England Euro 2024 Provisional Squad: Rashford & Sancho out, Grealish & Gordon in

Gareth Southgate gambled on the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw and picked uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton in a bold provisional England squad of 33 players for Euro 2024.

England are 3/14.00 favourites on Betfair Sportsbook to win the tournament in Germany this summer and Southgate's eye-catching list of players showed that he believes a blend of experience and raw talent could help deliver the Three Lions first major trophy since 1966.

Southgate is expected to step down after the tournament and, if fans are hoping he will be brave in a bid for glory before bowing out, this list of 33 is an encouraging sign.

Southgate has until 7 June to confirm his final squad of up to 26 players for the tournament in Germany.

Who's in England Euros training squad?

The uncapped youngsters in the squad - Branthwaite, Jones, Quansah and Wharton - will make headlines and it will be fascinating to see if they make the final 26.

Another young star, Kobbie Mainoo, who made a big impression playing for England in their March friendlies, is also included.

But the inclusion of more experienced players, who are racing to be fit, is significant too.

Shaw has not played since February because of a muscle injury but, with Ben Chilwell on the sidelines, Southgate is praying that the Manchester United man will be involved in Germany. He is one of the best left-backs in Europe and scored England's goal in the Euro 2020 final.

There were question marks about Jack Grealish, after a quiet season for Manchester City, but he is in the 30, as is Tottenham playmaker James Maddison.

The Brentford striker Ivan Toney has endured a difficult spell, not scoring for his club for three months, but gets the nod.

Who's out of England Euros training squad?

Southgate showed his ruthless streak, leaving Marcus Rashford out after the forward endured a difficult season with Manchester United that saw just seven goals and two assists.

Jadon Sancho, who has helped Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League final, was also overlooked. Likewise, Eric Dier who has impressed at Bayern Munich missed out.

Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling, who have both been important players during Southgate's England reign, missed out too.

The England training squad will join up on Wednesday 29 May before friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June.

England will start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia on Sunday 16 June.

Full England Euro 2024 training squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)