking up an eye-catching 20 points in qualifying.

Romelu Lukaku was in fine goalscoring form during that campaign, finding the back of the net 14 times in eight games, and they should cause countless issues for Slovakia's defence. With the firepower and intelligent players they have at their disposal, I'm backing over 3.5 goals in this one at 2/13.00.

Slovakia's star man

In their final warm-up game before heading to Germany, Slovakia welcomed Wales to Trnava and it proved to be the perfect confidence booster for this European Championship.

They looked confident, assured and very well organised as they coasted to a 4-0 victory but they'll certainly be aware that this is a different calibre of opposition that they'll face in Frankfurt and I think they'll be exposed.

Robert Bozenik got himself on the scoresheet in that one and got himself into positions where he could, maybe should have added even more to his tally. They enjoyed quite a lot of joy down the left with David Hancko providing superb support on the overlap and if they are to force their way into the knock-out stage of the tournament, he will be crucial.

The left-back was involved in more goals for Slovakia during qualifying than any other player and also created the most chances of any Slovak player, he's 13/27.50 to score or provide an assist in this game.

