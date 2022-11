Stoke to seize the day against Nathan Jones' Luton.

Sky Blues to continue their upward momentum.

Birmingham to see-off Swansea at St Andrew's.

Bet 1: Back Stoke @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

On current form, Stoke probably aren't a good bet at 11/10 to beat Luton this evening, but Luton manager, Nathan Jones, has been heavily linked with the Southampton job, it could just be a good time to play the Hatters.

Alex Neil's hosts have lost three on the bounce in front of their own fans, and the visitors won at Blackpool on Saturday, but as I said, the uncertainty surrounding Jones' future at the club could prove pivotal here.

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues are flying up the table following a slow start and fixture postponements, and with 1-0 wins over Blackburn and Watford already in November, I fully expect them to beat Wigan tonight.

The Latics are second from bottom following their promotion from League One, and while they put a stop to a five match losing streak at the weekend, they still haven't won since October 11th.

Bet 3: Back Birmingham @ 31/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Birmingham have exceeded expectation so far this season, and fresh from an away win at the weekend, I think they are a big price to make it back to back victories.

The Blues are unbeaten in five at St Andrew's - winning two and drawing three - and Swansea have currently gone three without a win.

The Swans were beaten at Preston on the most recent away outing, and it's just one point from a possible nine on the road of late.