Bournemouth 2.88 v Everton 2.6; The Draw 3.35

19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Everton's weekend loss to Leicester means that they have only won one of their last six (D1 L4), failing to score in four of those games."

"That goalless run should end against a Bournemouth side that are charitable defensively. Bournemouth's last two games have seen them score five and concede seven and you can back both teams to score at 1.73."

Watford 1.8910/11 v Reading 4.84/1, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Mark O'Haire says: "The draw has been prominent when Watford and Reading lock horns in the Championship since 2004. Watford boast the head-to-head supremacy yet almost half of the duos meetings have ended in stalemates (W6-D8-L4) and it's been a similar story at Vicarage Road with the two teams sharing the points in four of their last nine match-ups (W3-D4-L2)."

"Watford 1.89 won three on the spin before Saturday's surprise home reverse. It means the Hornets have posted W5-D0-L4 under Slaven Bilic, including W2-D0-L2 at Vicarage Road. However, the hosts have picked up maximum points in four of their six home encounters with fellow top-half teams, highlighting an ability and sit sixth on Expected Points (xP)."

"Reading 4.70 were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit have upset the odds to sit inside the top-half as we approach the midway point of the campaign. Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L5 since the start of October, have earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half and lost six of nine away days."

Bayern Munich 1.192/11 v Werder Bremen 17.016/1, the Draw 9.417/2

19:30

Live on Sky Sports Mix and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern side has been full of goals all season. They have bashed in 41 league goals in 13 games, and in all competitions they have netted 74 times already. The goals are coming from lots of different sources - they have nine different players who have already scored multiple goals in the league."

"I expect Bayern to beat newly-promoted Werder on Tuesday night, but I think the swashbuckling northerners can score at least once. Ole Werner's side is ahead of schedule, with 21 points collected already. That means they can play with the handbrake off, and they have netted 23 league goals, so I'll back Bayern to win and BTTS on the Sportsbook at 1.92. If you look at Bayern's 13 league matches, seven of them have seen both teams find the net."

"I'll also back Jamal Musiala to score at 2.4. The German international has scored 11 goals in all competitions, and has found the net in four of his last six appearances."

Osasuna 7.06/1 v Barcelona 1.538/15; The Draw 4.94/1

20:30

Live on ITV4 and LaLigaTV

Dan Fitch says: "Barcelona face a tough test at in-form Osasuna on Tuesday night, in week 14 of the La Liga season."

"Osasuna won 2-1 at Celta Vigo over the weekend. They are up to fifth in the table and unbeaten in four (W3 D1). Barcelona also enjoyed a weekend victory, defeating Almeria 2-0 at home to go top of La Liga, taking advantage of Real Madrid not being in action until Monday."

"As good as Osasuna have been in recent weeks, we have to assume that Barcelona's quality will tell. No game involving Osasuna has seen more than three goals this season and you can back a Barca win and under 3.5 goals at 2.226/5."