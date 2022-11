Kane has 11 goals in 14 Premier League games

Will Arsenal rotate against Brighton?

Manchester United face Aston Villa again

Cherries conceding regularly

Bournemouth 2.8815/8 v Everton 2.68/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Tuesday 8 November, 19:45

Everton's weekend loss to Crystal Palace means that they have only won one of their last six (D1 L4), failing to score in four of those games. That goalless run should end against a Bournemouth side that are charitable defensively. Bournemouth's last two games have seen them score five and concede seven and you can back both teams to score at 1.738/11.

Back both Bournemouth and Everton to score @ 1.73

Goals will flow

Arsenal 1.664/6 v Brighton 5.39/2; The Draw 3.953/1

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

It will be interesting to see how seriously Arsenal take this competition, considering that they are involved in the title race and still in the Europa League. We have also yet to see the new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi's attitude to cup ties. His side have won their last two games and could be competitive. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 2.1211/10.

Back both Arsenal and Brighton to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.12

Another Newcastle win

Newcastle 1.748/11 v Crystal Palace 5.04/1 ; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

After their 4-1 win at Southampton over the weekend, Newcastle are now unbeaten in nine (W6 D3), winning the last four. Palace have won their last two, but this is a tough draw for them, with Newcastle unbeaten at home this season (P7 W4 D3). Back the home win at 1.748/11.

Back Newcastle to beat Crystal Palace @ 1.74

Kane is value

Nottingham Forest 3.9 v Tottenham 1.9420/21; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

Forest have improved in recent weeks and there is pressure on Tottenham to go through here, with even their victories looking unconvincing in recent weeks. With lots of injuries it's impossible for Antonio Conte to experiment too much and Harry Kane should start. Kane now has 11 goals in 14 Premier League games after the 2-1 loss to Liverpool and looks big at 2.26/5 to score.

Back Kane to score for Spurs against Nottingham Forest @ 2.2

Wednesday can score against sorry Saints

Southampton 1.538/15 v Sheffield Wednesday 6.611/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked by Southampton and Ruben Selles has been put in temporary charge. The circumstances suggest that the Saints will take this seriously, but a Sheffield Wednesday side that are third in League One and unbeaten in seven (W5 D1) could cause problems. Both teams to score is 1.9210/11.

Back both Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday to score @ 1.92

Tough tie for Hammers

West Ham 1.392/5 v Blackburn 9.417/2; The Draw 5.04/1

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

Struggling West Ham lost again at the weekend and look much too short against a Blackburn side that are second in the Championship following their 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday. Though the Hammers should be favoured, this is a tough tie for them and both teams to score and under 3.5 goals could land at 3.62.

Back both West Ham and Blackburn to score and under 3.5 goals @ 3.62

Take chance on bet that's landed in Leeds' last two

Wolves 2.3411/8 v Leeds 2.982/1; The Draw 3.45

Wednesday 9 November; 19:45

Wolves have appointed Julen Lopetegui as manager. Yet with the Spanish coach not taking charge till November 14th and the side having lost six of their last eight games (W1 D1), it's unclear why they're favourites. Leeds have won their last two and you can back a treble of an away win, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 5.28.

Back Leeds to beat Wolves, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 5.28

Liverpool will win again

Liverpool 1.162/13 v Derby 18.5; The Draw 10.09/1

Wednesday 9 November; 20:00

Liverpool seem to be stronger against top teams than weaker ones, having beaten Napoli and Spurs in the last week. We have to assume that they will have enough to defeat League One's Derby, no matter who Jurgen Klopp picks. Liverpool are 2.0621/20 to win both halves.

Back Liverpool to win both halves against Derby @ 2.06

Back repeat of Sunday result

Manchester United 1.635/8 v Aston Villa 5.39/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 10 November, 20:00

Manchester United have the chance to exact some swift vengeance on Aston Villa, after losing 3-1 to the Birmingham club over the weekend. We have to expect that Unai Emery will go with a strong side as he looks to build momentum. Go for a repeat of over 2.5 goals and both teams to score to land at 2.021/1.