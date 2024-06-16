Romania v Ukraine Euro 2024 Tips: Ukraine to make winning start

Romania v Ukraine

Mon 17 Jun 14:00

Live on BBC1

For all the talk about what will be going through Ukrainian players heads before and after they've taken to the pitch in Germany this summer, what they'll be looking to produce on it, could well and truly inspire a nation.

Whilst this tournament will provide a welcome source of optimism for Ukranians back in their home country regardless of how the games play out, there is certainly reason to believe that they will have more than just their qualification for the event and three games to cheer.

A largely young but relatively experienced squad with multiple players plying their trade in Europe's top divisions, they'll have their sights set on accompanying Belgium out of Group E and into the knock-out stages, something they achieved at Euro 2020 where their run was ended at the quarter-final stage by England.

In order to do so, they'll have to hope a number of their injury concerns are able to feature with Vitalii Mykolenko one doubt having looked in considerable discomfort when forced off the pitch in their final friendly against Moldova less than a week ago.

Sudakov to provide the spark

Georgiy Sudakov is a player who could make a great impact on this tournament. The 21-year-old is already the biggest star in the Ukrainian league and it's no surprise that he is now being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

He has the platform this summer to ensure he is plying his trade in the top flight of English football following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

In qualifying he created the most chances and set up both of Ukraine's goals in their play-off final, and he's 11/26.50 to make an immediate impact and provide an assist in his nation's opener.

Recommended Bet Back Georgiy Sudakov to provide an assist SBK 11/2

As Premier League fans will be aware, Mykhailo Mudryk is more than capable of delivering a performance that will trouble most backlines but the problem is, having struggled to adjust to life in the English capital, it's almost impossible to predict whether he's going to deliver one of those displays or whether he has such an ineffective game that he leaves you questioning whether he's even on the pitch but if you do fancy him to find the back of the net against Romania, he's 7/24.50 to do so.

However, at 11/26.50 I prefer the look of Artem Dovbyk to have two or more goal involvements in this match. With impressive pace and strength and always showing for the ball in dangerous areas as well as really tidy link-up play, he'll be another key asset to the side.

Recommended Bet Back Artem Dovbyk to have 2 or more goal involvements SBK 11/2

Oleksandr Zinchenko may have dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal but at international level he is a vital cog in their operation and you feel Ukraine will need him to be fully fit if they are to be fully effective going forward.

Romania will find life tough

As for Romania, they may not have been involved in European Championship action since 2016 and have a pretty atrocious record when they have managed to qualify but they will head to Munich for their opener buoyed by the fact that they were undefeated in qualifying, winning six of their 10 matches.

Nicolae Stanciu will be key if they are to pose problems for the other three sides in the group, so capable of dictating play and a player not afraid to try his luck from range but with Ukraine and Belgium up first, he may find his time on the ball limited in Romania's opening two games. He is 13/53.60 to score or provide an assist in this one.

Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.